The Best Gifts for Football Lovers

Finding the perfect present for a loved one can seem tricky, especially deciding where to start. But, if this special someone is a football lover, it gets much easier. There are several gifts available related to the sport that are sure to be a hit. With countless options available, however, searching the internet for the ideal gift can feel like another sport.

To simplify your search, we've compiled a list of the best unique, fun, and thoughtful gifts for every football lover. Our selection includes memorable experiences for older fans, practical football gadgets for young football lovers, and games sure to spark a competitive spirit in all ages.

So, we've got you covered whether you’re looking for a gift for your children, friends, or love interest , a holiday present for a parent, or even a treat for yourself. Here are the 6 gifts for football lovers.

1. An Arsenal Jersey

Price: ₦80,000. Shop BCode



The Arsenal 23/24 Home Jersey is a bold tribute to the club’s anniversary, featuring gold details and lightning bolt accents that celebrate the team’s legacy. Designed for devoted fans, it combines style with performance, thanks to moisture-absorbing AEROREADY technology that keeps you dry and comfortable. With a slim fit, ribbed crewneck and cuffs, a droptail hem, and a woven Arsenal crest, it’s built for everyday wear and match-day pride.

2. Tickets to a Sporting Lagos Game Experience

Wondering why anyone would choose tickets to a football game as a gift? Then, you haven’t been to a Sporting Lagos game. Sporting Lagos , a new kid on the Nigerian football block, has had quite the rollercoaster ride in just three years. They zoomed from the Nigeria National League straight into the country’s top-flight league, snagged some big wins, and even topped the table for a bit, making everyone dream of a title win. Sadly, they couldn't keep it up and got relegated back to the NNL.

Sporting Lagos has shaken things up for football fans in this short time. They were the first to sell tickets online with those cool QR codes for entry. And they've built this awesome community of young, stylish, and super into it supporters.

Going to a Sporting Lagos game is way more than just watching football. It's a whole vibe - you get entertainment and a chance to meet people. Think halftime shows with big-name artists, celebs showing up in jerseys, VIP boxes with great food, and that incredible Lagos weekend energy. It's a perfect date or hangout spot.

A VIP ticket to a Sporting Lagos game would make a memorable gift for a football lover, especially when combined with that iconic, sought-after Sporting Lagos jersey .

The jersey can be purchased from their online store for ₦26,875. Tickets are on sale online and at their home stadium (Onikan Stadium). A Standard ticket sells for ₦1,075, a Premium Ticket for ₦5,375, and a Box Ticket for ₦26,875. From my experience, the Box ticket gives you all the exclusivity and VIP treatment. But the Premium Ticket is where the real fun fans are, and it also comes with bottomless drinks and something to munch on.

3. A Jersey of Their Favourite Nigerian Club

With the excitement growing around Nigerian football clubs and their jersey designs, imagine getting one as a gift. You can choose from several options with different designs and cultural significance. These jerseys will add another staple to the wardrobe of that special someone and could be what you both wear to your next outing.

You can imagine how sweet it would be to gift them a Sporting Lagos jersey. Then, you both would wear this jersey to the club’s next game. Find the link to buy the jersey above.

4. Top Trumps World Soccer Stars Specials Card Game

Looking for a fun, pocket-sized gift for the football lover in your life? This football game featuring photos of world-famous football stars is the perfect stocking stuffer or present for any football fan. It will spark friendly competition and provide entertainment for the whole family.

Price: ₦29,270 Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

5. A Cable Subscription

There's always time for a football lover to binge on screens when there is a football match. So, a premium cable subscription means they will have no dull moments or miss any games.

Giving the gift of a Premium DSTV subscription means that football lovers can watch European football and other sporting events. Depending on the subscription, they might also enjoy the DSTV Catchup option, which allows them to record live events and shows when they are away.

6. A Gaming Console

Who will say no to a PS5? Something to beat the snot out of friends on the new FIFA or EA Sports FC will make their days. With the banter flowing non-stop, this gift item can also become a ‘memory-maker.’ How about when you get to spend time with them? A gaming console would make a perfect gift for catching up.

Tip: If you are having issues with new games for your console, visit Gathrone Games . Their app lets you buy, swap, and sell new and used games across various consoles and platforms.

Finding the best gift for a football lover doesn't have to be a penalty kick.

Whether it's the thrill of a live Sporting Lagos match, the pride of wearing a favorite club’s jersey, or the joy of gaming, there's something for every fan. To find the best fit for the football lover in your life: Personalise it: Consider their favourite team, player, or football memory.

Think experience: Tickets or a gaming night create lasting memories.

Check their gear: A new bag or subscription upgrades their routine.