How to Pack a Period Emergency Kit for School, Travel & Events

Getting stained in public. No toilet nearby. Cramps starting halfway through an owambe. Many women and girls know how it feels when a period shows up unexpectedly. A period emergency kit helps you stay ready, clean, and confident even when your flow comes out of the blue.
From school to travel and special occasions, this guide shows you how to build a small but powerful kit you can always keep in your bag.
Why a Period Emergency Kit Is a Must-Have
Even with a regular cycle, your period can still surprise you. Sometimes, it starts earlier than usual or comes heavier than expected. Other times, you forget to pack a pad, or your cramps suddenly flare up in public.
A period emergency kit helps you:
Avoid leaks or stained clothes
Feel fresh and comfortable throughout the day
Handle cramps or fatigue
Stay confident wherever you are
What to Pack in a Period Emergency Kit
Here’s a list of essentials every kit should include, no matter where you’re headed:
1. Sanitary Products
Pads (day and night)
Tampons (if that’s your preference)
Menstrual cup (for those who use one)
Panty liners (great for spotting or light days)
Keep at least two to three of whichever products suit your flow best.
2. Wipes or Tissue
Unscented feminine wipes help clean up when water isn’t available. Tissue is also helpful for quick cleanup.
3. Extra Underwear
Pack one extra pair of pants, preferably dark cotton. It’ll come in handy if your current one gets stained.
4. Pain Relief
Include a strip of painkillers like ibuprofen or Panadol. These help with cramps, headaches, and back pain.
5. Hand Sanitiser
Changing in public toilets can feel irritating sometimes. That is why a hand sanitiser is important; it keeps your hands clean, especially when soap and water are unavailable.
6. Nylon or Ziplock Bag
This will come in handy to store stained underwear or used products if you can’t find a bin right away.
7. Small Pouch
Store all your items in a clean, zippered pouch. It keeps everything in one place and makes it easy to move between bags on days you want to change bags.
How to Pack a Period Kit for School
If you’re in secondary school, university, or even at a NYSC camp, you need a kit that’s easy to carry and discreet. Include:
2–3 pads or tampons
1 panty liner
Tissue or wipes (travel size)
1 pair of underwear
Pain relief (clearly labelled)
Small deodorant wipe or roll-on
Ziplock bag
Make sure your pouch fits inside your school bag or backpack. If you can, keep an extra kit in your locker or hostel. Some girls also tape a pad to the inside of a notebook for emergencies.
How to Pack a Period Kit for Travel
You might not get easy access to clean toilets when you're on the road, especially on long trips or during layovers. Here’s what to pack to stay comfortable during travel. Include:
4–6 pads or tampons
2 panty liners
2 pairs of underwear
Wipes (full or travel pack)
Deodorant wipes or spray
Painkillers
Nylon bag for disposal
Chocolate or snack (to lift your mood or boost energy)
Water bottle
Heat patch for cramps
Tissue
Pack the kit in your hand luggage or somewhere you can reach quickly. If you’re using public transport, make sure your items are in a pouch that fits inside your handbag or carry-on.
How to Pack a Period Kit for Events
Getting your period during a party or wedding can make things uncomfortable. To avoid stains, body odour, or general discomfort, carry a compact version of your kit that can fit in a small clutch. Include:
2 ultra-thin pads or tampons
1 panty liner
Travel-size wipes or tissue
Painkillers
Spare underwear (dark and seamless)
Stain remover pen (optional but helpful)
Mini body spray or roll-on
Lip balm or mirror (if you like to freshen up)
Pick a small, stylish pouch or makeup purse that fits your event bag. You can even tuck some of these items into your bra or pocket if your outfit doesn’t allow space for a bag.
Starter Period Kit for Teens
For a younger girl who just started her period, keep it light and easy to manage. The goal is to make her feel prepared, not overwhelmed. Include:
2–3 pads (day and light flow)
1 panty liner
1 extra underwear
Pocket tissue or feminine wipes
Ziplock or nylon bag
Painkillers (only if supervised)
Small roll-on or sanitiser
Let the kit pouch be bright or patterned, something fun and confidence-boosting but not necessarily. Teens are more likely to carry it when it doesn’t feel awkward or medical.
Extras You Might Find Useful
While the basics are important, here are some nice-to-have items that can make your kit feel more complete:
Chocolate or granola bar (helps boost mood)
Period tracker, note or reminder app
Mini towel or flannel
Mint or chewing gum
Hair tie or scrunchie
Tea bag (for comfort, if you like warm drinks during cramps)
Where to Keep Your Period Kit
To always stay prepared, keep at least one kit close by at all times:
In your handbag or backpack
In your locker or work drawer
Inside your travel bag or overnight bag
The glove compartment of your car
At your friend’s or partner’s place (just in case)
You can even keep a tiny version of the kit in your pocket on days your period is expected.
A period emergency kit is one of the simplest ways to feel in control during your cycle. With the right supplies, you won’t have to worry about leaks, cramps, or unexpected stains again. Pick a pouch, add your essentials, and keep it close at school, while travelling, or when heading out for fun.
No stress. No panic. Just peace of mind, every day of the month.