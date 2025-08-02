9 Must-Have Apps for Nigerians Moving Abroad

Moving abroad as a Nigerian is a major step. It’s exciting but also overwhelming. You're juggling your documents, figuring out accommodation, adjusting to a new culture, and of course, trying not to finish your small abroad money before the end of the month. In the middle of all the hustle, the last thing you want is to get stranded at a train station because you don’t understand the map, or to overpay for something you could have found cheaper with a simple app.

Whether you’re relocating for school, work, or permanent residence, here are 9 essential apps for Nigerians moving abroad that will help you settle in quickly, save money , and stay connected.

1. Wise (Formerly TransferWise)

Once you leave Nigeria, you’ll quickly realise that sending or receiving money isn’t as straightforward anymore. Wise makes it easier to send money across countries at lower fees than traditional banks. It uses real exchange rates, so you're not losing extra cash to hidden charges.

You can also receive payments in different currencies and convert to local ones, making it suitable for freelancers or Nigerians working abroad. Available on Play Store & App Store

2. Splitwise

Sharing a flat with people? Going on a group trip or splitting groceries with your coursemates? Splitwise helps you divide bills so nobody is overpaying. It tracks who paid what and who owes who, and can even remind your housemates to pay up. Download this app on Play Store & App Store For Nigerian students or young workers abroad, this app helps avoid awkward money conversations and keeps your budget in check.

3. Google Voice / Talkatone

Many platforms abroad (banks, job portals, government websites) require a local phone number or send verification codes (OTPs). Google Voice or Talkatone allows you to get a free US number you can use for calls, messages, and registrations. This is especially helpful if you still want to receive alerts from Nigerian apps or banks that don't recognise foreign numbers. Available for download on Play Store & App Store

4. Google Maps / Citymapper

When you land in a new country and everything looks different, street names, bus lines, even driving sides, Google Maps becomes your personal guide. It helps you plan routes, estimate journey times, and avoid getting lost. For Android users, you don’t have to download Google maps, it’s already pre-installed on your phone.

In major cities like London, Berlin, or Paris, Citymapper gives even more detailed public transport directions and tells you which bus stop or train exit to use. Available on Play Store & App Store

5. Uber / Bolt / Lyft

Not every Nigerian abroad understands the local transport system on day one. Ride-hailing apps like Uber, Bolt or Lyft are safer, cashless options for getting around until you figure things out.

They also help avoid language barriers when explaining directions and give you a fare estimate before you move. Available for download on Play Store & App Store

6. LinkedIn

Getting a job abroad is not just about submitting CVs, it’s about visibility. LinkedIn is one of the most useful job and networking apps for Nigerians relocating abroad. Update your profile with your experience, connect with professionals in your new country, and follow local job pages.

You can also take LinkedIn Learning courses to improve your skills and attract employers . You’ll find it on Play Store & App Store .

7. Indeed / Glassdoor / Jobberman Global

While LinkedIn helps with networking, these apps are ideal for actual job hunting. You can set alerts for specific roles, read company reviews, and apply directly within the app. Available on Play Store & App Store

Tip: Use keywords that match your industry in the country you’ve moved to, and filter by remote jobs or entry-level positions to improve your chances.

8. Duolingo / Google Translate

If you’re moving to a country where English isn't the primary language, such as Germany, Italy, or France, these apps are essential. Duolingo helps you learn the basics of a new language in a fun and easy way, while Google Translate helps you understand signs, documents, and even conversations in real-time.

Both are lifesavers when you’re grocery shopping, attending appointments, or navigating bureaucracy abroad. Download this app on Play Store & App Store

9. Monzo / Revolut / Chime

Banking abroad can be stressful, especially with documents, proof of address, and waiting time. Digital banks like Monzo(UK), Revolut (Europe), and Chime (US) let you open accounts with less hassle.

They also provide virtual cards, help you track spending, and offer instant notifications for every transaction, great for Nigerians trying to manage their money wisely in a new environment. Available on Play Store & App Store

Bonus Picks (Quick Mentions)

Here are a few other helpful apps for Nigerians moving abroad: XE Currency – to keep track of exchange rates before you change money.

Airbnb – for finding temporary accommodation during your first few weeks.

Notion or Trello – to stay organised, especially during your relocation process.

Skyscanner – to find cheaper flights for those back-and-forth trips.