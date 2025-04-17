I believe that a woman’s wedding day is most likely the most chaotic, romantic, and memorable day of her entire life. It’s the ultimate celebration of the union of two people who have chosen to love, cherish, and build forever together.

Many women grow up fantasizing about their weddings, imagining that moment when they walk down the aisle looking like Cinderella with her Prince Charming, floating into their version of happily ever after.

The other side of weddings is, quite frankly, chaos. The caterers might try to sneak away with half the food you’ve already paid for. The venue decorator might decide to use red roses instead of the blush pink peonies you were very clear about for reasons only known to them. And then there’s the family drama.

Nigerian weddings are rarely modest affairs, and African parents don’t always stick to the guest list. Add in the whirlwind of emotions, like your long-distance best friend showing up unannounced as you’re halfway through your makeup, and suddenly, you’re laughing and sobbing all at once.

And so, your makeup, dear bride-to-be, must be built like a fortress. Elegant, yes. Glowy, of course. But also sweat-proof, cry-proof, and hug-resistant.

To get the secret on makeup that survives wedding day chaos, I spoke with one of Lagos' top bridal makeup artists, Adebukola Daffodil (House of Daffodil), who shared her go-to techniques and favourite products for flawless, long-lasting glam.

Bridal Glam Is Built on Comfort, Timelessness, and Shade Matching

Adebukola says, “the most important things to consider for bridal makeup are a lightweight finish, timeless look, colours that flatter the bride’s skin tone, good shade matching, and above all, comfort.” The goal, she emphasizes, is not to create a new face but to enhance the bride’s natural features in a way that will still look beautiful in photographs ten years from now. From a soft glam look to a classic neutral eye, every decision should serve the bride’s personal style and not just the trends of the moment.

Skin Prep is Everything, Especially in Humid Climates

Creating long-lasting bridal makeup in Lagos’ humid weather requires more than just high-end products and you need to be thoughtful about your skin prep. “Good skin prep, proper layering of products, and a strong fixing spray - these are what keep makeup intact all day,” she explains.



For oily skin, this means achieving oil control through the use of matte primers and applying lightweight, buildable layers. Adebukola insists on deep hydration for dry skin: “Make sure to moisturise well and avoid anything heavy or tacky that will interfere with the base.”

Bridal vs Everyday Makeup: What Sets It Apart?

Bridal makeup involves more intentional skin prep and high-quality, luxurious products that are built to perform.

Everyday makeup might be a quick swipe of concealer and gloss, but bridal glam is a deliberate process. It’s not only about the look, but the longevity, comfort, and camera-readiness have to be considered. The makeup must withstand tears, sweat, hugs, flash photography, and a dancefloor marathon.

Products That Are Tried, Tested, and Loved

For foundation, Daffodil has two go-tos depending on skin type; NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation is for normal to dry skin, and Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation is for oily skin. “They both give flawless coverage and stay put no matter the weather or the dancing,” she notes.

1. NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation

If there’s one long-lasting foundation that provides full coverage, it is this iconic product from NARS. The Radiant Longwear Foundation is every bride’s dream, as it promises to last for 16 hours with a medium-to-full coverage base that stays put and radiant.

Despite its longwear label, it’s whisper-light and breathable, never veering into cakey territory. Created with skin-loving extracts from raspberry, apple, and watermelon, it gives it a skincare-meets-makeup vibe that smooths and improves your complexion the more you wear it. The shade range is brilliant, but don’t forget to let it dry to get your truest match. NARS foundations sometimes shift slightly as they settle. Price: $53.91. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Foundation

This one’s a full-glam staple for many makeup wearers. Think of it as your real-life filter in a bottle because your skin will look blurred, even, and practically flawless with one pump. What’s impressive is how it gives full coverage without looking cakey. It wears beautifully through sweat, humidity, long events, you name it.

And the finish? Matte, yes, but your skin will still look alive with that luminous undertone. Its new formula is fragrance-free, which is perfect for those who are sensitive to scents. A definite go-to for brides, oily-skin babes, and anyone who doesn’t want their base moving an inch. Price: $64.03. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

When it comes to setting the base, she swears by One/Size Setting Powder and Spray, Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Powder, and the Ben Nye Final Seal Spray, the latter being a long-time backstage favourite for locking makeup down for hours on end.

3. One/Size Setting Powder

If you want your skin to look FaceTuned but in real life, this powder is it. One/Size Setting Powder blurs, making pores disappear, and the oil control is unreal. It’ll keep your T-zone matte without looking dry or chalky. It feels featherlight, doesn’t cake, and somehow still makes everything underneath last longer.

