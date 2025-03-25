Planning a wedding involves countless decisions, and choosing the perfect cake is undoubtedly one of the sweetest. Imagine attending a wedding, enjoying the celebration, only for the couple to skip the iconic wedding cake tradition. No towering masterpiece, no first sweet taste shared between the newlyweds. Something is missing, right? Inflation has undoubtedly affected everything's prices. But not to worry! For a beautiful, eye-catching wedding cake under ₦500,000, here are seven top options that combine exquisite design with delectable flavours.

1. Princess Cakes and Confectioneries’ Classic Wedding Cake

This elegant wedding cake’s timeless design exudes sophistication. The cake is meticulously crafted with smooth fondant icing and subtle decorative elements, making it a versatile choice for various wedding themes. Standing tall with multiple tiers, it offers ample servings for your guests. The bakery ensures that each cake is handcrafted with attention to detail, resulting in slight variations that add to its unique charm. The cake is securely packaged in a sturdy cardboard box to maintain its pristine condition during delivery.

Price: ₦450,000. Where To Buy: Shop Princess Cakes and Confectioneries .

2. Spectra Splash Cakes' Three-Tier White Wedding Cake

This classic three-tier white wedding cake embodies elegance and simplicity. Each tier is meticulously handcrafted by skilled chefs, ensuring a unique creation with slight variations in colour and design. The cake is delivered in a hygienic and sturdy cardboard box, ensuring it arrives perfectly for your special day. Price: ₦250,000. Where To Buy: Shop Spectrasplashcakesnmore

3. Sweet Indulgence's Wedding Cake

Sweet Indulgence offers a variety of wedding cakes, including Wedding Cake 5, priced between ₦308,000 and ₦478,000, depending on size and customisation. This cake shows the bakery’s dedication to creating beautiful and delectable cakes for your special day. Price: ₦458,000. Where To Buy: Shop Sweetindulgence.ng .

4. SayCheese Cakes' 4-Tier Wedding Cake Package

SayCheese Cakes offers a 4-tier wedding cake package combining a grand appearance and affordability. This package includes tiers measuring 6”, 9”, 12”, and 15”, primarily composed of rich fruit cake. The design is customisable to align with your wedding theme, ensuring a personalised touch. Price: ₦230,000. Where To Buy: Shop SayCheese Cakes

5. Attractive Orchids Cake

The Attractive Orchids Cake is a beautiful four-layer wedding cake that adds elegance to your big day. Two layers have a shiny gold finish for luxury, while the other two are decorated with delicate orchid flowers, symbolising love and beauty. It’s pretty and rich, and your guests will love it. It is your best bet if you want a stunning wedding cake that tastes delicious. Price: ₦370,000 - ₦455,000. Where to Buy: Shop Cakes and Cream

6. Pearly White Flower Cake

The Pearly White Flower Cake is a beautiful three-layer wedding cake that adds elegance and romance to your special day. Soft, pearly white flowers flow down each layer, symbolizing love and purity. Not only does it look amazing, but it also has a delicious mix of flavours and textures that make every bite a treat. Price: ₦258,000 - ₦395,700. Where To Buy: Shop CakesandCreamng .

7. 3-tiered wedding cake

This is an elegant three-tier wedding cake. The bottom tier is covered in a deep pink lace-like pattern, adding a stylish and textured look. The middle and top tiers are plain white, with a small floral decoration. The topmost part has a gold-painted section, matching the “Mr & Mrs” cake topper in a fancy script. The cake sits on a blackboard, making the colours stand out beautifully. It looks classy and perfect for a wedding celebration! Price: ₦250,000. Where To Buy: Shop Creamix

When selecting your wedding cake, consider both design and flavour to ensure it complements your wedding theme and delights your guests. Each of these bakeries offers consultations and tastings, allowing you to customise your cake to your preferences. Remember to book well in advance to secure your spot, as these popular bakeries tend to fill their schedules quickly.