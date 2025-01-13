If you’re tired of watching your perfectly applied makeup slide off halfway through the day, it’s time to make friends with a good setting spray. In order to have a full face of makeup that doesn’t fade as the day passes, you’ll need to have the finest setting sprays in your stash. Imagine your makeup as nails that have been freshly painted, surely you’ll need a clear coat of great quality to go over the canvas and keep it looking as good as when you first applied it. This list of both high-end and affordable makeup setting sprays will leave you with a product get the job done undoubtedly. If you want a matte finish, dewy “glazed donut” glow, waterproof or something in between, there’s a setting spray for every skin type and occasion.

What is setting spray?

Setting spray locks your makeup in place, helping prevent it from smudging, fading, or breaking down throughout the day, so you stay flawless for longer.



Do I apply setting spray before or after makeup?

Setting spray isn’t just for the end of your routine—it can be used before, during, and after makeup application. Some people like to spray between layers of makeup to lock each one in place, creating a super long-lasting, ‘bulletproof’ finish.



Does setting spray work for all skin types? Yes, setting spray can work for all skin types, but choosing the right formula is important. For oily skin, opt for a mattifying spray; for dry skin, go for a hydrating or dewy finish spray. If you have sensitive skin, look for alcohol-free and fragrance-free options to avoid irritation.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray

One of the first beauty brands to launch what we know as a “setting spray,” Urban Decay has lived up to its legacy over the years. This iconic setting spray has earned its reputation as a go-to for makeup enthusiasts worldwide. With its 16-hour wear promise, this oil-free, waterproof formula ensures your makeup won’t budge, no matter the weather. It’s also a safe option for all skin types as it is non-irritating and doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals.



It also has Urban Decay’s patented Temperature Control Technology which works to lower the temperature of your makeup products, locking it in place through sweat and humidity. Its weightless mist delivers a natural finish, making it perfect for all skin types.



Price: ₦58,950. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria . Why You’ll Love It: Long-lasting (up to 16 hours!)

Oil-free and transfer-resistant

Suitable for all skin types

Gives a natural, flawless finish

One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray

This One/Size Beauty setting spray, created by a makeup artist, has become a staple product in a lot of makeup artists kits. All for good reason. It has an aerosol spray application that is as light as air and is non-sticky. And if you’re looking for Beyoncé-level perfection, this is the product for you. It was confirmed by her makeup artist, Rokael, as the secret weapon behind Beyoncé's unmovable stage makeup through her summer 2023 Renaissance Tour . This spray delivers a truly mattifying, shine-free finish. Perfect for oily and combination skin, its waterproof formula ensures your makeup withstands sweat, humidity, and even a little rain. The ultra-fine mist dries down instantly, without looking flat or dry, while creating a locked-in look without the cakiness.



Price: ₦75,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nana Hawa Beauty . Why You’ll Love It: Ultra-matte finish for oily skin

Waterproof and humidity-resistant

Ideal for long, high-performance days.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Setting Spray

Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Setting Spray is a skincare-makeup hybrid that offers 12 hours of hold while doubling as a hydrating refresher. Its dual-phase, alcohol-free formula includes hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, blue agave extract, aloe to soothe and plump the skin. It acts as a hybrid product that can double as a refreshing facial mist. It is also an unscented, alcohol-free product which is hard to find and will greatly benefit sensitive skin.



The result? A radiant, dewy non-greasy finish that feels as good as it looks. Its lightweight mist creates an invisible, breathable layer that holds makeup firmly without leaving a sticky residue. Price: ₦58,000 - ₦96,000. Where To Buy: Shop Paris Purple Beauty . Why You’ll Love It: Alcohol-free and hydrating

Features skin-loving ingredients (hyaluronic acid, aloe, niacinamide)

Provides a dewy, natural finish

Ideal for dry or combination skin types

E.L.F. Matte Magic Mist & Set

Affordable and effective, the E.L.F. Matte Magic Mist & Set is an affordable gem. Designed for those who struggle with excess shine, this setting spray delivers a soft matte finish that helps control oil throughout the day. Infused with green tea, aloe, cucumber, vitamins A, C, and E, it adds a touch of nourishment to your routine. This magic mist is a great option for makeup lovers on a budget. Although it comes in a relatively small size with 80 ml, this little mist ensures that your makeup doesn’t budge throughout the day and keeps your skin shine-free.



Price: ₦3,250. Where To Buy: Shop Markets.ng Why You’ll Love It: Budget-friendly without skimping on performance

Soft matte finish to reduce shine

Infused with skin-nourishing vitamins

Lightweight and easy to use

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Want that airbrushed finish everyone envies? Charlotte Tilbury’s setting spray is your answer. Known for locking makeup in place for up to 16 hours, it offers a weightless, oil-free formula that leaves your skin looking smooth and radiant.



The spray also contains Japanese green tea, aloe vera, and a special resin sourced from the Greek Island of Chios. This product works to lock in makeup and keep the skin hydrated. It also has a fresh floral scent that makes every application feel luxurious. It’s perfect for creating a polished, professional look that lasts.



Price: ₦85,000. Where To Buy: Shop Glam Beauty Jay . Why You’ll Love It: Long-lasting (up to 16 hours)

Oil-free with a radiant finish

Fresh, light fragrance

Keeps skin looking flawless and smooth

Morphe Continuous Prep & Set Mist

This Morphe product is a solid all-rounder product that gives an excellent blend of setting and prepping in one spray. It is a hybrid product that acts as both a primer and a setting spray. It contains ceramides, panthenol, electrolytes, and natural fruit extracts that nourish the skin barrier and improve skin elasticity.



Price: ₦32,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Girlz Corner . Customer review: “I’m a setting spray junkie and this one in particular appealed to me because of the skincare ingredients in it which I love! A multi-beneficial product is always a plus. I have oily, acne prone skin and this product did not cause irritation. My makeup lasted and looked great working through a fast paced environment where I am prone to sweating and being exposed to heat. I am on my second bottle and will continue to repurchase.” Why You’ll Love It: Ultra-fine mist for even application

Gives a radiant, natural finish

Free from sulfates and parabens

Perfect for everyday use

L’Oréal Infallible Pro-Spray & Set Makeup Extender