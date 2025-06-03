9 New Dishes to Try With Sallah Meat

Sallah is one of the most anticipated celebrations for Muslims around the world, and in Nigeria, it’s all about food, family, and gratitude. At the heart of it all is the traditional ram sacrifice , a ritual that helps bring many together. While Jollof rice and stew will always bang, there’s no reason not to add variety this season. Instead of sticking to the usual, try something fresh and exciting with your Barka Da Sallah meat . If you’ve been searching for something different to cook with Sallah meat , look no further. Here are 9 delicious dishes to make this Ileya celebration even more memorable.

1. Ram Suya Wrap

You’ve tasted suya before, and you’ve probably enjoyed shawarma too. But have you ever combined the two? You get a practical and tasty Sallah dish that is easy to pack, serve, and enjoy with others. Ingredients Mutton (Ram Meat)

Yaji Spice

Lettuce

Cabbage

Mayonnaise

Carrot

Shawarma bread Buy your ingredients from Supermart.ng or 247foods.ng Get Yaji spice at Fecofoods .

Price: ₦400

2. Ram Peppersoup with Yam

There’s just something about a hot bowl of Ram Peppersoup that hits the spot during Eid al-Adha. You already know how it works: tender ram meat in a rich, well-seasoned broth with soft yam chunks by the side. It’s a simple yet satisfying way to switch from the usual rice and stew combo. Ingredients 1 kilo Mutton (cut into small bite-sized pieces)

1 Medium-sized Onion

3-5 Scotch Bonnet(Atarodo)

2 Tablespoons Peppersoup Spice

4 small pieces of Scent leaf (Efinrin)

2 Knorr cubes

2 Tbspn crayfish powder

1 1/2 tsp Salt (or to taste)

1 Tbsp vegetable oil (Optional) Get Peppersoup spice at Supermart.ng

Price: ₦750

3. Ram Stir-Fry Sauce

Swap your usual tomato stew for a stir-fry with fresh peppers and sauce. It’s quick, easy to make, and brings taste without all the tomato-blending stress. If you want to change the game for your sauce this time, this one's a win. While the video above is not the exact recipe, it will help you nail the steps needed for this sauce. Ingredients Mutton: Seasoned with (seasoning cube, curry powder, salt and garlic paste)

Carrots

Red bell pepper

Yellow bell pepper

Green bell pepper

Spring onions

Red onions.

Sesame oil

Oyster sauce

Water and light

Dark soy sauce

Flour.

Vegetable oil

Onions

Scotch bonnet pepper

Garlic paste Get Sesame oil (prices starting from ₦1,865 ), Oyster sauce (prices starting from ₦1,230), and Dark soy sauce ( prices starting from ₦ 990) from Supermart.ng

4. Homemade Ram Kilishi

One of the easiest meat snacks to make. Just slice your ram meat thinly, coat it generously in suya spice, and leave it out to dry completely. If sun-drying isn’t an option, you can use an oven to get the job done. It’s perfect for serving guests or packaging as a Sallah gift for neighbours and friends. Ingredients 1 lb boneless mutton,

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp garlic paste

2 tbsp peanut butter

2 tsp red food colouring

1 1/2 tbsp crushed pepper

1 bouillon cube

1 tbsp onion powder

1/2 tsp calabash nutmeg

1/2 tsp powdered cloves

1/4 tsp powdered Xylopia(uda/eeru)

1 1/2 tsp African black pepper, salt to taste Buy your onion powder ( ₦2,540) and calabash nutmeg (₦840) from Supermart.ng

5. Asun-Style Ram Bites

Many people kill and smoke their rams for Sallah, and part of that meat can be used to make Asun, a spicy, peppered meat dish. It’s easy to prepare and can come together in 10–20 minutes, especially if your meat is already smoked. Ingredients Mutton

Curry

Thyme

Maggi cubes

Salt

Water

Pepper mix (30% red bell peppers, 40% red scotch bonnets, 30% onions, red chilli)

Diced onions

Chopped garlic and ginger

Oil Buy ingredients here: 247foods.ng

6. Pan-Seared Ram with Mashed Potatoes

If you're thinking restaurant-style fancy, this is it. Pan-seared ram paired with mashed potatoes gives your Sallah meat a twist that feels a little extra in the best way. It's not an everyday dish but ideal for special occasions when you want to do more. Ingredients 1 pound of Ram Meat

3 Large Irish Potatoes

1 teaspoon of black pepper

2 tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of Vegetable Oil

1 tablespoon of Plain Yoghurt

3 garlic cloves

1 small piece of ginger

4 scotch bonnet peppers

1 tablespoon of Ketchup

A handful of chopped Onions

A pinch of basil (substitute with scented leaves)

Seasoning Cubes

1/2 cup of milk For a detailed guide on how to make it, visit Afrolems To get your ingredients, shop at 247foods.ng or Supermart.ng

7. Ram Barbecue Skewers

This one is for when you want something grilled but not suya. Unlike suya, which uses dry yaji spice (a dry peanut-based spice mix) and has that nutty flavour, barbecue skewers are marinated in sauces that are more smoky and sometimes sweet, like the kind you see in international recipes. They’re typically thicker cuts of meat and may be cooked low and slow or fast over direct heat, depending on the style. Ingredients Fresh Mutton

1 red onion

2 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon meat tenderiser

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt Get your barbecue sauce and other ingredients from Supermart.ng

Garam masala: ₦1,490

Paprika: ₦3,050

Ground cumin: ₦2,795

Meat tenderiser: ₦2,490