Skincare may be booming. Face masks , serums, and exfoliators are everywhere you look; most people, especially women, are obsessed with glowing skin. But somehow, the menfolk seem not to be moved. A simple body lotion still hasn’t made it into the daily routine of some Nigerian men. I’m not judging (okay, maybe a little). But I had to ask: ‘Why do Nigerian men skip body lotion like it’s optional?’ I gathered some responses, and they were nothing short of hilarious. If you’ve ever wondered why some guys walk around with cracked elbows and ashier knees than the Sahara, this list will explain everything.

1. "I Don't Even Remember" — Afeez & Chinecherem

This one came up more than once. For some Nigerian men, body lotion doesn’t even cross their minds. It's not hate, it's just forgetfulness. Between waking up late, rushing to beat traffic, and squeezing into a hot danfo, lotion is the least of their worries. It’s not in their morning routine. If the skin isn’t visibly peeling or shouting for help, they move on like nothing’s wrong. “I don’t even remember to use it,” Afeez laughed. Chinecherem gave the same answer.

2. "The Heat Will Finish You in the Bus" — Chijioke

One reason came up again and again: Nigeria is hot. Guys argue it's game over once you apply lotion and step outside. That smooth, creamy feeling turns into a sweat bath when you enter a crowded bus or walk under the blazing sun. “You’ll just be shining and melting inside the bus. I can’t come and kill myself,” Chijioke said. Honestly, that’s a fair point. Some men would rather be dry and dusty than slippery and sweaty.

3. "I Sweat Too Much Already" —Godspower

This is personal for some guys. They feel like lotion makes them sweat even more, and considering Nigeria’s weather, that’s a genuine concern. “I sweat a lot,” Godspower said. For them, lotion equals discomfort. They’d rather keep their skin dry than feel like bathing in their body heat.

4. "I Only Use It When I’m Going Out" — Skelo

There’s a category of men who only see the need for body lotion when stepping out. If it’s a chill day at home or running errands, lotion can stay on the shelf. It’s not about self-care; it’s presentation. If no one’s going to see them, why bother? “If I’m not going out, I don’t see the need. It makes me sweat too much,” Skelo said.

5. "Once in a While. There’s Heat in the Country" — Akinlolu

There’s also the "occasional user": someone who knows lotion exists, owns one, maybe even two. But will they use it regularly? That depends on the weather, their mood, and sometimes divine intervention. “Once in a while,” Akinlolu said. “There’s heat in the country abeg.” The bottle might sit there looking pretty for weeks until the harmattan breeze arrives or dry patches become visible. It’s skincare by emergency, not routine.

6. "I Use Nivea. It’s for Hygiene" — Mayowa & Adeayo

Finally, some good news. Not all men are anti-lotion. A few know the importance of moisturized skin, not for shine, fashion, or hygiene. “I use Nivea. It’s just for hygiene,” Mayowa explained.

“Yeah, I do too. Nivea,” said Adeayo. Shout-out to Nivea for being the go-to brand for Nigerian men who care. These ones understand that dry skin isn’t just a cosmetic issue, it’s a hygiene issue too.

7. "It’s Not That Deep" — The Unspoken Reason

Some men didn’t give a specific answer, but their attitude said it all: it’s unimportant to them. In their minds, if your skin isn’t physically falling off, there’s no problem. Skincare is something women do. Lotion is optional. Dry skin? A minor inconvenience. The problem with this mindset is that ashy skin isn’t exactly a flex, and dry, cracked skin can get painful or even infected.

Time to Upgrade from Dry Guy to Fresh Guy

If you’re finally ready to stop walking around like a dry leaf in November, here are some body lotions I recommend for Nigerian men, and why they’ll work for you:

1. Nivea Men Body Lotion

This is the OG. It’s the one almost every guy mentions first, and for good reason. It absorbs fast, doesn’t feel sticky, and works well even if you have rough skin or spend your day under the sun. It’s perfect for daily use and smells clean, not fruity. Price: $7.28 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

2. Vaseline Men Cooling Lotion

If your biggest excuse is sweating, then this one’s for you. It has a cooling effect, feels light on the skin, and locks in moisture. It’s great for guys who are always on the move or naturally sweat a lot. Your skin stays hydrated without feeling like melted puff-puff. Price: ₦4,310 - ₦25,150 Where To Buy: Shop Next Cash & Carry

3. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter for Men

This is for the guy who wants that deep, buttery moisture that lasts all day. It’s perfect during harmattan or if your skin gets extra dry. And yes, it smells like cocoa, but not overpowering. Price: $4.02 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

If you’re ready to build a proper routine, check out 7 Skincare Essentials Every Man Needs in His Grooming Bag .

Why Does This Matter?