realme C75 awarded Best Quality Smartphone of the year at BOICT Award 2025

In an impressive display of innovation and excellence, realme , a top global smartphone brand, secured two prestigious awards: Best Quality Smartphone for the realme C75 and Best Marketing Strategy for the realme Note 50 Campaign at the Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards 2025 .

The annual event, which recognizes outstanding contributions to Nigeria's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. These honors mark realme’s strong entry into the Nigerian smartphone market and show why their phones are fast becoming favorites.

realme C75: The Best Quality Smartphone of the Year

The realme C75 earned the prestigious Best Quality Smartphone award because of its remarkable blend of durability, performance, and design. This phone is everything proof and made to impress, especially for users who need a device that can handle the everyday challenges of life in Nigeria.

Unmatched Durability:

The C75 is Nigeria’s first smartphone to pass tough durability tests. It carries the IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings, meaning it is highly resistant to water, dust, and shocks.

This makes it perfect for users who are active outdoors or work in environments where phones often face rough handling. It even passed the MIL-STD 810H Military Grade Shock Resistance Test , a standard used by the military for durability. This means you don’t have to worry about accidental drops or splashes ruining your phone.

Powerful Performance:

Inside, the realme C75 runs on the MediaTek Helio G92 Max chip, offering smooth and fast performance. Whether you are browsing social media, watching videos, or playing games, the phone handles it all without lag.

It also supports up to 24GB of Dynamic RAM, which is like giving your phone extra memory to work faster. The 6.72-inch full HD+ display has a 90Hz refresh rate, providing clear and smooth visuals, making every swipe and scroll feel fluid.

Long Battery Life:

One of the biggest worries with smartphones is battery life. The realme C75 comes with a large 5828mAh battery that can last up to 24 days on standby. This means you can go longer between charges, a big advantage for people who are often on the move or in areas with limited power supply. The phone also supports 45W fast charging , so when you do need to charge, it won’t keep you waiting for long.

Sleek and Stylish Design:

Despite its tough build, the C75 doesn’t sacrifice style. It’s slim and light, available in two attractive colors: Lighting Gold and Storm Black. The phone measures just 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 196 grams, making it comfortable to hold and carry.

All these features combined made the realme C75 a clear winner for the Best Quality Smartphone of the Year. It’s a phone designed for those who want durability and top performance without paying top price.

realme Note 50: Best Marketing Strategy Award Winner

While the C75 was recognised for its build and quality, the realme Note 50 earned the award for Best Marketing Strategy — a reflection of how realme connects with Nigerian consumers in a fresh and engaging way.

Display and Performance:

The realme Note 50 sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. This means colors look vibrant and movements on screen feel fast and smooth, great for streaming videos, gaming, or scrolling through apps.

Under the hood, the phone runs on octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB of Dynamic RAM, making everyday tasks like browsing, chatting, and multitasking seamless. It also offers 128GB of storage space, so you can keep plenty of apps, photos, and videos.

Camera Quality:

Realme Note 50 features a 13MP AI-powered camera system designed to take clear and bright photos. It comes with smart features like Night Mode, which lets you capture better pictures even in low light, and Portrait Mode, which blurs the background to focus on the subject. For selfies and video calls, the front camera delivers sharp and natural images.

Battery and Durability:

This phone is equipped with a reliable 5000mAh battery that keeps you connected throughout the day. It supports 33W fast charging, so topping up your battery is quick and convenient. Additionally, the Note 50 has an IP54 rating, meaning it’s resistant to dust and splashes—adding to its durability in everyday use.

Marketing That Speaks to the People:

realme’s marketing strategy in Nigeria focuses on young, tech-savvy users. Through creative marketing campaigns, strong social media presence, and relatable content, realme has built a loyal following quickly. Their ability to understand what Nigerian consumers want and speak directly to their needs played a big role in winning the Best Marketing Strategy award.

Why Choose realme?

Both the realme C75 and realme Note 50 offer powerful features at affordable prices, making them excellent choices for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone. Whether you value ruggedness and long battery life or a beautiful display and great camera, realme has a phone that fits your lifestyle.

For durability and strong performance: The C75 is perfect if you need a phone that can handle tough conditions but still looks great.

For everyday use and stunning visuals: The Note 50 is a smart pick, combining excellent screen quality, good battery life, and a camera that captures life’s moments beautifully.

realme’s success at the BoICT Awards highlights the brand’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

In just a few months since launching in Nigeria, realme has captured a 2% market share — an impressive feat in a competitive market. The brand now operates in 37 countries worldwide, including parts of Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, and Africa. Their success in Nigeria reflects a growing demand for devices that deliver both quality and value.

They are not just selling phones; they are bringing smart technology to more Nigerians in a way that makes sense—powerful, stylish, and affordable.

Conclusion

As the proverb says, a tree is known by its fruit. realme’s double win at the BoICT Awards shows the brand’s strong roots and growing presence in Nigeria’s smartphone market. The realme C75 and realme Note 50 are proof that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a reliable, stylish, and high-performing smartphone.

If you want a phone that works hard, looks good, and fits your budget, consider realme’s latest offerings. Visit https://www.realme.com/ng/ to learn more and join the growing number of Nigerians choosing realme for their mobile needs.

