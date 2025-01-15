There is nothing worse than sweating through a hot, sleepless night, especially when there is no power. And while I’m the type to stick with a trusty standing fan plugged into the wall (I don’t enjoy worrying about batteries.), I have to admit – rechargeable fans really help in those moments when you need a cooling option. Maybe you’re looking to save on energy, keep the house cool during the day without running the AC, or it's simply a contingency plan. Rechargeable standing fans are a smart investment for anyone who wants to stay cool and comfortable.

What to Look For in a Rechargeable Standing Fan

Before you pick one, here are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you’re getting the most of your purchase: Battery Life: Look for fans that can last at least 8–12 hours on a single charge, especially if you plan to use them overnight.

Speed Settings: Adjustable speeds let you customize your cooling experience, from a gentle breeze to full-on wind mode.

Charging Time: A shorter charging time means less waiting and more cooling.

Noise Level: For light sleepers, quieter models are a must. No one wants to trade sweaty nights for noisy ones!

Size: Choose a fan that fits seamlessly into your space, both functionally and aesthetically. Whether you need something that’ll keep you from melting on a sticky night or a portable option you can move around the house, these fans are designed to go the distance.

Midea 18” Stand Fan

The Midea 18" Stand Fan (FS45-23MRD) offers 5 blades with 9-speed settings allowing you to fine-tune the airflow to match your needs, whether you want a soft breeze or a cool blast. Its 12-hour battery life on medium speed means you can enjoy long, uninterrupted cooling—perfect for overnight use or during long power outages. And with its 80° swing, you’ll be able to cool down the entire room. The USB charging port is a bonus, so you can power up your devices while the fan keeps you comfortable. This fan also has a built-in rechargeable battery for cordless use, an on/off LED night light for some, and a digital display to keep track of settings.



Price: ₦67,490. Where to Buy: Shop Electro Mart

Century 16” Rechargeable Fan with 5 Blades

For those who need a reliable and budget-friendly option, the Century 16-inch rechargeable fan delivers at ₦78,990, it offers impressive cooling performance with 3-speed settings—low, medium, and high—so you can tailor your breeze to whatever the temperature demands. Thanks to its dual 6V4.5Ah batteries, it runs up to 10 hours on low, 7 hours on medium, and still offers a solid 4 hours on high. The adjustable height feature (ranging from 1150mm to 1380mm) ensures that you can get just the right angle of airflow. What’s also great is the LED light with 2 settings, which is a bonus if you need just a little light while you sleep. With its quiet operation and rotational speed of 1400 RPM, the Century fan is the practical choice for any space. Price: ₦78,990. Where to Buy: Shop Electro Mart

Scanfrost 18-Inch Rechargeable Fan With Remote

The Scanfrost 18-inch rechargeable fan (SFRF181K) offers 5-speed settings, you can easily switch from a soft, breeze to a more powerful one. It’s lazy-girl-approved as the remote control lets you adjust your breeze (pun intended) without having to get up. With this fan’s overcharging and discharging protection, you can leave it plugged in without worrying about battery damage. It also comes with a mobile charger feature, which doubles as a backup for your devices. (Anything can be a power bank if you try hard enough.) Price: ₦150,400. Where to buy: Shop Alaba Mart

Kenstar Rechargeable 18-Inch Fan

The Kenstar Rechargeable 18-inch fan has its 3-speed selector and 5-blade system, promises smooth airflow to suit your preferences. This fan has a battery that lasts up to 11 hours, it’s perfect for those long days. The built-in USB port doubles as a phone charger, so your devices stay powered too. Add in the remote control and an 8-12 hour charging time, the Kenstar fan is always ready to keep you refreshed. Price: ₦90,900. Where to buy: Shop Alaba Mart

Bruhm 18” Rechargeable Standing Fan

Featuring 5 fan blades and a full copper motor, the Bruhm fan (BES-18CB) ensures efficient and reliable performance with minimal noise. Its 9-speed settings provide customizable airflow options, catering to your specific cooling needs throughout the day and night. With a 12V 4500mAh rechargeable battery, this fan offers extended operational time, making it ideal for areas with intermittent power supply or use during outdoor activities. The black colour and sleek design complement any room decor, while the copper winding enhances durability and energy efficiency. Price: ₦100,490. Where to buy: Shop Alaba Mart

Aeon 16” Rechargeable Fan (ARF-16B)

The Aeon 16” Rechargeable Fan (ARF-16B) is built for power and performance. At ₦100,490.00, this fan gives you all the cooling benefits you need, plus a few extra perks to make it stand out. With its 3-speed settings and 80° swing range, you can enjoy a high airflow that cools large areas quickly. The adjustable height ensures you can direct the breeze wherever you need it most, whether you’re sitting or standing. And with the 0.5-hour timer, it’s easy to set it and forget it if you prefer to sleep without worrying about turning it off. The USB mobile charger is a thoughtful addition, and powered by 2x6V 4.5Ah lead-acid batteries, this fan can run for about nine hours at low speed. It comes with a 1-year warranty. Price: ₦99,999. Where to Buy: Shop Jamara Home

Andrakk Rechargeable Fan