Itel vs. Tecno Phones: Which One Should You Consider?

If you're in Nigeria and looking for a budget-friendly smartphone , chances are you've come across Itel and Tecno . Under the umbrella of Transsion Holdings, both brands have carved a niche in the African market. But when it comes down to choosing between the two, this detailed comparison helps you make an informed decision.

1. Pricing

Itel is renowned for its ultra-budget-friendly devices. For instance, the Itel S23 4G features a 90Hz display, a 50MP camera, and a 5000mAh battery, priced at around ₦95,000 and above (depending on the vendor). Similarly, the Itel S15 Pro, priced at ₦35,000, boasts a 16MP selfie camera and a 4000mAh battery.

Price: ₦96,200.00 – ₦99,000.00 Where To Buy: Shop Revenes

Tecno, while still affordable, tends to be slightly pricier. The Tecno Spark 10, for example, retails at ₦137,000, offering similar specifications to the Itel S23 4G but with an 18W fast charging feature.

Price: ₦206,000 Where To Buy: Shop Buildings and more NG Itel provides more features for your money if you're on a tight budget.

2. Performance

Itel devices are equipped with modest processors suitable for everyday tasks. For example, the RS4 features a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, up to 12GB RAM (with MemFusion), and 256GB storage. It is also designed with gamers in mind. It offers smooth performance in demanding games like PUBG and Free Fire, with features like the iBOOST game engine enhancing the gaming experience. Tecno steps up the game with more robust processors and RAM options. The Tecno Camon 30, for instance, also utilises the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. With up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the Camon 30 offers a balanced performance suitable for multitasking, gaming, and content creation. The combination of ample RAM and storage ensures smooth operation across various applications. The Itel RS4 and Tecno Camon 30 offer robust performance, with the RS4 slightly edging out for gaming enthusiasts due to its specialised features. The Tecno Spark 10 provides reliable performance for everyday tasks, while the Itel S23 4G is best suited for basic usage.

3. Camera Capabilities

Itel offers decent camera setups for casual photography. The Itel S15 Pro features a 16MP selfie camera, while the RS4 boasts a 50MP rear camera. Additionally, the Itel S23 4G features a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, providing basic photography capabilities. However, users have noted that while daylight photos are acceptable, low-light conditions reveal limitations, with images appearing grainy and lacking detail. Tecno shines in the camera department. The Camon series, particularly the Camon 30, offers 50MP front and dual rear cameras, delivering sharper and more vibrant photos. Standing out with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for the rear camera, as well as a 50MP front camera with eye-tracking autofocus, the Camon 30 offers flagship-level camera capabilities. It captures vibrant and detailed images, even in challenging lighting conditions, making it ideal for content creators and photography enthusiasts. The Tecno Camon 30 leads in camera performance, offering advanced features and superior image quality. The Itel RS4 introduces creative modes but falls short in low-light scenarios. The Itel S23 4G offers basic camera functionality, making it suitable for casual users. If photography is a priority, Tecno's advanced camera systems are a preferable option.

Price: ₦210,700 Where To Buy: Shop Slot

4. Software and User Experience

Itel devices run on a near-stock Android experience, which is clean but might lack some advanced features. For example, the Itel S23 4G runs on Android 12 with IntelOS 8.6.0 and offers a clean interface with minimal bloatware. However, users have noted that the operating system can feel clunky, and the lack of updates to the latest Android version is a drawback. Tecno, on the other hand, utilises its HiOS skin, which offers additional features. However, it is sometimes criticised for bloatware and occasional ads. Some users have reported issues with software optimisation and limited software updates. The Tecno Spark 10 runs on Android 13 with HiOS 12.6. It provides a feature-rich interface with additional customisation options. However, it includes some pre-installed apps, which may not be useful to all users. If you prefer a straightforward, uncluttered interface, Itel is the way to go. For feature-rich experiences, Tecno offers more, albeit with some trade-offs.

5. Battery Life

Both brands equip their devices with substantial batteries. Itel's RS4 comes with a 5000mAh battery, ensuring a full day's use. With 45W fast charging, it offers exceptional battery life and rapid charging capabilities, reaching 80% in 30 minutes. This makes it ideal for heavy users and gamers who require quick top-ups. With a 5000mAh battery and 10W wired charging, the S23 4G provides a full day of usage under moderate activity. However, the 10W charging speed results in longer charging times, which may be inconvenient for users on the go. The Tecno Camon 30 features a 5000mAh battery and supports 70W fast charging. It combines long-lasting battery life with ultra-fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime and keeping you connected throughout the day. The Tecno Camon 30 leads with a 70W charging speed, followed by the Itel RS4 with a 45W charging speed. The Tecno Spark 10 offers a balanced experience, while the Itel S23 4G lags in charging speed. For extended battery life and faster charging, Tecno has the upper hand.

Price: ₦500,000 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia

6. Build Quality and Design

Itel focuses on functionality over form, resulting in practical but less premium-feeling devices. The S23 4G features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 720 x 1612 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, offering a basic display suitable for everyday use. The design is straightforward, with a waterdrop notch and a glossy back panel that shifts colour under UV light, adding a unique touch. Tecno invests more in design aesthetics, offering devices with AMOLED displays and sleeker finishes. The Camon 30, for instance, features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It delivers vibrant colours and deep contrasts. Its premium design, flat display, and minimal bezels offer a captivating viewing experience.

7. After-sales Support and Longevity

Both brands have extensive service centres across Nigeria. However, some users have expressed concerns over the longevity and software support of Transsion devices, including Itel and Tecno. Reports suggest that there are limited software updates and potential performance degradation over time. Manage your expectations regarding long-term software support for both brands.