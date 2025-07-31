When the lights go out for the third time in one day and the heat won't let you breathe, a rechargeable fan can feel like the only thing standing between you and a full-blown meltdown. If you're working, trying to sleep, or just relaxing at home, a powerful rechargeable fan ensures that the stress from the heat doesn’t add to your worries for the day. For under ₦80,000, you can get solid fans that combine good battery life, airflow, and durability. We’ve compiled a list of top rechargeable fans in Nigeria that balance price, performance, and features. Here’s what’s worth your money.

1. Aeon 18" Rechargeable Fan ARF-18B 40W

Jamara Home

₦65,999 If you want size, airflow, and backup light, this Aeon fan delivers. With an 18-inch blade and a wide 80-degree swing, it effortlessly moves air around large rooms. On a full charge, it gives you up to 9.5 hours on low speed, making it a solid choice for overnight use during long blackouts . It also comes with a USB port to charge your phone, an LED night light, adjustable height, and a durable 100% copper motor that won’t give up on you easily. At just ₦65,999, this fan is doing the absolute most and doing it well.

2. Lontor CTL-CF025SP-12 Rechargeable Fan

Lontor

₦75,900 This 12-inch table fan might be compact, but it’s a marathoner. It can run for up to 32 hours on low speed, making it perfect for people dealing with long or unpredictable outages. It also has solar charging support, which makes it literally NEPA-resistant. It’s not for big rooms, but for bedrooms, desks, or personal cooling; this fan does the job consistently, and yes, it comes with a timer and night light too.

3. Century 16” Rechargeable Standing Fan

Zitmall ₦80,000 Century’s 16-inch fan blends comfort with convenience. It’s designed with five blades for better airflow and runs up to 9 hours on battery, depending on speed. It also includes a USB port, a remote control, and LED lights that double as emergency lighting. What makes it stand out is its motor. If you need sleep without the hum of a generator or noisy fan, this one is for you. It’s durable, tilts easily, and has multiple speed controls for custom cooling.

4. Ox 18” Hexa Rechargeable Standing Fan

Zitmall

₦70,000 OX fans are common for a reason: they’re easy to use and hard to kill. This 18-inch rechargeable fan is no different. It has strong airflow, three speed settings, and even a phone tray so you can charge and chill at the same time. It works with AC and DC power and has a battery level indicator to let you know when to plug in. The fan height and pipe are adjustable, and there is a remote control for lazy-day convenience. If you want something reliable and familiar, this is a good pick.

5. Qasa QRF-5916H Rechargeable Standing Fan

Kara

₦78,000 Qasa’s 16-inch rechargeable fan provides good airflow with some nice extras. It can run for up to 28 hours on low speed and 3.5 hours on high, so you can stretch it out during a full day of on-and-off supply. The multi-speed knob lets you control exactly how fast or slow it runs. There’s also a USB port, LED night light, and height adjustment, so while it’s not the fanciest, it does just enough to keep your room cool and your phone powered up. For under ₦80k, it ticks the basics.

6. Aeon 16" Rechargeable Fan ARF-16B 40W

De Luxe

₦62,588.45 This 16-inch Aeon fan keeps things simple and strong. It's built to last with a sturdy base, wide oscillation, and a 100% copper motor. The double 6V 4.5Ah lead-acid batteries give a reasonable backup time, even more on medium or low speed. It doesn't have the extra frills like USB ports or LED lights, but if your primary concern is “will it last?” this one is up to the task.

7. Lontor CTL-CF099-16 Rechargeable Standing Fan

Lontor

₦75,000 If your area doesn’t suffer from long or frequent blackouts but you still want a backup fan for peace of mind, this Lontor is it. It has a 2500mAh battery and runs for up to 1.5 hours on high, which isn’t much but might be all you need to get through an outage before power returns. Still, it offers a detachable height, USB charging, a remote control, and overheat protection. It’s ideal for those who want quick relief rather than long sessions. Think of it as an emergency-cool fan, not an all-nighter.