iOS 26 Review: Top Features and What Nigerians Should Know

Apple’s iOS 26 update has officially landed, and it’s already making waves. For the first time since iOS 7, the iPhone’s look and feel has been completely overhauled, thanks to the Liquid Glass redesign. But it’s not just about appearances. This update brings Apple Intelligence (AI) features, better spam call protection, smarter multitasking, and music upgrades that could transform how you use your iPhone every day. In this iOS 26 review, we break down everything you need to know: release date, supported devices, standout features, real-world performance, and whether upgrading is worth it for Nigerian users.

iOS 26 Release Date and Supported Devices

Apple rolled out iOS 26 globally on 15 September 2025, and Nigerians with compatible iPhones can already download it. The update is available on the iPhone SE series and newer, including the iPhone 16 models and the new iPhone 17 . That means older iPhones like the iPhone 8 and X series won’t get iOS 26. For Nigerians still holding on to those devices, it might be time to start thinking about an upgrade if you want access to the new design and AI features.

The Liquid Glass Redesign

The most noticeable change in iOS 26 is its Liquid Glass design. This isn’t just a minor refresh, Apple has rebuilt the entire interface to feel smoother, shinier, and more fluid. Icons now appear to “float” on the screen, menus blend into backgrounds, and animations flow like melted glass. The Control Centre has been redesigned with rounded toggles and easier access to frequently used functions. Switching on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or Dark Mode feels quicker, with less clutter compared to iOS 18. For Nigerians who juggle dozens of apps daily, the interface feels less overwhelming. Liquid Glass makes multitasking more seamless because transitions between apps are smoother, reducing that sense of lag. It’s also more personal. Wallpapers interact with the lock screen clock in creative ways, and Spatial Scenes create a 3D effect that gives your phone more character. If you enjoy customising your phone to match your mood or style, iOS 26 makes it easier than ever.

Major New Features in iOS 26

Beyond its looks, iOS 26 introduces a host of upgrades designed to make life easier. Here’s a closer look at the standout additions and how practical they are:

1. Lock Screen and Spatial Scenes

The lock screen isn’t just about checking the time anymore. With Spatial Scenes, wallpapers feel alive, shifting with 3D depth as you tilt your phone. The clock can also overlap images for a magazine-style finish. It might seem like a small detail, but for users who want their iPhones to feel more personal, it’s a noticeable upgrade.

2. Redesigned Camera App

Apple has finally listened to photographers and content creators. In iOS 26, the Camera app has been simplified. Settings like aspect ratio, resolution, and photo format are now easier to reach without digging through menus. For Nigerians running Instagram shops, TikTok accounts, or YouTube channels, this means less fumbling when switching between product shots and video clips. The ability to adjust formats quickly is a real time-saver.

3. Apple Music and Podcasts

Music lovers are in for a treat. Auto Mix creates seamless transitions between songs, almost like having a DJ in your pocket. If you’re hosting a small party in Lagos or want your playlist to flow on a road trip to Ibadan, this feature keeps the energy going. Apple has also added lyric translation, which is brilliant for Nigerians who enjoy foreign tracks but want to understand them better. In Podcasts , playback speed can now be pushed to 3x, and dialogue clarity has improved, making it easier to follow shows even in noisy environments like buses or markets.

4. Safari Refresh

The Safari browser has a redesigned tab bar that adapts to the page you’re on, creating a cleaner look. Tabs now feel lighter to navigate, especially if you keep multiple pages open for school research, online shopping, or news. Nigerians who frequently multitask online will appreciate the fluidity of the experience.

5. Contextual Menus and Share Sheet

One of the practical changes in iOS 26 is how menus pop up. They’re bigger, faster, and more useful. For example, when sharing a photo, options like WhatsApp, AirDrop, or Notes are easier to tap without squinting or scrolling. For Nigerians who constantly share memes, documents, or receipts, this slight improvement makes a noticeable difference.

6. Messages and Phone App

Spam calls and scam texts are a huge problem in Nigeria, and Apple has clearly taken that into account. iOS 26 improves spam detection, filtering suspicious messages before they reach you. The call screening feature listens to unknown calls and provides a short transcript so you can decide if it’s worth answering. The new Hold Assist is another lifesaver. If you’re stuck calling customer service for electricity, bank support, or airlines, your iPhone listens and alerts you when it’s time to speak to a real agent. That way, you don’t waste minutes glued to the phone.

7. AirPods Features

For those with AirPods, iOS 26 unlocks more functionality. Sleep detection can track when you doze off while listening to music, while battery alerts ensure your AirPods case doesn’t suddenly die. And if you’re into photography, you can now use AirPods as a remote shutter for the iPhone camera. Ideal for group photos or solo shoots.

8. Apple Intelligence (AI)

The introduction of Apple Intelligence in iOS 26 is a big step forward. You can now circle to search directly from your screen, similar to what Android users have enjoyed. Screenshots can be scanned for details; for instance, you can copy an address from a captured flyer or get instant translations. Text summarisation is another highlight. For Nigerian students juggling research papers or professionals reading long reports, AI can provide concise overviews instantly. Entrepreneurs can also use it to quickly summarise contracts or market research.

Everyday Life with iOS 26

The beauty of iOS 26 is that it blends style with practicality. Nigerians will find these features useful in everyday life: Productivity : Spam filters and Hold Assist save time and frustration, especially when dealing with services that keep you on hold.

Entertainment : From Auto Mix in Apple Music to translated lyrics, iOS 26 makes enjoying music effortless.

Content creation: Simplified camera settings and AirPods remote shutter mean faster, better results for vloggers and online sellers. This mix of creativity, entertainment, and efficiency makes iOS 26 more than just a cosmetic upgrade.

Performance and Battery Life

With the new Liquid Glass animations, performance feels slightly slower compared to iOS 18’s sharp snappiness. But the trade-off is smoother visuals. Battery life remains stable. In Nigerian conditions with mobile data running all day, frequent WhatsApp use, and occasional gaming, the performance holds up. You won’t suddenly lose hours of power after updating, though heavy users shouldn’t expect miracles either.

Bugs and Early Issues

As with any new software, iOS 26 has its quirks. Some users have noticed awkward notification transitions, while apps like Apple Music occasionally require extra taps. Animations also feel unfinished in certain places. These issues aren’t deal-breakers, but they do show iOS 26 isn’t perfect yet. Apple usually fixes such bugs in subsequent updates, so expect improvements in the coming months.

iOS 26 vs iOS 18

If you’re wondering how iOS 26 compares to iOS 18, here’s the short version: Design : iOS 26 looks fresher thanks to Liquid Glass.

Navigation : Menus and Safari feel more responsive.

Features: AI tools, spam filtering, and new Music upgrades are major leaps forward. For Nigerians who rely on their phones for both work and play, iOS 26 offers more functionality and polish than iOS 18. Still, if you prefer raw speed without flashy visuals, sticking with iOS 18 isn’t a bad option.

How to Install iOS 26

To install iOS 26: Back up your iPhone via iCloud or computer. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Download and install the update. If you’re in Nigeria and dealing with slow internet, it’s best to update at night when the network is less congested. Make sure your iPhone is charging throughout the process to avoid interruptions.