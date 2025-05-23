Spotify vs Apple Music: Features, Pricing, and Sound Quality Compared

Music streaming has become more than a way to pass time. It’s how we soundtrack our lives. When choosing a platform, the two biggest names are Spotify and Apple Music. Spotify currently leads with over 602 million global users and a 31.7% market share, while Apple Music commands a dedicated following at 13.6%, doubling down on high-fidelity sound and premium content. But numbers aside, ask around, and you’ll find people fiercely loyal to one another. Even here at Pulse Picks, opinions are split: Precious is all about Spotify’s mood-based playlists and social features. Meanwhile, Hillary swears Apple Music’s exclusives and smooth iOS integration are worth every naira, though she also respects Spotify for its gimmicks. So, which service best fits and serves you? We break it down feature by feature.

Apple Music: Pros and Cons

Pros Next-level sound quality with Spatial Audio and lossless playback that brings music to life.

Massive catalogue of over 100 million songs, plus exclusives and artist interviews you won’t find elsewhere.

Apple Music Radio offers live shows and on-demand interviews with top artists and industry voices.

SharePlay in the car lets everyone on the ride be the DJ, making it perfect for road trips with friends. Cons Podcasts require a separate app, breaking the all-in-one convenience.

The interface can feel overwhelming, especially when navigating between library, radio, and recommendations.

No free version.

Spotify: Pros and Cons

Pros Everything is in one app (music, podcasts, and audiobooks).

A free version is available with ads, but still solid.

Curated playlists tailored to your mood, habits, and vibe.

Spotify Wrapped is a social event in itself.

Collaborative playlists and the real-time Jam feature bring music sharing to life. Cons Interface can be cluttered.

Shuffle algorithm sometimes feels repetitive.

Not all tracks have lyrics.

Let’s take a closer look at what each platform offers, starting with Apple Music.

Pricing: What Do You Get for Your Money?

Both services price their plans similarly, but what you get differs. Apple Music starts at ₦650/month for students (requires valid student verification), ₦1,300 for individuals, and ₦2,000 for families, allowing up to 6 people. It doesn’t offer a free tier but compensates with top-tier sound quality, Apple TV+ access for students, and the Apple One Bundle—a great value if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem. First-time users enjoy three free months. Spotify offers a compelling free version and Premium Pricing tiers for Nigerians that include ad-free listening, downloads, and play-anywhere control. It starts at ₦650/month for students (with Hulu access), ₦1,300 for individuals, ₦1,700 for Duo, and ₦2,000 for families also allows up to 6 people but with parental control. New users also get three free months. Verdict: Spotify’s free version is unmatched if you want to listen to music for free and don’t mind the ads every few minutes. But if you’re willing to pay, and in the Apple ecosystem, and want more than music, Apple One is hard to beat.

Interface & User Experience

Apple Music feels sleek and streamlined, especially if you love that clean iOS aesthetic. Spotify leans into a darker, busier look with tons of features at your fingertips. Both offer on-screen lyrics, but only Apple Music lets you search using lyrics—super handy when a chorus is stuck in your head, but you can’t remember the title. Both platforms support in-app playback while navigating with Google Maps or Waze. Verdict: Both are user-friendly, but it comes down to whether you prefer minimal or feature-packed design.

Streaming Sound Quality

This is where Apple Music shines. Spatial Audio and lossless playback offer a deeper, more cinematic music experience, even with regular headphones. Spotify doesn’t yet offer lossless audio, though Premium users can stream at 320kbps. “Spotify HiFi” is in the works but still lacks a release date. Verdict: Apple Music wins for sound quality. But if you’re casually vibing to a playlist at the gym or in traffic, Spotify still holds up.

Music, Podcasts, and Audiobooks: What’s in the Library?

Apple Music delivers a huge library of 100M+ songs and live radio exclusives, but you’ll need to jump to other Apple apps for podcasts or audiobooks. Spotify is the ultimate one-stop shop. With 100M+ songs, 6M podcasts, and 350K audiobooks (with 15 free hours/month for Premium users), it’s perfect for listeners who want variety without app-hopping. Verdict: Spotify offers more entertainment under one roof. Ideal if you like to mix music with podcasts and audiobooks.

Social Features: Who Wins the Popular Vote?

Spotify knows how to make music-sharing fun. From collaborative playlists to the viral Spotify Wrapped, it keeps you plugged into what your friends—and the internet—are listening to. Apple Music has stepped up with shared playlists and Apple Music Replay, but the buzz doesn’t hit the same. Verdict: Spotify dominates the social game. If music is part of your identity, this is your playground.

Compatibility: Where Can You Listen?

Both platforms are available on iOS, Android, desktop, smart TVs, and car systems. Apple Music works seamlessly with Siri, CarPlay, and the Apple Watch, while Spotify plays well with nearly every smart speaker, console, and browser. Verdict: Spotify edges ahead with broader device compatibility, especially for Android and gaming console users.

Music Discovery: Who Knows You Better?

Spotify’s AI DJ, Time Capsule, Daylist, and tailored playlists are on point. The algorithm gets you. It’s built for users who want to discover and rediscover music that feels personal. Apple Music leans on curated stations and Beats1 Radio, great for real-time music drops and artist-hosted shows. Less algorithmic, more editorial. Verdict: Spotify is the king of personalization and music discovery. Apple Music is your go-to if you prefer a curated, radio-like experience.

Final Verdict: Which Platform Should You Choose?