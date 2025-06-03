7 Places to Buy Less Expensive Sallah Ram in Lagos

Eid-el-Kabir, also known as Ileya, is a major festival celebrated by Muslims around the world. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. In Nigeria, people mark this occasion by sacrificing rams, which represent devotion and obedience. However, with the rising cost of living, buying rams can be financially challenging. This guide lists seven markets in Lagos where cheap rams are available for purchase and provides valuable tips on getting the best value for your money.

1. Karah Market, Ojodu Berger (Lagos/Ibadan Expressway)

Karah Market, located along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, is renowned for its vast array of livestock. A visit in the early morning is advisable, especially when fresh stock comes in new trucks. Inner market areas would generally bring a better deal since inner shops charge less than outer shops.

2. Gbagada Market

Gbagada Market is situated in the centre of Lagos and has a variety of rams to suit different pockets. Prices might be a bit higher compared to its location, but you can get reasonable prices when you bargain. Purchasing directly from livestock owners rather than middlemen can also help save you some money.

3. Alaba Rago Market

Alaba Rago, a livestock market in Lagos, is renowned for its impressive selection of rams. The sheer scale of this market, coupled with the fierce competition between vendors, often drives prices downward, turning it into a top destination for shopping. Coming on weekdays or early mornings can help avoid the weekend crowds and get reasonable prices.

4. Ijora Market

Ijora Market is conveniently positioned close to the ports of Lagos, enabling the importation of livestock from different parts. Such proximity tends to mean cheaper prices. Like in other markets, more affordable alternatives may be found by going further into the market. It is advisable to go along with someone who knows the market better. This will help you move around the market easily and help with better negotiation.

5. Oko-Oba Market, Abattoir, Agege

Oko-Oba Market near Lagos State Abattoir at Agege is a hub for ram trade. Its direct connection with slaughterhouses ensures an uninterrupted supply of rams. Costs here are also comparatively reasonable, especially when one buys directly from cattle owners. Visit in the morning to get better options and good prices.

6. Abesan Ram Market, Ipaja

Abesan Market in Ipaja is gaining a reputation for offering affordable livestock products. The comparatively lesser traffic of the market compared to larger markets can be a preferable choice for those who can’t stand crowded areas. As always, engaging directly with sellers and arriving early can enhance purchasing outcomes.

7. Oluwaga Ram Market, Ipaja

Also located in Ipaja, Oluwaga Market is known for its diverse range of rams catering to various budgets. The competition among sellers often results in competitive pricing. Buyers are encouraged to compare prices across different stalls and negotiate for the best deals.

Tips for Buying Cheap and Good-Quality Rams

To maximise value and ensure the purchase of a healthy ram, consider the following tips: 1. Deal Directly with Livestock Owners Directly negotiating with the owners, rather than middlemen, can lead to some cost savings. Owners will likely offer better prices because they need to sell their stock immediately. 2. Venture Deeper into the Market Stores further into the market will have lower prices than those at the entrance. Going in a little further and taking some time to explore might reveal some hidden treasures and lower prices. 3. Time Your Visit with New Stock Arrival Arriving at the market during new truck deliveries gives you access to fresh and diversified stocks. Early morning visits are generally the best time to catch these deliveries. 4. Bring an Experienced Buyer Along Having a familiar face in the market provides support in getting a more reasonable price. Their experience can be very helpful, especially for a first-time buyer. 5. Inspect the Ram's Maturity A mature ram for slaughter should be one year old and above. Indications of maturity are the strength and thickness of the horns. 6. Don’t Buy Uda Rams; Buy An Alternative Uda rams are a specific breed that is huge and will cost a premium price. If there is a budget constraint, use other breeds that are cheaper but not bad enough.

Like Online Shopping? Here Are Reliable Stores

If Lagos market activity is too much for you or you love online shopping, here are some reliable online stores where you can get your Sallah rams from the comfort of your home:

1. Afrimash

Afrimash is one of the leading Nigerian agricultural e-stores. It offers rams in various sizes and breeds. The detailed description of the products, age estimates, and original sellers give you transparency before you buy. The deliveries are prompt in Lagos, especially during festivities. Price: ₦250,000, Where To Buy Large Uda Ram: Shop Afrimash .

2. 24-HOURS MARKET

This online market is making inroads for its quick delivery and wide variety of products. During the period around Ileya, it has rams from reputed sellers listed, and you get delivery in a day in most areas in Lagos. Price: ₦350,000, Where To Buy Large Live Ram: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET .