If there's one lesson we've learned about 2025 so far, it's that you don't have to spend a fortune to own a feature-packed smartphone that can survive real-life chaos. If you're clumsy, need something long-lasting , or want value for your money, the Realme C75 proves you can have it all. Think longevity, performance, good looks, and affordability, in one gadget. At the Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards 2025, this smartphone won the award for “Best Quality Smartphone.” But does the Realme C75 deserve the title of "best quality smartphone of 2025?" We checked, and here's what we found.

1. Durability

The Realme C75 is not just another budget smartphone; it's a beast regarding durability. Even though most durable phones look chunky and industrial, this one still looks stylish with a slender build, but has military-grade protection. It features a metal inner frame that absorbs shocks from drops. It’s IP68/IP69 water and dust resistant, meaning it can handle splashes, dust, and even being dipped in water. The speakers, similar to premium flagships, come with water ejection tech, ensuring your sound stays crisp even after water exposure. If you’ve ever lost a phone to an unexpected rainstorm or a bathroom blunder, the Realme C75 is your peace of mind.

2. A Great Display

Don't let the price fool you; the C75 has a decent display for the amount. With a 6.72-inch Full HD IPS LCD screen and a 90Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth scrolling and enhanced gaming graphics, it promises a wonderful user experience. While it’s not AMOLED, the display holds its own with sharp clarity, great viewing angles, and no pixelation issues. For a phone under ₦270k, you’re getting a great bargain with a great refresh rate; perfect for bingeing TikTok or catching up on YouTube videos.

3. Built for Everyday Use

Let's be honest: not everyone is careful with their phones. Some of us constantly drop our phones or knock them off tables. The Realme C75 is built just for that kind of user experience. At that cost, there isn't another smartphone providing this build quality and resilience. It's a phone that focuses on quality and aesthetics.

4. Solid Performance

The Realme C75 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G92 Max processor, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It's not the best processor, but it works fine for everyday use. Instagram? smooth sailing, TikTok? No lag, WhatsApp, browsing, and switching between tasks? It's on it. It's not going to be a lightning-fast performer, but for the normal user or light multitasker, it offers solid, reliable performance without crashes and stutters.

5. Gaming Performance

YouTuber, Valor Reviews , shares that the Realme C75 has good gaming performance for a budget phone. For him, it ran Dream League Soccer 2025 on high graphics with lag-free performance and no heating. Mobile Legends ran smoothly on high graphics and high frame rate, while Call of Duty Mobile ran on medium graphics and high frame rate. Even PUBG Mobile ran on HD graphics without issues. As a smartphone under ₦270,000, the Realme C75 offers a great gaming experience while staying cool, responsive, and stable.

6. Outstanding Camera Package

We all know budget phones lowball on camera quality. But Realme bucked the trend here too. The 8MP front-facing camera offers good shots with balanced exposure and dynamic range, and a 50MP rear camera delivers well-punchy colours, nice portrait shots, and incredible detail. The 1080p 30fps video capture on front and rear cameras. The rear camera especially shines with its natural-look skin tones, decent low-light capture, and rich colours. It even handles sky highlights without blowing them out.

7. Long Battery Life

While other smartphones usually feature a 5000mAh battery, the C75 blows that out of the water with a massive 6000mAh battery. It boasts up to 10 hours of screen-on time, which is ideal for use throughout the day without needing to recharge in the middle of the day. And when charging is necessary? The 45W fast charger does not disappoint: 15 minutes: 19%

1 hour: 72%

Full charge: 1 hour 25 minutes To put this into perspective, it's quicker than some premium flagship phones with smaller batteries. Whether you’re binge-watching your favourite series on Netflix or playing Call of Duty, this phone would not kick the bucket too quickly.

8. User-Friendly Software

On Android 14, the Realme C75's software experience is clean and trim: No ads or significant bloatware

Unadulterated, clutter-free interface

Built-in app locker and privacy features

Anti-theft alarm that alerts you if the USB, headphones, or SIM is removed

Cannot be disabled without a password, adding extra security Additional features like screencasting, NFC, high-performance mode, and custom power-button shortcuts make it feel like a much more expensive phone.

9. Affordability

At only ₦256,800 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model, the Realme C75 rules its price segment. Few phones below ₦270k will provide: Waterproofing

Military-grade strength

50MP camera

Large battery with 45W fast charging

Clean Android 14 experience This makes the C75 an excellent choice for: First-time smartphone buyers

Students and young adults

Those in need of a reliable second phone

Those who keep breaking or damaging their devices often

Price: ₦256,800 Where to Buy: Shop SLOT