It also gets bonus points for coming in actual skin tones, not just translucent, for deeper complexions that often get left behind in the setting powder department. It also made our list of no-flashback setting powders for dark skin . Price: $39. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Powder

The OG for a reason. Laura Mercier’s loose setting powder is a classic that you’ll always find yourself coming back to. It’s ultra-finely milled, doesn’t flash back in photos, and leaves your face looking like velvet without flattening your features.

As a bride, you’ll especially appreciate how breathable it feels on a long wedding day. The oil control is fantastic, and it doesn’t settle into fine lines or dry patches. Price: $43. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

5. One/Size Setting Spray

This is the finishing spray you should reach for when you want your makeup to stay in place. Like, all-day-no-touch-up stay. It’s the kind of spray that locks everything in without leaving your skin sticky or overly dewy. The mist is super fine, and it dries down to a soft matte with a slightly airbrushed finish.

I especially love that it contains green tea and witch hazel, which help with oil control while soothing the skin. Read through our list of the best setting sprays for long-lasting makeup for more recommendations. Price: $27.50. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

6. Ben Nye Final Seal Spray

This one is what I call the lock-it-in-and-forget-it spray. For the bride who needs a strong and reliable sealing spray, Ben Nye’s Final Seal is a no-nonsense product worth getting.

It has a minty scent that gives a little refreshing hit, but don’t be fooled because this is serious business. It dries to a matte finish, seals in everything, and keeps makeup in place like no other. Price: $22.19. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

For waterproof mascara and eyeliner, she reaches for Zaron, Omaricode, and Maybelline. While she doesn’t swear allegiance to one brand, she values performance: “There are lots of good ones on the market, but these have never failed me.”

READ ALSO: 8 Sunscreens That Feel Invisible and Look Flawless Under Makeup

7. Zaron, Omaricode & Maybelline Waterproof Mascaras & Eyeliners

Tears are non-negotiable on your big day, but raccoon eyes are not. Waterproof mascaras and eyeliners from Zaron, Omaricode, and Maybelline provide intense pigmentation and hold through every moment.

From bold lashes or a feline flick, these brands give smudge-resistant formulas that won’t run at the first sign of emotion. Price: ₦7,100 (Zaron Mascara). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia . Price: ₦4,800 (Omaricode Microbrow Pencil). Where To Buy: Shop Omaricode . Price: ₦9,800 (Maybelline Mascara). Where To Buy: Shop Perfect Trust Beauty .

Lips, Eyes, and That Radiant Glow

When it comes to lipstick, the formula matters. “I recommend matte and satin finishes because they offer staying power without drying out the lips,” she says. Her top picks for highlighters are Danessa Myrick's Dew Wet Balm and MAC’s Extra Dimension Skinfinish. They both achieve that soft, bridal glow that the camera captures well.

8. MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish

The glow this highlighter gives is unreal. It’s that sophisticated, grown-up shimmer—not chunky glitter, just pure sheen. It’s also buildable, so you can go from soft to blinding without it ever looking patchy. Price: $31. Where to Buy: Shop $31. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

Eye makeup can be a bit tricky. “It’s hard to completely prevent creasing because of the natural folds of the eyelid,” she says. However, priming well and setting your powder with care can minimise movement. For brides who want bold, pigmented eyeshadow that stays in place, she emphasizes the importance of layering creams and powders carefully.

How To Keep Your Bridal Makeup Fresh All Day and Night

To maintain freshness, especially for brides with long ceremonies and late-night after-parties, Adebukola recommends carrying a small kit with setting powder, blotting papers, lip gloss or lipstick, and a handheld fan. Her best tip for brides getting married in the heat? “Keep your makeup as lightweight as possible, with a skin prep routine designed to withstand the heat.”

Planning Ahead: Trials, Touch-Ups, and Tear Control

A makeup trial is crucial. Adebukola recommends scheduling one between one to four weeks before the wedding. It gives the bride a chance to test the wear, tweak the details, and feel confident on the big day. Brides should look out for how the makeup feels, photographs, and wears over time, especially under stress or movement.

In terms of skincare preparation, she suggests keeping things simple and focusing on hydration. “Use a good moisturiser and avoid anything too heavy. The lighter your skincare layers, the better your foundation will sit.” And if the tears come (and they will), don’t panic. “Wait for the tear to dry down, then go in with powder and a bit of concealer depending on how much was affected,” Adebukola explains. The biggest step to avoid rubbing or smearing gentle touch-ups is to preserve the overall look’s integrity.