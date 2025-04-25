Top 7 Serums to Use on Your Wigs

Wigs are no longer a style accessory. They're an investment. Whether you wear them for fashion, convenience, or protective styling, your wigs need to look their absolute best. Like natural hair , wigs (especially human hair) need shine, moisture, and protection to look their best. This is where hair serums come in. The best hair serums protect the strands, smooth frizz, give hair shine, and condition hair against breakage. When used on wigs, they revive silkiness, deter tangling, and extend the unit’s lifespan. Curly, straight, or somewhere in between , your wig will love any of these 7 serums.

1. Garnier Fructis Style Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum

This is a great option if you struggle with wigs becoming puffy or frizzy, especially in humid weather. The Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum contains Moroccan argan oil, an ingredient known to smooth and moisturise. It penetrates deep into the hair, giving it smoothness and shine without weighing it down. Filled with argan oil for softness and shine, its lightweight formula makes it a daily wig care product. It is also ideal for straight and wavy wigs that become frizzy. Apply a small amount to dry or damp wig hair, focusing on mid-lengths and ends, and gently brush through to distribute evenly.

Price: ₦20,620, Where to Buy: Shop iHerb

2. Lo'Lavita Argan Oil Serum

Lo'Lavita's Argan Oil Serum is a hidden gem because, despite its affordability, it delivers excellent results. It's formulated to strengthen hair prone to breakage and act as a barrier against heat styling, a huge bonus if you regularly curl or flat iron your wigs. This serum absorbs instantly into the hair without residue, strengthens and smooths damaged hair, and its heat protection makes it ideal for styling. Apply a few drops before heat styling or after shampooing your wig for added shine and protection.

Price: ₦2,130, Where to Buy: Shop Lo'Lavita Beauty

3. OGX Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco

This strengthening serum is for dry, damaged, or rough wigs. The OGX Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco is intensely moisturising and designed to restore softness and shine. It's perfect if your wig is overprocessed or just needs a bit of TLC. The OGX Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco works by penetrating deeply into strands of hair to repair and protect, providing softness, strength, and UV protection. It is flexible enough for frequent use. Use as a leave-in treatment on wet hair following the shampooing of your wig. It may also be used on dry hair to soothe frizz and give gloss.

Price: $7.97, Where to Buy: Shop Amazon

4. BioSilk Silk Therapy Original Serum

BioSilk Silk Therapy is ideal if you want that salon-fresh look on your wig. This product is packed with silk proteins that smooth, restore, and protect the hair from the inside out. You will need this if you wear wigs every day. Its light, non-greasy texture makes it suitable for every hair type. It closes hair pores to seal in smoothness and keep frizz out. It also offers UV protection and prevents split ends. Use a pea-sized amount on dry hair and comb through with fingers or a wide-tooth comb. A little goes a long way.

Price: ₦79,220, Where to Buy: Shop Desertcart

5. CHI Silk Infusion Oil

CHI’s Silk Infusion is necessary if you heat style your wigs regularly. It is packed with silk proteins that hydrate and protect your hair from heat styling damage. It leaves your wig smooth, shiny, and very easy to manage. The CHI Silk Infusion Oil also acts as a leave-in treatment and heat protector, strengthens the hair structure, and re-achieves natural softness. It suits all hair textures, from straight, sleek wigs to large curls. Use a small amount on damp or dry hair before blow-drying or straightening.

Price: ₦34,913, Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

6. TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Weightless Silk Serum

This multitasking serum delivers five benefits in one: it tames frizz, detangles, gives a shine, softens, and smooths flyaways. This serum is an excellent option for a salon-quality finish without heavy products dragging your wig down.

Price: $16.18, Where to Buy: Shop Amazon

7. Hawaiian Silky Argan Oil Healing Oil Treatment

Formulated with Moroccan argan oil, this treatment provides intense moisture and nutrition to wigs that have been extensively styled or coloured. Its alcohol-free composition is a great benefit for fragile wig strands.

Price: ₦15,000, Where to Buy: Shop COCCI BEAUTY

Tips for Applying Serums to Your Wigs

Begin with a pea-sized drop and add more only if necessary.

Focus on the mid-lengths and ends, as adding a serum to the roots can make the wig greasy and heavy.

Apply on wet to retain moisture.

Do not use alcohol-rich products.

Use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to comb evenly.