They say 'affordable' is relative, but for the average Nigerian, 'expensive' has a price tag that is well-known to all. Over the past few years, a growing number of Nigerian ready-to-wear (RTW) brands have emerged.

While some RTW vendors have become unknown gunmen with their “luxury” brands, there are others who offer stylish, high-quality pieces, all capped at ₦50,000.

In this article, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about affordable RTW brands for women in Nigeria: what “ready-to-wear” really means, where to shop, and styling tips. By the end, you’ll see that looking chic and on-trend is entirely within reach, no matter your budget.

What Does RTW Mean?

RTW, or “Ready-to-wear,” simply refers to clothing that is produced in standard sizes (rather than bespoke, custom-made pieces) and sold in its finished form. In the Nigerian context, RTW fashion has gained popularity because it combines accessibility (you can simply pop into a store or click through an online shop and make a purchase immediately, with no need for fittings) with affordability.

If you’ve ever battled with tailors (and watched your budget balloon because you kept going back for adjustments), RTW might be a breath of fresh air. You know precisely what you’re getting and how much it costs from the start.

1. TwentySix

TwentySix is that Lagos-based ready-to-wear fashion brand you’ve probably seen popping up on Instagram , with its minimal, earthy-toned outfits made with natural fibres like linens and cottons that look effortlessly chic. Founded by Adesola Falomo, TwentySix has established its reputation on the mantra of simplicity and practicality. Their pieces aren’t about fast trends; they’re made to last in both style and stitch quality. As one write-up puts it, the brand “allows wearers to move through their days with ease and style.”

Much of their ready-to-wear offering falls squarely between ₦35,000 and ₦50,000, which, for the quality and design you’re getting, is a steal. For example, their one-piece bulb mini dress goes for ₦40,000 The Bulb mini dress is a ready-to-wear dress style for ladies, made from textured, brown, breathable cotton fabric that doesn’t necessarily require any layering. Slip it on with basic footwear like sandals or sneakers, and you’ve got a polished look. Price: ₦40,000. Where to Buy: Shop TwentySix .

2. Posh Apparel

If you’ve been looking for that one go-to RTW brand in Nigeria where each outfit feels elevated without shouting “overpriced”, meet Posh Apparel Store's Ready-to-Wear (RTW) collection. Their focus is on quality, fashion-forward sets, with some priced neatly around ₦50,000.

You’ll notice crisp stitching, neatly finished hems, and lined buttons where needed. Seams lie flat, pockets sit, and each button glides into the buttonholes easily. These little things make up for a long-lasting outfit you’ll reach for again and again. Price: ₦48,200. Where to Buy: Shop Posh Apparel .

3. Zephans & Co

If your goal is to build a capsule wardrobe of sophisticated, long-lasting pieces without splurging on full bespoke, Zephans & Co’s RTW sets are worth a closer look. Quality craftsmanship, modern cuts, and fabrics that feel as luxe as they look; it’s the kind of investment you’ll wear on repeat, season after season. When it comes to sizing and fit, Zephans & Co provides a handy size chart on their site, but if you’re in between measurements or unsure whether you’re a “medium” or a “large”, they also welcome enquiries; just drop them a message, and they’ll guide you toward the right choice.

If you’re eyeing a set around ₦50,000, check out the Willow Short Set in Purple. The best part about this set is that it can either be worn as a whole or styled separately. Perfect for casual parties, date nights , brunch with the girls or outings, this outfit makes you stand out everywhere you go. For a more casual look, you can pair this with a pair of plain white sneakers. Price: ₦50,000. Where to Buy: Shop Zephans & Co .

4. Shop Mona

If you’ve been waiting for that moment when “affordable” meets “splurge-worthy”, Shop Mona’s ready-to-wear sets deliver precisely that. At a capped price of ₦50,000, you get the reassurance of quality fabrics, intentional design, and an all-in-one outfit solution.

Whether you pick the breezy Nyla Linen Set at 50,000 for a work or a casual family event or the Ava Adire Set at 35,000 for a night out, you’ll notice one thing: you look as good as you feel.

This birthday photoshoot -worthy dress feels like a gentle breeze around your body. It floats effortlessly, giving a feminine vibe. Ideal for romantic date nights , chic dinner outings, weddings , or any glamorous event where you want to make a lasting impression, this dress elevates even the simplest of occasions. To style it, pair it with strappy heels and a sleek clutch; add delicate jewellery like drop earrings or a thin bracelet to complement it. Price: ₦30,000. Where to Buy: Shop Mona .

5. Bawsty

Bawsty is for busty women who refuse to compromise on style. Launched by co-founders Damilola Onosowobo Marcus and Morenike “Renike” Olusanya , this ready-to-wear brand was born out of their frustrations with clothes that simply wouldn’t fit their figures. So they decided to build Bawsty: a line of thoughtfully designed sets and staples that bring both support and fashion for fuller-busted bodies.

With their figure-flattering floral maxi dresses costing ₦36,000, you not only turn heads but also feel confident and comfortable navigating every room without feeling like Penelope in the first season of Bridgerton.