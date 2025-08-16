4 Cheaper DSTV Alternatives to Watch the Premier League in Nigeria

When a football season starts, most people scramble around looking for subscription services to watch their favourite teams play. For years, DSTv was the OG and sure plug for football lovers in Nigeria for Premier League action.
In 2025, the prices can feel like you’re paying to own part of the club. Luckily, other alternatives are cheaper and still give you the football action you want. The 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off on Friday, 15 August 2025, and ends on Sunday, 24 May 2026, so if you want to enjoy the whole season without DSTV swallowing your salary, here are four options worth trying.
1. Showmax Premier League Mobile Subscription
Why it works:
It’s the cheapest legit way to watch every match live.
You can stream in Full HD (or lower if you want to save data).
You don’t need a dish or decoder; you only need a good internet connection and your device.
The downside:
It’s mobile-only, so you can’t officially cast it to your TV. This might feel like watching through a peephole if you're a big-screen football fan.
2. SLTV by Metro Digital
Why it works:
You get multiple premium sports leagues at a fraction of DSTV’s price.
It also has entertainment, news, and kids' channels.
Once you buy the decoder, the monthly payments are low.
The downside:
Picture quality can be poor compared to DSTV.
You have to deal with installation, which is not ideal if you want a plug-and-play solution.
3. GOtv Supa
Why it works:
Cheaper than DSTv Compact (₦19,000) but still includes live Premier League action.
Suitable for households that want sports plus entertainment for kids and family.
It works with a GOtv decoder and antenna and doesn’t need a big satellite dish.
The downside:
Doesn’t show every single Premier League match. You might miss some games.
Picture quality isn’t as crisp as DSTv Premium.
4. Cricfy TV – Free (Android & Android TV only)
Why it works:
It’s free, and who doesn’t like free?
Streams in ultra-high quality with less buffering (if you have good internet).
Simple, user-friendly interface so you don’t waste time searching for matches.
The downside:
It’s not an official broadcaster, so streams can sometimes disappear or lag.
You need solid internet because without it, you’ll watch the match in slow motion.
It only works on Android devices and Android TVs.
If you’re tired of DSTv’s prices but still want to keep up with every Premier League kick, goal, and celebration, these four options are worth a try. Showmax Mobile is great if you’re a phone watcher, SLTV gives you multiple leagues and channels at a low monthly cost, GOtv Supa is for families that want sports and entertainment without a big dish, and Cricfy TV is a wild card if you’re fine with streaming and possible hiccups.
At the end of the day, it’s about balancing price, convenience, and picture quality. Whichever one you pick, make sure your internet or decoder is ready before match day because nobody wants to be the friend calling around for live score updates while everyone else is watching.