Squid Game Season 3: Best Indoor Watch Party Essentials in Nigeria

Squid Game Is Back! Here’s Everything You Need for the Perfect Indoor Watch Party in Nigeria

30 June 2025 at 17:30
Let the new Squid Game 3 release be an excuse to host an indoor watch party with friends or family. Here’s what to prep in your Nigerian home.
Squid Game is back, and it’s your perfect excuse to stay in and binge with friends.

The global hit series returns for its third and final season this weekend, and fans already know it will be intense. Season 2 ended with a rebellion led by Gi-hun, the former winner turned resistance fighter. 

But nothing shocked viewers more than the reveal of the Front Man disguising himself as Player 001 and entering the game. Now, Season 3 picks up the pieces and promises even more twists.

Beyond the violence and tension, Squid Game strikes a nerve because it reflects real-life issues such as debt, class inequality, and the power struggle. 

The show doesn’t try to preach; it just lays out the game and lets you decide what’s right or wrong. That makes it a great conversation starter, especially if you’re watching with people.

So, if you’re not heading out this weekend, gather your friends, stock the snacks, and turn your sitting room into a mini cinema. Here’s everything you need to know to set up the ultimate indoor watch party.

What Time Does Squid Game Season 3 Premiere in Nigeria?

All six episodes of Squid Game Season 3 premiered on Friday, June 27, at 8 a.m. WAT on Netflix Nigeria. 

Since Netflix is releasing all the episodes at once, it’s perfect for a weekend-long binge or a one-night marathon, depending on your stamina (and how many spoilers you’re trying to avoid online).

Where to Watch Squid Game Season 3 in Nigeria

Squid Game is exclusive to Netflix, and you’ll need a paid subscription to stream the new season. Here’s a quick breakdown of Netflix Nigeria’s current plans:

  • Mobile: ₦2,500/month

  • Basic: ₦4,000/month

  • Standard: ₦6,500/month

  • Premium: ₦8,500/month

You can sign up or upgrade your plan directly on the Netflix website

Watch Party Essentials for a Nigerian Living Room

Sometimes, the best hangouts are simple: friends or family, food, and a show everyone’s invested in. If you’d like to plan a Squid Game watch party at home, here’s what you’ll need: nothing fancy, just practical and easy-to-find.

1. A Good TV/Laptop

Alabamart
₦527,500 (50 inch)

You don’t need a giant flatscreen, but something with a clear picture and working HDMI is enough. If you have a smart TV with Netflix pre-installed, that's even better. No TV? Use a laptop and connect it to a speaker or home theatre for that cinematic feel.

2. Small Chops

Squid Game Is Back! Here’s Everything You Need for the Perfect Indoor Watch Party in Nigeria

Smallchops.ng
₦12,000 per pack (Standard Treat Box)

Puff puffs, spring rolls, and samosas—you can’t possibly go wrong with them. They’re cheap, easy to buy in bulk, and keep everyone’s hands busy while watching. If you’re not ordering takeouts, make a quick batch or ask friends to bring one item each.

3. Popcorn

Squid Game Is Back! Here’s Everything You Need for the Perfect Indoor Watch Party in Nigeria

Supermart
₦2,490

It’s a classic watch party food. Microwave popcorn is affordable, or you can pop your own with salt and butter.

4. Wine

Squid Game Is Back! Here’s Everything You Need for the Perfect Indoor Watch Party in Nigeria

Drinks.ng
₦7,500

A smooth glass of red or white wine sets the mood for an easy night. It’s chill enough for group settings and goes well with small chops like spring rolls or chicken wings. Ideal for adults who want to unwind without going too hard.

5. Bature Brewery Harmattan Haze IPA

Squid Game Is Back! Here’s Everything You Need for the Perfect Indoor Watch Party in Nigeria

Supermart
₦960

This Nigerian craft beer is a refreshing break from the usual lagers. It’s light, citrusy, and has just enough kick to keep things interesting. Bonus: you get to support a local brewery while you sip.

6. Fruit Juice

Supermart.ng

Zobo, Chapman, pineapple, or even mixed blends — fruit juice is the go-to option for non-drinkers. It’s sweet, refreshing, and budget-friendly. You can also serve it chilled in wine glasses for that elevated vibe.

7. Home Theatre

Squid Game Is Back! Here’s Everything You Need for the Perfect Indoor Watch Party in Nigeria

Alabamart
₦262,820

If you've got one, this is the time to use it. With cinema-quality sound, a home theatre setup takes your watch party to the next level. 

8. Bluetooth Speaker

Squid Game Is Back! Here’s Everything You Need for the Perfect Indoor Watch Party in Nigeria

Alabamart
₦67,000

If you're watching on a laptop, a quality Bluetooth speaker boosts your sound so everyone hears what’s happening. Great for small spaces or spontaneous setups.

9. Seating Mats

Squid Game Is Back! Here’s Everything You Need for the Perfect Indoor Watch Party in Nigeria

Hogs Furniture
₦99,900

Most Nigerian homes aren’t set up for cinema-style seating, so get creative. Lay out mats, bring out ottomans, or use throw pillows for extra comfort. Everyone needs a good view of the screen.

Final Tips for a Stress-Free Watch Party

  • Download the episodes ahead of time 

  • Avoid spoilers: if you’re not watching on premiere day, stay off X (Twitter) and TikTok.

  • Light meals only, heavy food and binge-watching don’t mix. Trust us.

