Bahija: A Quiet Lebanese Spot That’s Worth Checking Out in Ikeja

I visited this Lebanese restaurant on the mainland, and let’s just say that I have some words. First, I was quite excited because I genuinely enjoyed the intercontinental restaurant experience. Trying food from different cultures is such a delight for me.

I’ve had my fair share of Korean bibimbap, Chinese dumplings, and Indian butter chicken, so I was very pleased to know I was finally adding Lebanese food to my growing foodie list.

Bahija is open from 9 am to 9 pm and is located at GOODISS SUPER STORE LTD, 23 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja GRA, Lagos 101233. Now, the location’s a bit unconventional. You don’t just walk into a typical storefront restaurant because, in this case, you’ll first be greeted by a massive supermarket. Then you go in and take the stairs up to the first floor, where the restaurant is. It feels like you’re entering a secret club for food lovers.

Atmosphere and Ambience

The ambience was cool and very laid-back. There weren’t a lot of people there, granted, I visited towards the end of the workday, which might explain the calm energy. Still, it gave me that “hidden gem” vibe, like a cosy space only a few people know about. It felt tucked away from the madness of Lagos traffic, and honestly, I liked that.

The staff was also very warm and welcoming. They answered all our questions without hesitation, and once we mentioned we were content creators from Pulse Nigeria, they were more than happy to assist. They gave us all the needed information and even helped us get the best shots for content. There were no side-eyes, no unnecessary stares, just chilled, professional vibes.

Now, let’s talk music. During my one-hour stay, the playlist shuffled between an Omah Lay live performance and Rema’s legendary O2 Arena concert. Was it a vibe? Absolutely. But did I wish they had thrown in some traditional Lebanese music to give me that full cultural experience? Definitely. Still, I can’t lie…Naija live concert music is always a good time, so no complaints here.

Overall, the space felt chilled, slightly chilly (you could also bring a light jacket if you’re very sensitive to cold), and welcoming. Bahija is a casual dining restaurant with soft lighting, comfy chairs, and that “come in and stay as long as you can” type of atmosphere.

Service

The staff was kind, smiley, and helpful without being overbearing. We told them our budget, and they instantly helped us pick out dishes that matched it. Our server took our order, explained what we were ordering, gave suggestions, and kept checking in to make sure we were happy with everything. That level of attentiveness added to the overall experience, especially since it was our first time trying Lebanese food.

We didn’t wait long at all because the food came out fresh and hot in about 10 minutes.

Kafta Plate (₦7,000)

Juicy grilled kafta seasoned with fresh herbs, wrapped in pita with hummus and pickles.

This dish came in three crispy flatbread-like slices that reminded me of mini pizzas. But make no mistake because this wasn’t your regular cheesy slice. The kafta was dry, crisp, and had a strong, sour kick. You could tell there was some lemon or lime in the seasoning because it slapped in a good way. Each slice was topped with sprinkles of tomato, onions, and dried herbs, and those toppings really brought the flavour together.

We had some roasted onions and tomatoes on the side and a small trio of dips: ketchup, pepper sauce, and hummus. I’ve got to be honest—the hummus was okay. Maybe this is where you’ll catch that I am an Ondo babe, but I found it a bit mild. It had a nutty base but no strong seasoning, spice, tang, or real sweetness either.

We also added fries to this dish and I liked those. They had the right balance of crispy and soft, with a faint sweetness that paired nicely with the saltiness. They’re not your average fries, in a very good way.

Sambousik (₦6,500)

Flaky pastries stuffed with seasoned minced meat, onions, and toasted pine nuts.

These were easily the Lebanese version of meat pies. Crispy, golden, and warm, this dish comes In four pieces for the price. They were delicious, although I wished it was a little less oily. The toasted pine nuts added a nice crunch, and the seasoning in the meat was just right. It was flavourful but not overpowering. Allergy alert: Both dishes included nuts, so definitely take note if you’ve got any nut allergies.

What's Pricing Like?

Bahija’s menu is reasonably priced in Lagos. Breakfast options range from ₦4,500 to ₦10,000, and their mezza (a spread of small dishes or appetisers typical in Middle Eastern cuisine) ranges from ₦6,500 to ₦13,500. For what we paid, the portions were fair. The kafta plate could serve one person very well, especially with fries added, and the sambousik came in generous pieces. So, in terms of value for money, I’d say Bahija does deliver. You’re not paying crazy amounts and getting quality food in a lovely, quiet setting. It’s the kind of place that works for weekday lunch breaks, weekend hangouts, or casual solo dining. It’s not loud, it’s not rushed and it’s very much a “you can sit and chill” kind of restaurant.

Would I Return?

Bahija feels like a hidden gem. It’s tucked away, calm, and a great intro to Lebanese cuisine for anyone curious. The ambience is lovely, the service is stellar, and the food, while not mind-blowing, is enjoyable. I enjoyed the experience, but perhaps a second or third visit would solidify its place on my go-to restaurant list.