Best Outdoor Wedding Venues in Lagos

Have you dreamed of having a fairy-tale outdoor wedding in Lagos , where the beauty of nature and elegance greet each other , and the breeze carries your vows farther than you’ve imagined? Lagos may be popular for its city life, but away from the hustling and bustling are lovely gardens, open spaces, and seaside venues perfect for saying "I do ." Whether you're planning a small ceremony or a big wedding, here's a carefully curated list of the top outdoor wedding venues in Lagos for couples who desire a scenic and memorable atmosphere on their wedding day.

1. Muri Okunola Park

Tucked away in the centre of Victoria Island, Muri Okunola Park is now a premier option for couples seeking a natural, verdant atmosphere for their wedding. It's one of the few public parks in Lagos that has become available for private events. The huge park accommodates between 500 and 3,000 guests, depending on your seating arrangement. With its large lawns, regal trees, and wide-open sky, Muri Okunola Park offers couples the perfect setting to create the garden wedding of their dreams. It is located in the heart of things, easily accessible to your guests arriving from the island or mainland, and convenient for most hotels and scenic locations for your bridal photo shoot. Pricing varies. However, for exclusive booking , the space costs about ₦1,600,000 per day. For more information , email laspark@lagosstate.gov.ng .

2. Yard 158

Located in Ikeja, Yard 158 Events Arena is versatile, making it stand out. From a fairytale-style wedding setting with chandeliers and bouquets to a more relaxed garden-like environment, Yard 158 allows you to think outside the box. The event space is renowned for its large outdoor weddings. If you are looking to host an upscale wedding on the Mainland with all modern amenities, then Yard 158 should be considered. For more inquiries, call or WhatsApp 09168392796.

3. Pearl Event Garden

Seeking a waterfront spot that screams romance? Pearl Event Garden in Lekki is a fairy-tale setting where elegance meets serenity. Facing a stunning water body, this garden venue has a naturally beautiful setting that is almost effortless to decorate. Though it hosts fewer guests, about 400, it's perfect for intimate weddings. Imagine walking down the aisle with the refreshing breeze, sparkling water behind you, and warm sun beaming down on your moment. It's that kind of magic. For reservations and bookings, call or WhatsApp 08080292965.

4. The Amore Gardens

Also located in Lekki is The Amore Gardens , one of Lagos's most beautiful and luxurious venues. It's serene, clean, and Instagram-perfect—everything you could want in an alfresco wedding venue. The gardens are well-manicured, and the grounds are elastic enough to accommodate different kinds of wedding decor, whether you're going for ethereal boho-chic or classic all-white decor. Amore Gardens is a trendy option for style-loving brides and grooms looking to be composed but dramatic. It boasts diverse event areas, from A series to B series, E series, and more, with amenities like the grand piano stage, LED screen, mist fans, and more. Depending on your choice, the price ranges from 7 million to 5 million and even more. For more inquiries, call Teslim on 07038527626 and visit their website .

5. Euphoria Event Place

For couples who love the vibe of an elegant garden party with ample dancing space, Euphoria Event Place , located at 1b, Archdeacon Ogunbiyi Close, Off Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, comes highly recommended. Its capacity of 1200 makes it ideal for large weddings that still want that outdoor atmosphere. The grounds are perfectly manicured, with green lawns and flower accents that immediately add class to your décor without too much work. It also boasts excellent logistics, making it simple to organise, arrange, and control the movement of guests on your big day. For more inqui ries, call +234-8087587357, +234-8034568516, or visit their website .

6. The Five Palm

If you’re going for that main character energy on your big day, The Five Palm in Lekki is your venue. Nollywood’s Ini Dima-Okojie tied the knot here, so the venue lives up to the hype. It features a majestic dome for your vows, a mini cathedral, and a banquet hall for your reception. This luxury recreation facility offers indoor and outdoor wedding possibilities. The building offers enough drama for your wedding pictures, and its prestige ensures that your guests will be impressed even before they enter . For more inquiries, contact +2348067191742.

7. Whitestone Event Place

Located at 3, Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, and renowned for its colossal Jadeite Hall, which can hold as many as 2,500 guests, this venue boasts a lush outdoor space for those who want to start their ceremony under the stars and move indoors for the reception. Whitestone is a hybrid venue that offers the best of both worlds, elegance and capacity. It's perfect if you expect a large crowd but still want that intimate, outdoor vibe for your vows. For more inquiries, contact 08093600009.