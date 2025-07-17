Period tracking is more than just knowing when your next period is due. It's about understanding your body, preparing ahead (especially when we get busy), and staying on top of your health without added stress. In 2025, Nigerian women are choosing smarter apps to manage their cycles, fertility, and overall wellness, but not all apps deliver the same experience. So, we tried, read through the reviews, and broke down the top 5 period tracking apps Nigerians are using in 2025. Not just because they’re popular, but because each brings something different to the table. Daily insights, data privacy, or just a cute countdown widget, there’s something here for you.

1. Flo: All-in-one Tracking with Pregnancy Support

Download the Flo App Flo is the app you download for period tracking, but end up using for everything else. It covers your period, ovulation, fertility, and pregnancy and even lets you share your cycle with your partner. It stands out because of its personal daily insights, anonymous mode for extra privacy, and even weekly pregnancy checklists. If you’re trying to conceive or want science-backed advice on your body, Flo is a strong pick. Heads-up: The free version is pretty limited. A lot of features are hidden behind the premium wall, and the app doesn’t make it obvious until you try to use them. Users say the constant subscription prompts are frustrating. Good news, though: As of mid-2025, Flo is also offering free premium access to women in 22 countries, including Nigeria, as part of its Pass It On project , which is a pretty major win.

2. Clue

Download the Clue App Premium prices vary by region. Install to find out how much it costs in Naira. Clue is sleek, informative, and made by a women-led team in Berlin (Bonus points because yes, a woman would understand better). It’s the kind of app that respects your data and gives you real science without making you feel like you’re in biology class. Why Nigerians love it: It helps you understand your full cycle, not just when your period is coming. People use it for managing PMS , fertility planning, and even navigating perimenopause. But whew, the pop-ups! Clue users say they’re constantly being hit with offers for Clue Plus, sometimes mid-entry. It also runs a bit slow on some phones. Perfect for privacy-conscious users, those who want full-body insights, and not great for anyone with a low tolerance for constant ads

3. Period Calendar: Simplicity and Accuracy

Download Period Calendar If you want a pretty app that’s actually easy to use, Period Calendar is your girl. It’s been a trusted go-to for years and offers one of the most accurate countdowns. Top features include cycle predictions, reminders, and a widget that tells you how many days until your period. People love the pets and customisable themes, though some wish it had more dark theme options. There’s no drama here: just clean, accurate, stress-free tracking.

4. Apple Health (Cycle Tracking)

If you’re already tracking your steps, sleep, or heart rate on your iPhone, Apple’s built-in Cycle Tracking can feel like a natural next step. It’s straightforward, discreet, and integrates with your other health data. However, reviews suggest it lacks some of the depth women want. Reviewers say the design feels like men built it without input from women, and it lacks key data like symptom logging and day counters. Still, it is a good option for iPhone users who want everything in one ecosystem. However, it is not the best choice for anyone who wants more than dates and basic flow information.

5. Eve by Glow: Tracking Mood and Symptoms

Download the app Eve used to be one of the most loved period apps, especially for women with irregular cycles or who wanted to track more than their flow. It even includes health tips, community forums, and a unique vibe. But now? Users say it's changed. The UI is cluttered, pop-ups are constant, and it pushes fertility content even when you opt out. Some even said it made them feel uncomfortable or excluded (They’re trying to make you give birth by force!). Regardless, if you love community features and mood tracking, and don’t mind digging around the interface, it might still work for you. It’s the right fit for women with irregular cycles and users who want a social or wellness-style tracker. Not ideal for users who don’t want fertility-first content or constant ads.