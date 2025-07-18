Imagine yourself lounging under a relaxing red light and leaving with smoother, healthier, and brighter skin, all without even the slightest pinprick or chemical infusions. That’s what Red Light Therapy (RLT) promises, and it’s sneaking its way into Nigeria’s top wellness spots . While the treatment has been popular throughout Europe and the Americas for years, it’s only now gaining momentum in Nigerian medspas and skincare clinics . But first of all, what exactly is red light therapy? Is it safe? And most importantly, where can you find a place that offers it in Nigeria? Let's break it all down.

What Is Red Light Therapy?

Red Light Therapy (RLT), or Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) or Photobiomodulation (PBM), is a painless treatment using low-wavelength red and near-infrared light to promote the body's inherent healing and regenerative processes. The technology itself is not new. NASA originally developed it to assist astronauts with wound healing and muscle mass retention in space. Now, it's being used in spas, dermatology clinics, and physiotherapy clinics worldwide. In summary, Red light therapy tells your cells: "Hey, time to glow up, heal, and regenerate."

How Does Red Light Therapy Work?

Red light therapy emits wavelengths of light between 620nm and 850nm into your skin and tissues. These wavelengths penetrate deep under the surface of your skin down to the mitochondria of your cells, aka the "powerhouse of the cell." The mitochondria absorb the light and start producing more ATP (adenosine triphosphate); your body's currency. This boosts cellular activity, speeds up repair, and stimulates collagen, elastin, and new vessel growth.

Benefits of Red Light Therapy

Whether you're trying to heal acne, smooth out wrinkles, reduce redness, or recover from skin treatments, red light therapy has a long list of glow-up benefits. For Skin: Stimulates collagen production to reduce wrinkles and fine lines

Speeds up healing after facials or microneedling

Reduces inflammation and redness

Helps acne and breakout clearance

Improve skin texture and tone For Wellness: Soothes muscle and joint aches

Boosts circulation

Reduces deep tissue inflammation

Speeds up wound healing

Where To Try Red Light Therapy

If you’re in Nigeria and ready to try red light therapy for yourself, one of the best places to start is Biyou Spa in Lagos. Here’s how they use it: “We use Red Light Therapy after a deep cleanse facial or microneedling,” explain the staff at Biyou Spa. "It’s used at the mask phase to stimulate healing, collagen development, and cell renewal.” They are open from Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 9 am to 5 pm. Visit their website and call or WhatsApp them on +2347066057813 and +2348105609831 for more information.

They use near-infrared light therapy at the optimal wavelength range (620–850 nm) for penetrating deep tissue. RLT is paired with other treatments to amplify results. Think of it as your glow-up recovery after a facial or microneedling. The process is non-surgical and painless, perfect for sensitive skin types or those who want skin recovery without downtime.

Also, red light therapy is FDA-cleared, and it's generally safe for all skin tones and types. There's no UV exposure, no burning, and no downtime. You simply get under the light and allow your skin to heal. That being said, it's best received in clinical settings where intensity and timing are within control, rather than attempting it on your own.

Red light helps your skin produce more collagen and retain hydration, which makes it a go-to for anti-ageing. Near-infrared light penetrates deeper to support healing and reduce pigmentation. Whether you're battling breakouts or simply want a glow-up, this therapy offers something for everyone. At Kallos, LED therapy is offered for the face, back, hands, and even the neck and décolleté. The treatment is completely painless and requires no downtime; just lie under a light canopy device and let the technology do the work.

What sets this spa apart is that its machines deliver all three wavelengths simultaneously, using optimal power levels to ensure better, longer-lasting results. It’s an easy, effective treatment you can do even on a lunch break. Some of the benefits of LED therapy include firmer skin due to boosted collagen, reduced inflammation and redness (especially useful for conditions like rosacea), and clearer skin resulting from the bacteria-killing blue light. Before your session, it's essential to arrive with clean skin. If you're wearing makeup, the staff will remove it for you. You’ll also need to avoid sun exposure or tanning treatments at least 24 hours before your appointment to ensure the light can penetrate your skin effectively.

Who Should Try Red Light Therapy?

You should most definitely try red light therapy if you: Struggle with acne or post-acne marks

Want a natural anti-ageing lift

Have sensitive skin and cannot tolerate harsh products

Are recovering from facials, chemical peels, or microneedling

Are infected with rosacea, eczema, or inflammation RLT is also perfect for men and athletes recovering from injury, as its applications run beyond beauty.

Where Else Can You Get Red Light Therapy in Nigeria?

Other high-end skin clinics and wellness facilities in major cities in Nigeria are beginning to include red light therapy in their facial treatments or pain rehab services. Though this list is not exhaustive yet, here's what to watch for while selecting a provider: Trained staff (ideally estheticians or dermal therapists)

Devices that employ the 620nm–850nm wavelength range

Transparent details about how they combine RLT with other treatments

Positive word of mouth from former clients who have gone through it

How Often Should You Get It

Most practitioners recommend 1–2 treatments per week for observable skin results. Depending on your skin concern, you may notice changes within 3–6 treatments, especially when paired with another treatment, such as microneedling or enzyme facials. For ongoing skin maintenance? Monthly treatments are great.