Squid Game Season 3: Best Indoor Watch Party Essentials in Nigeria

Squid Game is back, and it’s your perfect excuse to stay in and binge with friends.
The global hit series returns for its third and final season this weekend, and fans already know it will be intense. Season 2 ended with a rebellion led by Gi-hun, the former winner turned resistance fighter.
But nothing shocked viewers more than the reveal of the Front Man disguising himself as Player 001 and entering the game. Now, Season 3 picks up the pieces and promises even more twists.
Beyond the violence and tension, Squid Game strikes a nerve because it reflects real-life issues such as debt, class inequality, and the power struggle.
The show doesn’t try to preach; it just lays out the game and lets you decide what’s right or wrong. That makes it a great conversation starter, especially if you’re watching with people.
So, if you’re not heading out this weekend, gather your friends, stock the snacks, and turn your sitting room into a mini cinema. Here’s everything you need to know to set up the ultimate indoor watch party.
What Time Does Squid Game Season 3 Premiere in Nigeria?
All six episodes of Squid Game Season 3 premiered on Friday, June 27, at 8 a.m. WAT on Netflix Nigeria.
Since Netflix is releasing all the episodes at once, it’s perfect for a weekend-long binge or a one-night marathon, depending on your stamina (and how many spoilers you’re trying to avoid online).
Where to Watch Squid Game Season 3 in Nigeria
Squid Game is exclusive to Netflix, and you’ll need a paid subscription to stream the new season. Here’s a quick breakdown of Netflix Nigeria’s current plans:
Mobile: ₦2,500/month
Basic: ₦4,000/month
Standard: ₦6,500/month
Premium: ₦8,500/month
You can sign up or upgrade your plan directly on the Netflix website.
Watch Party Essentials for a Nigerian Living Room
Sometimes, the best hangouts are simple: friends or family, food, and a show everyone’s invested in. If you’d like to plan a Squid Game watch party at home, here’s what you’ll need: nothing fancy, just practical and easy-to-find.
1. A Good TV/Laptop
Alabamart
₦527,500 (50 inch)
You don’t need a giant flatscreen, but something with a clear picture and working HDMI is enough. If you have a smart TV with Netflix pre-installed, that's even better. No TV? Use a laptop and connect it to a speaker or home theatre for that cinematic feel.
2. Small Chops
Smallchops.ng
₦12,000 per pack (Standard Treat Box)
Puff puffs, spring rolls, and samosas—you can’t possibly go wrong with them. They’re cheap, easy to buy in bulk, and keep everyone’s hands busy while watching. If you’re not ordering takeouts, make a quick batch or ask friends to bring one item each.
3. Popcorn
Supermart
₦2,490
It’s a classic watch party food. Microwave popcorn is affordable, or you can pop your own with salt and butter.
4. Wine
Drinks.ng
₦7,500
A smooth glass of red or white wine sets the mood for an easy night. It’s chill enough for group settings and goes well with small chops like spring rolls or chicken wings. Ideal for adults who want to unwind without going too hard.
5. Bature Brewery Harmattan Haze IPA
Supermart
₦960
This Nigerian craft beer is a refreshing break from the usual lagers. It’s light, citrusy, and has just enough kick to keep things interesting. Bonus: you get to support a local brewery while you sip.
6. Fruit Juice
Zobo, Chapman, pineapple, or even mixed blends — fruit juice is the go-to option for non-drinkers. It’s sweet, refreshing, and budget-friendly. You can also serve it chilled in wine glasses for that elevated vibe.
7. Home Theatre
Alabamart
₦262,820
If you've got one, this is the time to use it. With cinema-quality sound, a home theatre setup takes your watch party to the next level.
8. Bluetooth Speaker
Alabamart
₦67,000
If you're watching on a laptop, a quality Bluetooth speaker boosts your sound so everyone hears what’s happening. Great for small spaces or spontaneous setups.
9. Seating Mats
Hogs Furniture
₦99,900
Most Nigerian homes aren’t set up for cinema-style seating, so get creative. Lay out mats, bring out ottomans, or use throw pillows for extra comfort. Everyone needs a good view of the screen.
Final Tips for a Stress-Free Watch Party
Download the episodes ahead of time
Avoid spoilers: if you’re not watching on premiere day, stay off X (Twitter) and TikTok.
Light meals only, heavy food and binge-watching don’t mix. Trust us.