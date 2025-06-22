7 Study Tables Under ₦100,000 That Fit Small Spaces

Setting up a proper workspace can feel like a reach if you live in a small apartment or share a room. But with the rise of remote jobs, side hustles, and online classes in Nigeria, more people realise they need more than just a bed or dining table to get work done. You need a compact study table that fits your space and budget.

The good news is you don’t need to spend ₦200,000 or more to get something functional. We found study tables under ₦100,000 that are space-saving, practical, and easy to find online or locally.

If you’re shopping for affordable study tables in Nigeria that don’t take over your room, this guide will help you make the right choice and avoid wasting money on something too big or flimsy.