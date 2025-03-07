How to keep your makeup flawless all day

There’s nothing worse than spending time on your makeup in the morning, only to see it melt, crease, or turn cakey by midday. But, did you know that keeping your makeup fresh and flawless all day is totally possible? You don’t need heavy layers of product, just the right techniques and a few simple tricks. Let’s show you how. 1. Start with a fresh, hydrated face

Good makeup starts with good skin. If your skin is dry, your foundation can look flaky. If it’s too oily, makeup can slide right off. So, always start with a clean face and a lightweight, hydrating moisturiser. This helps your makeup blend better and last longer. If you have oily skin, use an oil-free moisturiser. For dry skin, go for something rich and creamy. Hydrated skin means a smoother base for your foundation.

ALSO READ: 7 tips to keep your makeup fresh all day in hot weather

2. Use a lightweight primer Primer fills in pores, smooths the skin, and helps your foundation grip better. The key is to choose the right one for your skin type: Oily skin? Use a mattifying primer to control shine.

Dry skin? Go for a hydrating primer to add glow.

Large pores? A pore-filling primer helps create a smooth surface. Apply a thin layer and let it absorb before moving on to the next step. 3. Apply foundation in thin layers

One big mistake many people make is applying too much foundation at once. This leads to that heavy, cakey look. Instead, use a damp makeup sponge or a brush and apply foundation in light, thin layers. Start with a small amount and build coverage only where needed. Less is more when it comes to foundation. If you need extra coverage, use concealer instead of layering more foundation. 4. Blend, blend, blend! The secret to natural-looking makeup? Blending! After applying foundation and concealer, take a few extra seconds to blend everything properly. Use a damp beauty sponge to press the makeup into your skin. This removes excess product and leaves a seamless finish.

5. Set your makeup without overdoing it

Powder helps lock everything in place, but too much can make your skin look dry and cakey. The trick is to use a light dusting of translucent powder only in areas that get oily, like your T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin). If you have dry skin, skip the powder on your cheeks to keep that fresh, natural glow. For extra long wear, finish with a setting spray. A few spritzes will melt the powder into your skin, giving you a soft, dewy finish that lasts all day. 6. Choose long-wear products

If your makeup fades quickly, try using long-wear formulas. Look for foundations, concealers, and lipsticks labeled "long-lasting" or "transfer-proof." These are designed to stay put, even through sweat and humidity. For eyeshadow and eyeliner, use a primer on your eyelids before applying makeup. This prevents smudging and creasing.

ALSO READ: 5 Best affordable makeup dupes for luxury brands in Nigeria