From pepper soup on rainy days to Sunday rice with scent leaf stew, our meals are deeply rooted in tradition, backed by our spices. But many don’t realise that the indigenous spices we use for taste are packed with health benefits rivalling expensive supplements. These are traditional Nigerian spices , which your grandmother probably used without even knowing how nutritious they were. Here are some underrated yet powerful local spices with medicinal value that go beyond flavour.

1. Uziza (Piper guineense): A Spicy Kick with Immune Power

You’ll often find Uziza in pepper soup, or any recipe that needs a bold peppery note. This small but mighty leaf is known in local circles for warming the body and boosting energy, especially during cold or rainy seasons. But beyond its flavour, Uziza is one of the Indigenous Nigerian spices known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It helps ease digestion, reduce bloating, and even fight infections. It's also rich in antioxidants that support the immune system, making it one of the most medicinal spices used in Nigeria. Price: ₦3,000.00 – ₦5,500.00 Where To Buy: Shop UdyFoods

2. Scent Leaf (Ocimum gratissimum): The Everyday Herb with Healing Benefits

We add scent leaf to Jollof rice, yam porridge, pepper sauce, you name it. Its familiar aroma instantly makes food feel homemade. But this leaf is more than just a garnish. Scent leaf is packed with antimicrobial, antifungal, and antidiarrhoeal properties. It supports gut health, regulates blood sugar levels, and helps reduce fever. In traditional medicine, it's also used to treat respiratory issues. Unsurprisingly, it ranks among popular Nigerian kitchen herbs used for natural healing. If you cook with scent leaves, you’re already on the path to better health. Price: ₦979 – ₦10,599 Where To Buy: Pricepally

3. Locust Beans (Iru or Dawadawa): Fermented and Full of Fibre

The distinct aroma of locust beans in efo riro or egusi soup is unmistakable. For many, it’s a nostalgic smell—something you remember from your mother’s kitchen. But it’s more than a flavour booster. Locust beans are rich in dietary fibre, calcium, protein, and healthy fats. They're known to reduce cholesterol levels, regulate blood pressure, and support eye health. Due to its fermentation, it also promotes healthy gut bacteria, making it a natural probiotic spice used in Nigerian cooking. Among Nigerian fermented spices, iru is a powerhouse that deserves more attention. Price: ₦600 Where To Buy: The Market Food shop

4. Negro Pepper (Uda): The Spice That Supports Women’s Health

Uda is often used in postnatal meals, pepper soups, and medicinal drinks. It has a smoky flavour that adds depth to dishes, especially in the southeastern and southern parts of Nigeria. Uda has health perks. It helps with postpartum recovery, menstrual relief, and detoxification. Its antibacterial and antioxidant compounds cleanse the body and help reduce inflammation. This one should not be overlooked if you’re looking for Nigerian spices for women’s health. Price: ₦5,000 Where To Buy: Correct Market

5. Turmeric (Ata Ile Pupa): Nigeria’s Anti-Inflammatory Treasure

Though not originally native to Nigeria, turmeric (called ata ile pupa in Yoruba) has become common in many Northern dishes and herbal mixes. Turmeric is rich in curcumin, a proven anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound. It reduces joint pain, boosts brain function, and even improves skin health. If you're into natural Nigerian remedies, turmeric deserves a place in your pantry. It’s one of the few Nigerian cooking spices that seamlessly transitions into modern and traditional wellness spaces. Price: ₦1,240 Where To Buy: Supermart

6. Alligator Pepper: More Than Just for Ceremonies

Many know alligator pepper from naming ceremonies or traditional rituals, but it’s also used in soups and local herbal mixtures. What most people don’t know is that this fiery seed is a nutritional gem. Alligator pepper contains essential oils that help treat infections, improve libido, and promote oral health. It’s a natural stimulant and has been shown to aid digestion and relieve constipation. Among traditional Nigerian spices, it stands out as both functional and medicinal. Price: ₦500 Where To Buy: 24hours Market

7. Aidan Fruit (Aridan / Prekese): A Natural Lung Cleanser

Known as Aridan among the Yoruba and Prekese among the Igbos, this pod-like fruit is used in soups and herbal concoctions. When boiled, it releases an intense aroma and nutrient-rich compounds. It’s known to help with chest congestion, asthma, and cough. It also supports liver detoxification, helps lower blood sugar, and is believed to aid in weight management. Aidan fruit is a natural Nigerian spice that helps your respiratory health. Price: ₦4,000 Where To Buy: 24 Hours Market

Where to Buy Authentic Indigenous Spices in Nigeria

Finding natural, unprocessed Nigerian spices is easier than you might think. Here are trusted places to check:

Offline Markets:

Mile 12 Market (Lagos) – for fresh uziza leaves, uda, and iru

Bodija Market (Ibadan) – excellent for dried herbs, turmeric roots, and fermented locust beans

Ogbete Market (Enugu) – great for aridan (aidan fruit), uda, and scent leaf bundles

Oil Mill Market (Port Harcourt) – known for its spice section and local herbs