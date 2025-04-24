The girls that know, know. That’s the best way I want to start off writing this essay. I don’t remember the exact time wigs became incredibly popular in Nigeria, as I grew up in an era when Ghana weaving, Fulani braids, and “fixing” (essentially sew-ins) were more prevalent. But somewhere along the line, wigs rose to fame, gradually at first, and then all at once.

These days, they’ve become common to see in every beauty-conscious girl’s wardrobe. And let’s not even talk about the price tags. Somehow, they just keep getting more expensive, yet we continue to buy them. Because, as the saying goes, beauty is pain… and beauty is costly. And yes, as much as we love rocking our natural hair, and we swear by protective styles like knotless braids or twists, there are times when all you want to do is let your hair breathe while still looking put-together. Wigs are the happy intermediaries that’ll help you achieve that.

A bob wig makes you look like a boss at work, a wavy unit is perfect for a beach day, and a long straight middle part wig works with literally everything.

But as the wig market has expanded, so has the confusion: synthetic wigs, human hair blends, and 100% human hair…what’s really worth investing in long-term? Let’s break it all down.

What Exactly Are Synthetic Wigs?

Synthetic wigs are made from man-made fibres like polyester, acrylic, or polyvinyl. They’re typically pre-styled, which means once you buy them, you don’t need to do much (if anything) to keep them looking snatched. They usually don’t require daily straightening and curling. It’s giving grab-and-go.

One thing I’ve found is that not all synthetic wigs are created equal. The super affordable ones you see online (usually below ₦10,000) often have a shiny, plastic-like finish that instantly gives away that it’s not real hair. However, there are now heat-resistant synthetic wigs that look significantly more natural, especially when the hair is parted and the lace is laid properly.

However, the biggest downside is its longevity. Synthetic wigs are notorious for tangling and matting, especially in the nape area (the hair right at the base of the neck). And once a synthetic wig is tangled beyond repair, there’s no revival. You can’t deep condition it, you can’t treat it, it’s game over. Most synthetic units last between 4 - 8 weeks with consistent wear. That’s why they’re more of a short-term glam option. Things most people don’t know about synthetic wigs: Some can be heat-styled, but always check the label, as many melt under high temperatures.

They hold styles longer than human hair and they’re perfect for curls that won’t drop by noon.

You shouldn’t wash them often; once every 10 wears is good enough to maintain fibre integrity.

READ ALSO: 7 Nigerian Beauty Products That Deserve More Hype In 2025

What About Human Hair Blend Wigs?

If synthetic hair is the youngest and human hair is the oldest, human hair blends are the often-overlooked middle child. These wigs are a combination of synthetic fibres and human hair strands, allowing for the look and feel of real hair at a more affordable price. Sounds like the best of both worlds, right?

The quality depends heavily on the ratio of synthetic to human hair. Some blends are only 10% human hair (barely noticeable), while others can be as high as 60%, and that makes all the difference.

Human hair blends are easier to style than full synthetics. You can use low heat settings, and they don’t tangle as fast. However, they still won’t offer the full customisability of 100% human hair. Most blends last approximately 3-6 months with proper care, making them a more suitable option than synthetic alternatives for long-term use. But they’re still not quite in the same league as full human hair wigs.

Things most people don’t know about human hair blend wigs: You can condition them lightly, but excessive moisture may damage the synthetic fibres.

They’re great for everyday wear, such as office runs or casual outings.

They’re not great for colour treatments or chemical processing. Maintenance Tips: Use sulphate-free shampoos to wash them.

Avoid high-heat styling tools.

Store them on a wig stand to preserve the shape.

READ ALSO: A Bridal MUA Told Us How To Make Wedding Makeup Last All Day

100% Human Hair Wigs: The Luxury Investment

Now let’s talk about the crème de la crème… 100% human hair wigs. These are made entirely from real human hair, which is often sourced from donors across countries like India, Brazil, and Vietnam. And yes, they’re expensive due to their high quality.

Human hair wigs can be dyed, curled, straightened, bleached, and deep conditioned. You can do everything you can do to your natural hair to theirs. They have excellent longevity, unlike any other wig type, and with proper maintenance, a good human hair wig can last 2-5 years. I’ve personally seen people rocking one unit for even longer than that.

There are also different categories: Virgin Hair: These are unprocessed, chemical-free human hair. These are the top-tier categories of human hair.

Remy Hair: Hair with cuticles aligned in one direction, reducing tangling.

Non-Remy Hair: Cuticles not aligned, more prone to tangling but still decent quality.

READ ALSO: How Advanced Clinicals Tea Tree Oil Cleared My Rosacea

Things most people don’t know about human hair wigs: The density (thickness) matters just as much as the length.

Not all “human hair” sold online is real. Some vendors often disguise their products as human hair blends. So you have to know the difference between the two to detect them easily.

You should deep condition human hair regularly to keep it soft and shiny.

Maintenance Tips: Co-wash with moisturising conditioners every few weeks.

Use a silk bonnet or wig stand to reduce frizz and shedding.

Avoid product buildup, especially with heavy oils and gels.

So… Which One Offers the Best Value Long-Term?

If you’re looking strictly at cost per wear, human hair wigs win hands down. Yes, the upfront cost can be brutal (anywhere from ₦80,000 to ₦300,000+ for quality units), but you’re paying for durability, versatility, and a natural look that won’t be stiff during harmattan and betray you in broad daylight.

Synthetic wigs, while cute and convenient, are best suited for short-term use or as part of a diverse collection to achieve different moods and looks. If you only wear wigs occasionally, a high-quality synthetic unit will suffice.