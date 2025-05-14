5 Best Nigerian Haircare Brands for Natural and Relaxed Hair

When it comes to hair care , particularly for Nigerians with our Afro-textured hair, not every product will cut it . Your hair requires products that cater to its unique structure, needs, and challenges. From combating dryness to protecting against heat and chemical damage, African hair requires special care, and fortunately, some local brands are stepping up to the challenge. Nigerian hair brands offer quality products that are manufactured with locally produced ingredients, which work well with our climate, lifestyle, and hair texture. These brands prove that you don't need to buy foreign hair products to find quality. So if you're ready to buy local and give your hair the TLC it needs, here are five Nigerian hair brands that deserve your money.

1. Natures Gentle Touch

Nature's Gentle Touch has empowered Nigerian women to embrace their hair for decades. Founded in the early 1980s by Chika Ikenga, an Industrial Chemist, the firm responded to real issues African women had with imported hair products. The imported goods primarily caused scalp burns, breakage, and irritation because they were not made with African hair types or climates in mind. Nature's Gentle Touch, however, produces its products using natural ingredients sourced from Africa, crafted with our climate, hair texture, and dietary needs in mind.

Whether you’re relaxed, natural, transitioning, or protective styling, their product range caters to all hair journeys. From their Tea Tree Anti-Dandruff range to their Hair Strengthening Kit, they’re all about healthy hair from the scalp to the tips. Why They Deserve Your Coins: One of the pioneers in Nigerian haircare.

Formulated specifically for the unique needs of African hair and scalp.

Over 30 years of research and trusted results. Where to Buy: Shop Natures Gentle Touch

2. Toke Cosmetics

Toke Cosmetics is a testament to nature's finest. The Nigerian beauty firm produces natural hair, skin, and baby care products using African ingredients like shea butter , seed oils , and black soap. This brand is likely already on your radar if you're a clean beauty enthusiast. Their haircare range is both effective and gentle, making it ideal for those who desire nourishment without harsh chemicals. With a clear emphasis on glow and confidence, Toke Cosmetics believes that real beauty is derived from products that complement your hair's natural composition, not fight. Their products nourish, strengthen, and soften hair, whether you're rocking a twist-out or prepping for braids. They also offer haircare products for kids, featuring natural and safe ingredients.

Why They Deserve Your Coins: 100% natural products crafted with African botanicals.

Safe for all ages.

Elegantly packaged, affordable, and effective. Where to Buy: Shop Toke Cosmetics

3. Somma Professional

If you want a salon-quality feel at home, Somma Professional delivers exactly that, without an intimidating price tag. This proudly Nigerian brand combines nature and science to create high-quality skin and hair care products. What sets Somma apart is its intentional balance between heritage and innovation. Their haircare range features products crafted with unique ingredients sourced from various regions worldwide, all tailored to meet the specific needs of African hair. From detangling sprays to hydrating deep conditioners and growth oils, Somma has you covered at every stage of your routine. Whether you're maintaining locs, hydrating natural coils, or styling a sleek look, this brand meets you where you are.

Why They Deserve Your Coins: Scientifically formulated with ancient African roots.

Quality ingredients minus the expensive price tag.

Ideal for both professional and self-care use. Where to Buy: Shop Somma Professionals

4. Avila Naturalle

If you’ve ever shopped for natural products in Nigeria, chances are you’ve come across Avila Naturalle. Founded in 2017, this brand has been a major force in encouraging Nigerians to abandon harmful chemical products and opt for 100% natural alternatives. Their mission? To combine happiness and health through safe, organic body products. While Avila stocks an extensive range, their hair lines are at the forefront, featuring products that clean, correct, and nourish hair with herbs, oils, and roots. You'll find it all, from scalp treatments to hair growth serums, all sulphate-free, paraben-free, and chemical-free, including mineral oil. It's the brand you turn to when you're serious about healing your hair.

Why They're Worth Your Coins: 100% natural with no hidden chemicals.

Transparent about ingredients and safety.

Inexpensive, effective, and readily available. Where to Buy: Shop Avila Naturelle

5. Amari Haircare

Amari Haircare answers those who want Africa's finest in every bottle. This luxury Nigerian brand is committed to long-term hair health. Blending high-quality ingredients from across Africa, Amari formulates vegan and cruelty-free hair products that are as indulgent as they are effective. Amari is solution-focused, not fix-it-quick. Whether your hair is curly, coily, wavy, or straight, their products are designed to meet specific needs without harsh chemicals. Another reason Amari Haircare stands out is its transparency. It lists all ingredients and includes usage tips and safety tips for babies and children. Its thick formulas are super concentrated, so a small amount goes a long way.

Why They Should Get Your Coins: 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Aggressive, high-concentration, and effective formulas.

Affordably made using African-sourced products. Where to Buy: Shop Amari Haircare

How to Choose the Best Nigerian Haircare Brand

Choosing the perfect brand for your hair journey depends on your hair type, goals, and personal hair care routine. The following are some things to watch out for: Look for natural oils, butters, herbs, and proteins that nourish and strengthen hair.

Ensure the products are good for your hair's texture and porosity.

If you suffer from dandruff or irritation, consider seeking scalp-focused treatments from reputable brands like Nature's Gentle Touch.

Budget, as some brands are pricier than others, every brand on this list is value for money.