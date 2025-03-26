10 Best Setting Powders That Won’t Give Flashback on Dark Skin

Imagine when you’ve just nailed the perfect makeup look. Your foundation is seamless, concealer is bright but not too bright, and contour is sculpted to perfection. You step out feeling like that girl, take a few selfies, and even let your bestie snap some pictures with flash. Then you check your phone, only to see that instead of serving face economy, your face looks like you’ve been dusted with chalk. That, my friend, is flashback, the makeup horror that turns even the most flawless glam into a ghostly disaster.

Flashback happens when certain ingredients like silica and titanium dioxide in setting powders reflect too much light and create an unnatural white cast in photos. And if you have deep or dark skin, the struggle is real.

Luckily, we’ve done the work for you. After doing our research, we’ve found the absolute best setting powders that won’t betray you when the cameras start flashing. If you want a soft-focus glow, an all-day matte finish, or something in between, these nine powders will keep you looking flawless in every light. Here are the ones that made the cut.

1. Yanga Beauty Blurfect Smooth Setting Powder

If you’re tired of looking like a powdered doughnut in photos, this is for you. Blurfect is a setting powder that is finely milled, lightweight, and blends seamlessly into the skin. It smooths fine lines, sets your base without looking cakey, and most importantly, gives you zero flashback.



Available in three shades (Milky, Custard, and Cinnamon), it caters to different undertones, ensuring a seamless finish for darker skin tones. Price: ₦14,000. Where To Buy: Shop Yanga Beauty .

2. Revolution Beauty Banana Baking Powder

Banana powders are a holy grail for setting under-eye concealer on dark skin, and Revolution’s version is one of the best. They have a slightly yellow tint that conceals the purple or blue undertones in dark circles, making the under-eye area look brighter and more awake.

Unlike stark white or greyish setting powders that can make deep skin look dull, this Revolution Beauty Baking Powder is oil-absorbing, and gives a warm, brightening effect without making your face look ashy. If you want a smooth, poreless finish that lasts all day, this one deserves a spot on your vanity. Price: ₦5,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega .

3. Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

An affordable favourite that is always sold out and holds its own against high-end powders, the Fit Me Loose Powder gives a soft matte finish without looking heavy. It’s a mineral-based formula that smooths out texture and controls shine, and it’s perfect for anyone who wants an affordable and effective option. With over 47,000 positive reviews, it’s safe to say this one’s a keeper. Price: ₦8,000. Where To Buy: Shop Makeup Alley .

Customer review: “ I have set aside my more expensive powder (luxury brands like Givenchy, Huda etc) and find myself reaching for this. Does exactly what I want it to without being too shiny or leaving a weird cast on my skin. I will continue to buy this! I use it both for setting concealer on my undereyes and on my whole face to set makeup and even everything out and it works great.”

READ ALSO: The 8 Best Sunscreens to Wear Under Makeup

4. RCMA No-Colour Powder

The industry secret that makeup artists swear by! Unlike traditional translucent powders, RCMA’s No-Colour Powder won’t alter your foundation shade or make you look grey in flash photography. It’s talc-based, lightweight, and provides a smooth, flawless finish. You might be side-eyeing it because it looks like a baby powder bottle, but trust me, if you want a truly invisible setting powder, it does an excellent job. Price: ₦14,000. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

5. Dermablend Loose Setting Powder

A setting powder that doesn’t just lock in your makeup but also brightens your complexion? Sign us up. Dermablend’s loose setting powder is developed specifically for deeper skin tones, ensuring a natural, non-ashy finish. It provides up to 16 hours of wear and keeps your makeup transfer-resistant, so no need to worry about smudging.

It can also be used on the body in case you also apply body makeup. Additionally, this setting powder has been dermatologically tested and is safe enough for sensitive skin. Price: ₦47,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Espacio .

6. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder

Rihanna did not come to play when she created this setting powder. Available in eight shades, this powder caters to a wide range of skin tones and ensures that there is no chalky residue or flashback. It blurs, mattifies, and controls oil like a dream. Pro tip: If you’re hesitant to commit to a full-size, grab the mini because it lasts ages!

If you have oily skin, you absolutely need to add this to your collection (consider it an investment) because users with oily skin have nothing but praise for this product. Price: ₦50,000. Where to Buy: Shop Cocci .

Customer review: “This is the best powder I have ever used. If you have oily skin, this is your girl. Leaves you look smooth and no flashback. I have been doing makeup for over a year and tried many powders. This is the only powder I keep going back to. It’s truly amazing.”

7. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

An OG in the beauty world, this cult-favourite powder is loved by celebrities, makeup artists, and beauty editors alike. Its ultra-fine texture gives a smooth, soft-matte finish without feeling heavy. While it’s pricier, the formula makes it worth every penny. Use a powder puff to press it into the skin for longer-lasting makeup. Price: ₦85,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nana Hawa Beauty .

8. Me Now Luxury Banana Setting Powder

The Me Now Luxury Banana Setting Powder is a finely milled, yellow-toned powder that effortlessly sets concealer while neutralising and correcting uneven skin tones. It does a great job at brightening the under-eyes and key highlight points like the nose, forehead, and chin.



This powder will get you long-lasting wear without flashback if you’re going for a subtly radiant look or a full-glam bake. It might not control shine as well as some others on this list. Price: ₦2,000. Where To Buy: Shop Khlaris Place .

9. One/Size Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder

Created by THE Patrick Starrr, celebrity makeup artist of stars like Kim Kardashian and Cardi B. This powder is a lifesaver for oily skin. It mattifies without looking flat, blurs imperfections, and lasts all day—even in heat and humidity.

The shade range is inclusive, with deeper tones that won’t leave a grey cast on dark skin. Just be mindful not to overapply, as it can get heavy if layered too much. It also made it to our piece on The Ultimate ‘Lagos Baddie’ Makeup Guide -Tips from a Lagos-Based MUA . Price: ₦75,680. Where To Buy: Shop Shiela Beauty World .

10. Elf Halo Glow Setting Powder

Elf is an affordable makeup brand that can rival designer, high-end brands any day and anytime. With over 14,000 reviews, this powder is loose, has a silky texture on the skin, and gives an airbrushed effect. A little goes a long way with this powder, so you have to be light-handed when applying it. It doesn’t settle into under-eye wrinkles or fine lines. Price: ₦27,325. Where to Buy: Shop Arewa Obirin .

Customer review: “ Love love love! This is so light weight and help decrease the sight of pores sooo well!!! I have big pores and I’m always self conscious about them but this helps blend/hide them SO WELL! I got the light pink to also help tone out the dark circles under my eyes.”