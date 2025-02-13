What is Nuru Massage? + Where to Get it in Nigeria

I was curious about a Nuru Massage—it totally redefined my idea of relaxation. Here, I share its benefits, top gel picks, and spots in Lagos and Abuja where you can get it. When I first heard about Nuru massages, I was unsure what to expect from a massage that promised more than just a back rub.

What Is A Nuru Massage?

The Nuru massage, originated in Japan, is a sensual massage that emphasises full-body contact. The word “Nuru” means “slippery” in Japanese, which perfectly describes the silky gel used throughout the session. Unlike regular massages that target specific muscle groups, this massage involves a mutual, skin-on-skin experience that uses this special gel to enhance the glide and intimacy between the masseuse and the client. The idea of a massage involving both parties in such an almost dance-like interaction was certainly a departure from the usual spa treatments. It is about connection, trust, and a heightened sense of relaxation.

What are the Benefits of Nuru Massage?

The unique technique and slippery gel allow clients to reach a soothed but almost meditative state.

The massaging techniques used during a Nuru session can stimulate blood flow, promoting overall wellness.

Nuru massage has an emotional component that encourages vulnerability and connection. It requires trust between the client and the masseuse.

While it’s not solely a sexual encounter, full-body contact can awaken your senses and enhance your sensual awareness.

The gentle, fluid motions can help reduce anxiety and promote mental clarity.

How Nuru Massage Differs from Other Forms of Massage (And the Risks Involved)

How does Nuru massage stand apart from other massages like Swedish, deep tissue , or aromatherapy massages? Here’s what sets it apart: Full-Body Contact: Unlike most massages, in which only the client is touched, Nuru massage is a mutual experience. Both the masseuse and the client are involved in a full-body interaction.

The Special Gel: Traditional massages might use oils or lotions, but Nuru massage uses a specially formulated gel made from natural seaweed extracts. This gel is incredibly slippery, enhancing the glide and allowing for smooth, flowing movements between bodies.

Sensory Focus: While many massages focus primarily on relieving muscle tension, Nuru massage emphasizes the sensory experience.

Setting the Mood: Nuru massage sessions are often held in environments that prioritize ambiance. Soft lighting, gentle music, and a serene atmosphere all play crucial roles in this experience.

However, it’s essential to be aware of some risks and considerations: Hygiene Concerns: Maintaining hygiene is crucial because the massage involves full-body contact and gel use. Always ensure that the place you choose adheres to strict cleanliness standards.

Consent and Boundaries: Because Nuru massage is intimate, it requires clear communication and mutual consent. It’s important to discuss boundaries and expectations with your therapist beforehand.

Allergic Reactions: As with any product applied to the skin, the gel may cause allergic reactions. If you have sensitive skin, consider doing a patch test or discussing your concerns with the masseuse.

Misinterpretations: The sensual nature of the massage can sometimes be misinterpreted. Both parties must be clear about the session's intent—relaxation and connection, not crossing into unwanted territory. Understanding these differences and risks will allow you to approach this new experience with an open mind and clear expectations

What’s in Nuru Gel?

The key ingredient in a Nuru massage is the Nuru gel, which is a water-based lubricant made primarily from seaweed extract. This gel is: Colourless, odourless, and tasteless (so it doesn’t stain sheets or leave an overpowering scent).

Hypoallergenic and non-greasy, making it safe for most skin types.

Extremely slippery, which allows for smooth, effortless movement between bodies.

Easily washable, so it doesn’t leave a sticky residue after the massage. Some Nuru gels could contain aloe vera, chamomile, or green tea extract to add soothing and hydrating benefits. So, if you have sensitive skin, it’s always best to do a patch test before using it.

In my research for the Nigerian market, here are some of the popular ones that really stood out:

Cubanics Nuru Gel

This gel's wonderfully smooth texture made the massage feel incredibly fluid. The consistency was just right—not too thick and not too runny. Pricing: ₦15,000. Where to Buy: Shop Cubanics

Nurulicious Nuru Glide X

The gel retained its slipperiness for a long time; greatly reducing the need for reapplication. Nurulicious also washes off easily after the session and leaves no residue. Price: ₦93,688 . Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

Eroticgel Nuru Gel

Eroticgel stands out for its commitment to natural ingredients. It’s designed for those who are cautious about what they apply to their skin, like me. If you prefer fragrance-free products, this would be great for you. The result was a very gentle and natural feel. Price: ₦69,249 . Where to Buy: Shop Desertcart .

Where to Get Nuru Massage in Lagos & Abuja

Based on research and local recommendations, here are a few spots that offer quality Nuru massage services: In Lagos: Pat Spa (Victoria Island):

Located on Victoria Island, Pat Spa has gained a reputation for its serene atmosphere and professional service. The therapists here are trained, and the setting is discreet. There are three categories of Nuru massage here: Swedish Nuru massage (₦30,000), Deep Tissue Nuru massage (₦35,000), and 4 Hands Swedish Nuru massage (₦55,000) and 4 Hands Deep Tissue Nuru massage (₦65,000). Location: Kofo Abayomi Street, Eko Court Block C, Suite 6, Victoria Island, Lagos. Contact: 08067310267.

Cube Spa(Gbagada):

Another great spot in Lagos is Cube Spa , which focuses on delivering a holistic experience. This lounge stands out by combining traditional massage techniques with the unique Nuru method, which lasts an hour and thirty minutes.

Price: ₦45,000. Location: 8 Lateef Shofowora Street, General Hospital Rd, Gbagada, Lagos. Contact: 09022200499 In Abuja: Euphoria Spa (Wuse):

If you’re in Abuja, Euphoria Spa in Wuse offers an inviting space to experience the magic of Nuru massage. The massage lasts for an hour.

Pricing: ₦50,000. Location: 1 Banjul St, Wuse II, Abuja. Contact: 07059209878. It’s always a good idea to call ahead, ask about the therapists’ credentials, and ensure that the establishment maintains high hygiene standards.



Embarking on a Nuru massage journey was exhilarating and deeply calming. I came away with a heightened sense of body awareness and an appreciation for how a massage can go beyond physical relief to touch emotional levels.

The personal connection established during the session—grounded in trust and clear communication—made all the difference. I learned that while the experience is undeniably sensual, it is also profoundly therapeutic when approached with the right mindset and in the right environment.