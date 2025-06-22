7 Study Tables Under ₦100,000 That Fit Small Spaces

Setting up a proper workspace can feel like a reach if you live in a small apartment or share a room. But with the rise of remote jobs, side hustles, and online classes in Nigeria, more people realise they need more than just a bed or dining table to get work done. You need a compact study table that fits your space and budget.
The good news is you don’t need to spend ₦200,000 or more to get something functional. We found study tables under ₦100,000 that are space-saving, practical, and easy to find online or locally.
If you’re shopping for affordable study tables in Nigeria that don’t take over your room, this guide will help you make the right choice and avoid wasting money on something too big or flimsy.
READ ALSO: This Foldable Dish Drying Rack is Perfect for Small Kitchens
How to Choose the Right Study Table for a Small Room
Before you click “Add to Cart,” it helps to know what to look for. A small space doesn’t mean you can’t have a study corner; it just means you must choose smarter.
Here’s what to keep in mind:
Size and depth: An 80–100cm wide table is usually enough for a laptop, books, and a lamp. Go for something slim but stable.
Storage options: Look for one or two drawers, or a small shelf, so you don’t pile everything on top.
Material: Most study tables under ₦100k are made of MDF or particleboard, which are affordable and light. They won’t last forever, but they get the job done.
Assembly: Some options come flat-packed and require DIY setup. Make sure the table you choose comes with easy instructions.
Purpose: Are you using it to type, draw, study, or edit videos? Choose based on your actual need.
5 Study Tables Under ₦100,000 That Fit Small Spaces
We’ve rounded up some of the best study tables under ₦100,000 that you can order online or find in trusted stores. These picks are ideal for students, remote workers, or anyone trying to create a workspace in tight quarters.
1. Wood Office Table – Laptop Desk
This simple wooden desk offers a clean workspace with open compartments for easy storage, ideal for minimalists with small rooms or home offices. It fits laptops, books, and essentials comfortably. The design is stable, easy to assemble, and comes in multiple colours.
Price: ₦56,050 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia
2. 4 Feet Office Table With Single Pedestal
This compact office desk features a 4-foot-wide surface and a single pedestal with drawers for storage. It’s sturdy, easy to clean, and ideal for small home offices or study corners. Comes with a cable hole for neat setup.
Price: ₦94,500 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia
READ ALSO: Gas vs Electric Cookers: Which Saves More Money Long-Term?
3. TeqHome Multipurpose Adjustable Laptop Table With Fan/USB Shelf
This TeqHome lap desk is portable and height-adjustable, folding neatly to just 2.5 cm when unused. It includes two built-in silent cooling fans, a flexible LED light, a mouse pad, and a 4-port USB hub—perfect for bed or sofa use. Made from durable ABS plastic, it supports laptops up to 17″ and holds around 15 kg. It's ideal for mobile workers or students needing a compact, feature-rich desk.
Price: $47.83 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon
4. Foldable Wall-Mounted Study Table Cabinet
This wall-mounted table folds into a compact cabinet and unfolds into a desk or dining surface—ideal for saving floor space in tight rooms. Made from glossy formica-coated wood, it's stylish and easy to clean. When closed, it doubles as a decorative cabinet. Great for apartments, dorms, or workspace-sharing, offering function and flair without taking up room.
Price: ₦42,000 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia
5. Modern Small Writing Desk with Metal Legs
This sleek writing desk features a smooth wood-style top and sturdy black metal legs, perfect for minimalist setups in small bedrooms or home offices. It’s compact enough to fit tight spaces while holding a laptop, books, or study essentials. It’s a good pick for remote workers or students. Assembly is quick and straightforward.
Price: $50.30 Where To Buy: Shop eBay
READ ALSO: The 7 Best Electric Kettles for Your Kitchen
You Can Have a Study Setup Without Overspending
Creating a focused study or work area doesn’t have to cost a fortune or take up half your room. These affordable study tables under ₦100,000 are proof that you can set up a practical workspace in a small space as a student, remote worker, or business owner managing things from home.
Just remember to measure your space, pick based on your needs, and buy from trusted sellers. And if you’re buying online, double-check the dimensions before placing that order.