4 Cheaper DSTV Alternatives to Watch the Premier League in Nigeria

When a football season starts, most people scramble around looking for subscription services to watch their favourite teams play. For years, DSTv was the OG and sure plug for football lovers in Nigeria for Premier League action.

In 2025, the prices can feel like you’re paying to own part of the club . Luckily, other alternatives are cheaper and still give you the football action you want. The 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off on Friday, 15 August 2025, and ends on Sunday, 24 May 2026, so if you want to enjoy the whole season without DSTV swallowing your salary , here are four options worth trying.