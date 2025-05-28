At one time, rice was considered sacred in Nigeria, reserved only for special occasions such as Sundays, Christmas, and Easter. The reason for this is that rice was expensive, imported, and considered a luxury. In those days, eating rice was a sign that the day was truly special.

According to this study , rice is the second most important staple in Nigeria. It accounts for 10.5 per cent of the average caloric intake and about 6 per cent of household expenses, according to national food consumption data. Over the past decade, Nigeria has experienced a 70 per cent increase in rice production, making it the second-largest rice producer in Africa.

Fast forward to today, rice is now our staple food. We use it to make white rice with stew, smoky party jollof, concoction rice, fried rice, or coconut rice, among many other variants, because it is endlessly versatile. There’s also a running joke on X (formerly Twitter) that whenever there’s national unrest or protests, the government finds a way to hand out bags of rice like a plaster over an open wound and call it a day.

Still, many Nigerians are reluctant about local rice brands, citing issues like poor packaging, the presence of stones, and inconsistent quality. Rice imported from countries like Thailand and India is often regarded as the gold standard. But the truth is that with improved processing technology, investment in local agriculture, and government incentives, Nigerian rice is not only catching up, but it’s also giving foreign rice a proper run for its money.

Here are the top local rice brands that are affordable, nutritious, and processed to international standards.

1. Abakaliki Rice (Ebonyi State)

Once dismissed as rural rice for village parties, Abakaliki rice has undergone an incredible transformation. Its reputation has soared so much that former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, endorsed it as one of the best rice brands in the world during his visit to Ebonyi.

What makes it stand out is that Abakaliki rice is processed using de-stoning machines, ensuring that all stones and impurities are removed, which was a problem that plagued local rice. It has a naturally rich aroma, and when cooked with minimal seasoning, it delivers a full-bodied, almost nostalgic flavour that reminds you of home. Price: ₦9,700 (25kg). Where To Buy: Shop Ogbete .

2. Adani Rice (Enugu State)

From the fertile lands of Uzo-Uwani in Enugu comes Adani rice, or as the locals call it, Adarice. The region’s vast agrarian terrain makes it one of the rice belts of South-Eastern Nigeria. What’s interesting about Adani rice is not just the taste or quality; it’s the story behind it.

Entire communities depend on Adani rice for food security and income. It’s cultivated by smallholder farmers and processed using semi-modern techniques. Adani rice is fluffy when cooked and has a mild fragrance. It’s an everyday rice for families who want affordability without compromising on quality. Price: ₦42,000 (50kg). Where To Buy: Shop Farmvest .

3. Big Bull Rice (Kebbi State)

You’ve seen it in market stalls, grocery aisles, and even in high-profile food campaigns. Big Bull Rice is fast becoming one of Nigeria’s most trusted premium rice brands. Established in 2017 in Kebbi with a vision to produce high-quality rice that retains the rich taste of the Nigerian soil, Big Bull has become a household name.

Processed with superb machinery, Big Bull Rice is milled to perfection, stone-free, and known for its excellent swelling index. That means the grains cook beautifully, stay separate, and give your meal that premium texture and mouthfeel. It’s also incredibly nutritious as it is rich in B-vitamins, iron, dietary fibre and protein. It also has a low glycaemic index, which makes it a healthier option for diabetics and fitness-conscious Nigerians.



Price: ₦49,050 (25kg). Where To Buy: Shop Supermart .

4. Mama’s Pride Rice (by Olam Agri)

Manufactured by Olam Agri Holdings , Mama’s Pride is a stone-free parboiled rice brand built on a solid infrastructure. With a 13,500-hectare farm and a processing mill employing over 2,000 people, Mama’s Pride is part of Nigeria’s shift toward agricultural self-sufficiency.

It cooks beautifully with each grain holding its own without sticking, and it’s suitable for all rice dishes. The brand also supports local farmers through an outgrower programme, offering seeds, fertilisers, and training, thereby contributing to rural development and job creation. Price: ₦24,125 (10kg). Where To Buy: Shop Supermart .

5. Mama’s Choice Rice (also by Olam Nigeria)

Sister brand to Mama’s Pride, Mama’s Choice has the same quality and consistency. It is parboiled, stone-free and ideal for Nigerian-style jollof rice, fried rice, and stew combinations. It also benefits from the same integrated processing system and commitment to farmer support.

If you’re someone who buys in bulk or shops for a family, Mama’s Choice is a safe, affordable, and tasty option that is produced in a hygienic environment and has a great texture. Price: ₦37,000 (50kg). Where to Buy: Shop Next Cash And Carry .

6. Royal Stallion Rice (Stallion Group)

If you ask most rice sellers what brand flies off their shelves fastest, Royal Stallion is almost always in the top three. It’s not just marketing behind its success, because it’s genuinely high-quality rice. This parboiled rice is thoroughly cleaned, resistant to weevils, and doesn’t need endless rinsing before use.

Manufactured by Popular Farms & Mills Limited under Stallion Group , Royal Stallion benefits from world-class processing facilities with International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certifications. The rice is partially precooked in its husk before processing, which gives it its resilience and texture.

With a rice mill in Kano and an annual capacity of 430,000 MT, Stallion Group is leading the charge in Nigeria’s local rice revolution. The brand is a favourite among urban dwellers seeking a reliable alternative to imported rice. Price: ₦45,000 (25kg). Where To Buy: Shop Supermart .

7. FARO Rice (FARO 66 and FARO 67)

Developed by Africa Rice Center in partnership with the National Cereals Research Institute (NCRI), FARO rice varieties (especially FARO 66 and 67) are high-yielding and flood-resistant which is perfect for Nigeria’s weather during the rainy season. FARO rice is grown across multiple Nigerian states and is often distributed under different local labels. It cooks well, is slightly aromatic, and holds flavour excellently. Price: ₦40,000 (50kg). Where To Buy: Shop Farmvest .

With the current inflation rate, food prices are currently unstable. While imported rice continues to rise in cost, these Nigerian brands offer a more affordable and sustainable option. Many of them are now neatly packaged, stone-free, and hygienically processed. They tick all the boxes for health-conscious consumers.