With the rising popularity of Korean skincare brands and routines, two brands remain household names for their superb skin moisturising and hydrating effects: Nivea and Vaseline. But which brand provides superior skin hydration?

In this review, I will compare both brands based on their texture and absorption, fragrances, sensitivity, longevity, and ingredients to help you make an informed buying decision regardless of your skin type and lifestyle choices.

Nivea Body Lotion

Nivea offers a wide range of body lotions developed to address different skin concerns and types, from Nivea Cocoa & Indulging Body Lotion to Aloe & Hydration Body Lotion.

Nivea Cocoa and Indulging Body Lotion. Price: ₦5,800. Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty.

Nivea Aloe & Hydration Body Lotion. Price: ₦16,522. Where to Buy: Shop Care to Beauty

Ingredients

Nivea body lotions contain humectants (Glycerin, Glyceryl Glucoside), emollients (almond oil, cocoa butter, avocado oil), and occlusives (Cera Microcristallina) to lock in moisture without feeling greasy. Many formulas are alcohol-free, making them ideal for sensitive skin. Organic Ingredients like chamomile , argan oil, aloe vera, avocado oil, cocoa butter, and almond oil lock in moisture, calm inflammation and redness, keep the skin soft and hydrated, and provide nutritional benefits.

Skin Suitability

Some Nivea body lotions, such as NIVEA Perfect and Radiant Lotion and NIVEA Creme, are suitable for all skin types .

Nivea Perfect and Radiant Lotion. Price: ₦4,900.00. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4.

NIVEA Creme. Price: ₦5,900. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4 .

Dry Skin: Nivea Body lotions deliver long-lasting hydration and protect dry skin from the effects of dry weather and frequent sun exposure



Oily Skin: Since oily skin types are naturally moisturised, some Nivea body lotions offer a lightweight consistency to prevent clogged pores and provide adequate hydration.



Sensitive Skin: Nivea body lotions are ideal for sensitive skin types because they are fragrance—and alcohol-free, contain safe chemical and organic ingredients to soothe inflammation and redness, and have been dermatologically tested.

In a review of Nivea Radiant and Beauty Body Lotion , the reviewer mentioned she had been using the lotion for a year. While it ’ s suitable for all skin types, you may have to pair it with a body oil if you have dry skin or you just prefer more hydration. She also mentioned that it has a runny texture and a long-lasting fragrance. While it is not an intensive brightening lotion, it evens out your skin tone. In a comment under the same, a user mentioned that it darkened her skin and caused rashes. On Reddit, the Nivea Q10 Body Lotion is praised as the Holy Grail body lotion for its skin-softening and hydrating effects.

Nivea Q10 Body Lotion. Price: ₦20,500. Where to Buy: Shop Cocorosey.

Vaseline Body Lotions

Vaseline products are generally favoured in Nigeria during the dry season because of their rich moisturising and hydrating benefits. While the Blue Seal Petroleum Jelly is usually more popular, there are body lotions that offer equal hydration.

Vaseline is famed for its affordability and non-sticky, moisturising consistency. It dries fast and has a heavenly fragrance. Vaseline’s intensive care lotions , such as Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion and Vaseline Intensive Care Dry Skin Repair Lotion, contain ultra-hydrating lipids that strengthen the skin barrier and provide up to 90% more moisture.

Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion. Price: ₦7,279. Where to Buy: Shop Care to Beauty.

Vaseline Intensive Care Dry Skin Repair Lotion. Price: ₦4,200. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4

Vaseline body lotions contain natural ingredients like cocoa butter and aloe vera, which improve the skin’s appearance, soothe and refresh the skin, and provide a fragrance that keeps you smelling fresh. Hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin and retains moisture, while vitamins improve the skin’s health.

Vaseline body lotions absorb quickly and moisturise the skin without leaving a greasy residue. However, netizens expressed concerns about having to reapply their Vaseline body lotions, indicating that these products do not offer long-lasting hydration.

In this Vaseline Advanced Repair Body Lotion review , the reviewer also mentioned that while the lotion is perfect for dry and sensitive skin, to maintain hydration all day, you have to add body oils or use a generous amount of lotion, which could cause sweatiness.

Vaseline Advanced Repair Body Lotion. Price: ₦9,000. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4.

Skin Suitability

There is a Vaseline Body Lotion for all skin types. Choose the product that suits your skin type to get the best results.

Best for Dry Skin: Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Unscented Lotion

This is designed for extremely dry and sensitive skin. It intensively moisturises without stinging and assists in repairing natural skin barriers. It is appropriate for darker skin types with issues like dryness or sensitivity. Price: ₦5,200.00. Where to Buy: Shop Skin Pop Essentials.

Best for Oily Skin: Vaseline Intensive Care Even Tone Body Lotion

Price: ₦5,500. Where to Buy: Shop Skin Pop Essentials

Best for Sensitive Skin: Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Healing Body Lotion

This lotion contains micro-droplets of Vaseline jelly, designed to lock in moisture and repair dry skin. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for everyday use, helping to keep your skin smooth and supple. Price: ₦8,038. Where to Buy: Shop Care to Beauty.

Nivea Body Lotion vs. Vaseline Body Lotion: Which Is Better?

I’ve used the Nivea Perfect and Radiant Body lotion and found that it has a non-greasy, thin texture and absorbs quickly. Vaseline is also said to be a runny, lightweight moisturiser that absorbs quickly. Conclusion: Nivea body lotion and Vaseline body lotion have a lightweight consistency and absorb quickly. Nivea and Vaseline body lotions do not have added fragrance. Both body lotion brands also have specific lotions targeted at different skin concerns and types.

Effectiveness

While some reviews mentioned that Nivea toning and brightening lotions are ineffective, others praised Vaseline body lotion for its speedy effectiveness.

Ingredients & Claims

Vaseline’s major ingredient, petroleum jelly, is considered unsafe, but the company’s triple distillation process makes its products safe for skin use. According to MedicalNewsToday , “Vaseline is safe for most people to apply to their face as a moisturiser. However, it may also increase the risk of skin irritation and acne in those prone to these symptoms. A detailed review of Nivea Body Lotion ingredients highlighted preservatives, especially parabens. The review stated that “an excess of oestrogen is a trigger for breast, ovary, uterus, and testicle cancers and may have effects on foetal development.” However, only 20% of Nivea products use parabens .

