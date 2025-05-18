Davido pays N2 million per haircut - Singer's barber reveals

Nigerian afrobeats superstar Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, pays as much as N2 million every time he gets a haircut, according to his long-term barber, Kufre Nnah.

Kufre made the revelation in a social media post, in which he shared a picture of himself working on Davido's hair.

The Barber, who runs his business as Kayz Place, additionally revealed that he's been Davido's Barber since he was 12 years old, when he used to pay only N200 to get a haircut.

Disclosing that Davido now pays him N2 million per haircut, Kufre admired the singer and appreciated him for being a part of his journey over the years.

Kufre's post, which also had pictures showing Davido's haircut up close, was captioned:

"I started cutting Davido’s hair when he was just 12 years old, when he use to pay me 200 Naira. Today, he’s paying 2 million for haircut…what a journey! 🙌🔥 So proud to have been part of his story from the beginning. Big thanks to you brother for trusting me all these years. Your success is truly inspiring."

Recall that earlier this weekend, on Saturday, Davido was out showing up for another long-term associate, his manager Asa Asika, at his traditional wedding where he was on groomsmen duties.

In his heartfelt speech at the ceremony held in Lagos, Davido recounted how he and Asa worked hard together to build their music empire from absolutely nothing.