For many Nigerians, keeping something handy in the kitchen, fridge, or pantry is a must. Most times, it’s for those in-between hours when hunger sneaks in, for kids who can’t stop screaming ‘I’m hungry’, or just for the simple joy of munching on something while you binge-watch a series.

For those actively into snacks at home, or even those Googling ‘ best snacks to keep at home,’ there’s something here for you. Some are sweet, others are spicy, a few lean healthier, but they all serve the same purpose: comfort and convenience. Here are seven snacks that Nigerians consistently keep at home.

1. Chin-Chin

If you had to crown Nigeria’s ultimate home snack, chin-chin would be the favourite. Affordable? Yes. Accessible? Absolutely. You’ll find it everywhere from supermarkets to your neighbour’s kiosk. That’s part of the charm. It’s never too far away, and never too expensive to grab.

It’s also the kind of snack that works when you’re waiting for food to be ready, when you’re too busy to sit for a proper meal, or when visitors suddenly show up. The best quick bites and ‘hold-body’ food.

2. Homa Chips

Plantain chips may have built their reputation as Nigeria’s go-to traffic snack, but these are different. Homa Chips are especially handy for parents, good for silencing snack-time whining or slipping into a school lunchbox. They’re light, crunchy, and just salty enough to feel satisfying without being overwhelming.

Because they come in kid-friendly packs, they’re easy to portion out, whether it’s after dinner when the little ones are still looking for ‘something small’ or during the day when they want a quick chew.

3. Nutzy Peanuts

Not everyone wants to gamble with the ₦100 roadside peanuts that may be stale one day and good enough the next. Nutzy Peanuts solves that problem by giving you a clean, well-packaged, consistent option. They’re crunchy and roasted just right, making them an upgrade from the random ones around.

They’re also versatile. You can eat them straight out of the pack, toss them into garri, or enjoy them with a chilled drink. For nut lovers who want reliability without sacrificing flavour, this is the go-to.

4. Fadaella Oat Milk Biscuit

If you’re the kind of person who loves oats, or you’re trying to go into healthier snacking , Fadaella Oat Milk Biscuits are a smart pick. They’re not too sweet, they’re light, and they pair perfectly with a cup of tea or coffee. Unlike most biscuits, which can feel overly processed, these carry a wholesome edge thanks to the oat and milk blend.

That balance makes them ideal for those moments you want to munch without guilt. They work well for mid-morning breaks or even as a light evening snack.

5. Plantain Chips

Just like chin-chin, plantain chips have become one of those snacks that feel universal. You’ll find them everywhere on the roadside, in supermarkets, or hidden away somewhere at the back of your kitchen cupboard.

They hit the sweet spot of being light yet filling enough to satisfy cravings, whether it’s watching football, chatting with friends, or just grabbing something quick before heading out, plantain chips always show up. Get a 200 g pouch from Christabel Cakes for ₦3,500. Reach out via Instagram .

6. Crownfield Raisin & Almond Granola

Shop at Supermart

Price: ₦13,080 Sometimes, you want a snack that does double duty. Something that feels like food but is still snackable. That’s where Crownfield Raisin & Almond Granola comes in. It’s crunchy, chewy, and full of texture, with the oats giving you bulk, the raisins adding sweetness, and the almonds delivering that nutty flavour.

What makes it great for the home is versatility. You can pour it into a bowl with milk for breakfast, sprinkle it on yoghurt for a healthy snack, or even eat it straight from the bag when hunger strikes. It feels hearty and wholesome, making it one of the few snacks that fills you up properly.

7. Dune Dark Chocolate

Some cravings, only chocolate can fix. For those days, Dune Dark Chocolate is the answer. It’s smooth, rich, and just bitter enough to make you feel like you’re indulging in something sophisticated rather than overly sugary.

It’s also a fridge-friendly snack. You can keep a bar tucked away, and break off a square or two whenever you need a moment of sweetness. Use it to wind down at night, pair with a glass of wine, or just treat yourself after a long day.