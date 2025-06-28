The podcast wave in Nigeria is not slowing down anytime soon. From hilarious gists to deep dives on love, money, Lagos hustle, and mental health, Nigerian podcasts in 2025 will offer something for everyone.
More people now listen to podcasts while stuck in traffic, working out, doing chores, or trying to unwind after a long day. If you're a fan of comedy, lifestyle, relationships, or personal development, there's a Nigerian podcast with your name on it.
So if you're wondering what Nigerian podcast to listen to next, we’ve got you. Here are the top 9 Nigerian podcasts to follow in 2025, where to stream them, and why they’re worth your time.
READ ALSO: The Spotify vs Apple Music Debate You Didn’t Know You Needed
1. I Said What I Said (ISWIS)
Hosts: FK Abudu & Jola Ayeye
Genre: Lifestyle, Pop Culture, Social Commentary
Where to Listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube
You're missing out if you’ve never heard FK and Jola banter about Nigerian society, trending issues, and life as millennial women. ISWIS is one of the best Nigerian podcasts in 2025 because it’s funny, honest, and deeply relatable. The way they break down serious topics like money, feminism, and family, without sounding preachy, keeps their fans loyal.
Start with: "The Audacity!" – a hilarious episode about Nigerian parents and their boldness.
2. Tea With Tay
Host: Taymesan
Genre: Celebrity Interviews, Life Stories
Where to Listen: Spotify, Apple, YouTube
Tea With Tay is a warm, conversational podcast where Taymesan invites actors, influencers, and creatives to open up. You’ll laugh, cry, and learn from the life experiences of his guests. From Bimbo Ademoye to Uche Montana, the stories shared here are full of wisdom and heart. It’s easily one of the top Nigerian podcasts for lovers of authentic storytelling.
Start with: "Bimbo Ademoye – More Than a Funny Girl"
3. Menisms Podcast
Hosts: Michael Sonariwo & Hafeez
Genre: Relationships, Culture, Life as a Nigerian Man
Where to Listen: Spotify, YouTube, Apple
Menisms provides a male perspective on topics like dating in Lagos, money struggles, and the pressure of being “the man.” It’s one of the most popular Nigerian podcasts for men, but women also tune in to hear what guys think. The conversations are unfiltered and sometimes chaotic, but always honest.
Start with: "Why Nigerian Men Don't Like Therapy"
4. The Honest Bunch Podcast
Host: Nedu Wazobia & guests
Genre: Entertainment, Pop Culture
Where to Listen: YouTube, Apple
The Honest Bunch is your go-to if you enjoy loud, no-filter takes on trending topics. Nedu and his rotating guests talk about relationships, cheating, hustle, and what’s happening in the streets. It’s not always politically correct, but it’s one of the most entertaining Nigerian podcasts to stream in 2025.
Start with: "Dating in Lagos 101"
READ ALSO: The Best Ways to Get Around Lagos Without Losing Your Cool
5. So Nigerian Podcast
Hosts: Koye & Dami
Genre: Lifestyle, Nigerian Society, Everyday Gist
Where to Listen: Spotify, Apple, YouTube
If you want a podcast that feels like talking with friends after a long day, So Nigerian delivers that vibe. The hosts are funny and relatable and always have something to say about Nigerian behaviour, pop culture, or adulting struggles. It’s one of the top lifestyle podcasts for Nigerians who love gist and real talk.
Start with: "The Japa Chronicles"
6. Showing Up with Tolu Michaels
Host: Tolu Michaels
Genre: Personal Development, Branding, Entrepreneurship
Where to Listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts
If you’re a creative, freelancer, or small business owner trying to build something meaningful, Showing Up with Tolu Michaels is one podcast you’ll want in your rotation. Tolu is a personal brand strategist, and her show is all about helping Nigerians show up confidently, online and offline.
She explains how to turn your skills into income, build trust with your audience, and create a standout brand. There is no fluff or confusing jargon; only solid advice delivered warmly and relatably.
It’s one of Nigeria's best personal development podcasts right now, especially for people in the creator economy, small business space, or content game.
7. Surviving Lagos
Genre: Survival Stories, Lagos Life
Where to Listen: Spotify, YouTube
Surviving Lagos is exactly what it sounds like. People share stories of surviving scams, bad landlords, heartless bosses, and crazy commutes in Lagos. You’ll hear things that make you laugh, shake your head, or thank God you didn’t go through it. It’s one of the most relatable Nigerian podcasts if you’ve ever dealt with ‘wahala’ in the city.
8. Money Africa Podcast
Host: Arese Ugwu
Genre: Finance, Money Tips, Investing
Where to Listen: Spotify, Apple
We all know how unpredictable Nigeria’s economy is. That’s why Money Africa is one of the most important Nigerian podcasts to follow in 2025. Arese breaks down saving, investing, and financial planning in a simple, no-pressure way. If you're tired of being broke and want to get better with money, this one is for you.
9. Lowkey Relatable Comedy
Hosts: Tgarbs & Valerie
Genre: Comedy, Pop Culture, Everyday Gist
Where to Listen: Spotify, YouTube
Lowkey Relatable Comedy is one of the most popular Nigerian comedy podcasts, hosted by Tgarbs and Valerie. They share authentic, funny, and sometimes embarrassing stories from everyday life, dating, awkward social moments, and that random but relatable chaos we all experience. This show is for you if you like a laugh that feels like you're chatting with your best friend.
Where to Stream Nigerian Podcasts in 2025
Most of the top Nigerian podcasts can be found on:
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
YouTube
Audiomack
Google Podcasts (for Android users)
For those with limited data, apps like Pocket Casts and Spotify’s download option are perfect for offline listening.
Nigerian Podcasts Are Worth Your Time
From Lagos traffic gist to career lessons and financial advice, Nigerian podcasts in 2025 are rich in content and personality. You don’t need to scroll endlessly through platforms anymore; these ten are a great place to start.
Try something new this week. Pick two or three podcasts from this list, download an episode, and plug in. You just might discover your new favourite show.