Skincare can be confusing and overwhelming. With thousands of products on the shelves and influencers offering tips that often contradict each other, it’s easy to believe you’re doing the right thing for your skin while making mistakes that harm it in the long run. Whether you're dealing with stubborn breakouts, dull skin that won’t glow no matter what you try, or just not seeing results from your daily skincare routine for glowing skin, one or more hidden habits are sabotaging your progress. From forgetting sunscreen indoors to overloading your face with too many serums, each mistake is explained in detail, along with expert-backed solutions you can implement immediately. The goal is to help you build a more effective, balanced, sustainable skincare routine, without wasting money or damaging your skin. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the top 10 skincare mistakes you're likely making without realising it and, more importantly, how to fix them. You can achieve healthier, more luminous skin by identifying these pitfalls and implementing the suggested solutions.

1. Skipping Sunscreen—Even Indoors or on Cloudy Days

Many believe sunscreen is only necessary on sunny days or at the beach. However, UV rays can penetrate clouds and windows, leading to premature ageing and increased skin cancer risk. Dr. Saqib Jawaid Bashir , a leading dermatologist, explains that UVA and UVB rays contribute to skin cell damage, increasing the risk of skin cancer over time. Given these insights, it's crucial to apply broad-spectrum sunscreen daily every morning, or your indoor plans, regardless of weather conditions, to protect your skin from harmful UV radiation. Reapply every two hours if you're outdoors. This lightweight sunscreen from Innisfree provides broad-spectrum SPF 36 protection and a soft, dewy finish. It is ideal for most skin types, including normal, combination, dry, and oily. Its chemical formulation with active ingredients like avobenzone and homosalate defends against both UVA and UVB rays, while added green tea, cica (Centella asiatica), and sunflower seed oil hydrate, calm, and soothe the skin.

The formula absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, even on darker skin tones. It also serves as a hydrating base for makeup, making it an excellent choice for makeup wearers and everyday wear. Price: ₦55,639. Where To Buy: Shop Nigeria Desertcart

2. Over-Exfoliating Your Skin

Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, but overdoing it can strip your skin's natural oils, leading to irritation, redness, and increased sensitivity. Dr. Loretta Ciraldo , a dermatologist with over 40 years of experience, explains that over-exfoliation can damage the skin barrier's components, including the microbiome, acid mantle, and lipid barrier, leading to increased sensitivity and other skin issues. Fix it: To maintain healthy skin, limiting exfoliation to 2-3 times a week using gentle exfoliants suitable for your skin type is crucial. Pay attention to how your skin reacts and adjust accordingly. AmLactin’s 12% lactic acid lotion is dermatologist-approved for treating dry, flaky, and rough skin. It deeply hydrates and gently exfoliates the skin, so it’s a favourite for people with skin concerns like keratosis pilaris and dry, ashy skin.

This lotion can also exfoliate and brighten your underarms. The only downside is that it doesn’t smell the best, but the results are well worth it. Price: ₦25,500. Where to Buy: Shop The Skin Hookup Nigeria .

3. Using Too Many Products at Once

Layering multiple skincare products can overwhelm your skin, causing irritation and reducing the effectiveness of each product. Dr. Chacon notes that using too many skincare products can result in dry patches, acne breakouts, flaking, and other forms of irritation, indicating that your skin may be reacting negatively to product overload. Fix it: Simplify your routine to include a cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen as the foundation. Introduce new products gradually to monitor how your skin responds.

4. Sleeping with Makeup On

Going to bed without removing makeup can clog pores, lead to breakouts, and prevent your skin from rejuvenating overnight. Dr. Samer Jaber, an assistant clinical professor at Mt. Sinai Hospital, states that sleeping with makeup can significantly increase breakouts, acne, skin dryness, and irritation. Fix it: Always remove makeup before bed using a gentle makeup remover or micellar water, followed by a cleanser to ensure your skin is clean.

5. Using Products Not Suitable for Your Skin Type

Applying products that don't match your skin type can cause breakouts, dryness, or excessive oiliness. Using products not tailored to your skin type can worsen existing conditions. Skincare expert Holdsworth warns that acid-based products on already dry and tight skin can exacerbate dryness. She emphasises the importance of selecting products that align with your skin's needs. Fix it: Identify your skin type (dry, oily, combination, sensitive) and choose products formulated specifically for it. If you're unsure, consult a dermatologist.

6. Not Moisturising Oily Skin

It's a common misconception that oily skin doesn't need moisturiser. Skipping this step can increase oil production as your skin tries to compensate for the lack of hydration. When oily skin lacks proper hydration, it can become dehydrated. The skin may produce even more sebum to compensate, increasing oiliness. This overproduction can clog pores and result in breakouts. Dermatologists emphasise that moisturising helps balance the skin's oil production. Women's Concepts Fix it: You can use a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser to keep your skin balanced and hydrated.

7. Neglecting the Neck and Décolletage

Focusing solely on your face and ignoring your neck and chest can result in uneven skin ageing. Dr. Lara Devgan , a board-certified plastic surgeon, notes that "the skin on the neck and chest is thinner and more delicate, and quick to show signs of dehydration and sun damage." This vulnerability makes these areas more prone to ageing than other body parts. Fix it: Extend your skincare routine to include your neck and décolletage, applying the same products you use on your face.

8. Not Patch Testing New Products

Introducing new products without patch testing can lead to allergic reactions or irritation. Dermatologist Dr. Carly Roman explains that skin reactions can be immediate (irritant contact dermatitis) or delayed (allergic contact dermatitis). Common irritants include retinols, acids, dyes, alcohols, and harsh cleansers, while allergens might be preservatives, fragrances, and UV filters. By introducing one new product per week and performing thorough patch tests, you can identify and mitigate potential skin issues before fully integrating new products into your skincare routine. Fix it: Before applying a new product to your face, test a small amount on your wrist or jawline and wait 24 hours to check for any adverse reactions.

9. Applying Products in the Wrong Order

The sequence in which you apply skincare products affects their effectiveness. Dr. Brendan Camp , a board-certified dermatologist, states, "When skincare products are used in a certain order, it can help improve the penetration of important ingredients into the skin." Applying products in a random sequence may limit their absorption and, consequently, their benefits. Fix it: Follow the correct order: cleanse, tone, apply serums, moisturise, and apply sunscreen. This ensures each product works optimally.

10. Inconsistent Skincare Routine

Inconsistency in your skincare routine can hinder progress and prevent you from achieving desired results. Dr. Sandra Lee , known as Dr. Pimple Popper, explains that products don't work overnight; they require consistent use to show visible results. She advises, "A simple routine is more likely to be maintained in the long run." Fix it: Stick to a regular skincare routine and be patient. Most products take time to show results, so give them a few weeks to a few months to see how they work for you.