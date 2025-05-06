It’s no news that android phones often get unfairly dragged, especially in the never ending Android versus iPhone generational debate. From sluggish performance to cameras that sometimes feel like they’re stuck in 2016, the shade is real.

But lately, Android brands have been pushing back in the best way possible with their excellent long-lasting batteries. And in a country like Nigeria where power can play hide and seek with our electricity, a phone that dies by lunchtime just isn’t cutting it. You’ll need power. I mean real, lasting, do n’t-worry-about-bringing-your-charger kind of power.

That’s why when I first heard about the Itel Power 70, I didn’t flinch. I rolled my eyes and thought, “Great, another Android phone with bold claims.” But then I saw a 6000mAh battery and a promise to last up to a whole week, and suddenly, I was all ears. Because if there’s one thing we’re not trying to do, it is to go three days with national grid power outages and a dead phone.

Let’s Talk Battery Because 6000mAh Is No Joke

Let’s break it down. A 6000mAh battery is, frankly, massive. Most budget and mid-range phones sit between 4000mAh and 5000mAh which is decent, but not this level of endurance. What does that mean in real life? If you’re a light-to-moderate user (a few calls, WhatsApp, Instagram scrolling, watching YouTube before bed), you could easily go four to seven days without needing to plug in. For heavy users, you’re still getting two full days without anxiety.

Now, here’s the catch. The 18W charging speed in 2025 is a bit sluggish. Other brands are flexing 33W, 45W, and even 100W speeds. So yes, this phone takes its sweet time to charge fully (expect around 2.5 to 3 hours from zero to 100%). But considering how infrequently you’ll actually need to charge it, many users might forgive this.

Display and Design - Surprisingly Modern for a Budget Phone

The Itel Power 70 has a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, which means you’re getting a good screen size for watching videos, typing messages, and general scrolling. The screen peaks at 700 nits, so even under sunlight (say you’re standing in traffic or waiting for a bus), you’ll still be able to see your screen clearly.

The phone is also fairly sleek. It’s just 7.98mm thick and weighs about 192 grams. Despite the battery, it feels decent in the hand, not like a bulky brick. Plus, it’s available in multiple colours like blue, marine, and bronze, which gives you the user an array of colour options to choose from.



Additionally, it is IP54-rated, which means it can survive a few water splashes and dusty days at the market.

Performance is Not the Fastest, But Capable

Honestly, Itel didn’t build this phone for gamers or power users. If you’re a gamer, check out our top rated phone recommendations for gamers . But for everyday stuff like browsing, texting, social media, and streaming, the Itel Power 70 holds its own. The MediaTek Helio G50 Ultimate processor, paired with up to 256GB storage and a generous up to 16GB RAM (8GB physical + 8GB virtual), gives you enough speed for multitasking without any lag. You can even use apps like TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook Lite fairly smoothly.

The phone also runs Android 14, which gives you the latest software experience out of the box. That’s a major win in this price range, where many phones still come with outdated Android versions.

Cameras: Basic, but Does the Job

Itel Power 70’s 13MP main camera and 8MP selfie camera aren’t winning any photography awards. But they work fine for casual snaps, video calls, and social media posts. Itel does try to elevate the experience with features like AI scene recognition, HDR mode, panorama, slow motion, and even smile-to-shoot, which are great for selfies on the go.

Other Features Worth Mentioning

Fingerprint scanner (side-mounted) - quick and reliable.

Dual SIM support, which is helpful if you juggle work and personal lines.

3.5mm headphone jack - because wireless isn’t for everyone.

Expandable storage with a microSD card slot.

A battery case is included in the box, which is an unexpected bonus!

So, Who Should Buy the Itel Power 70?

If you live in an area with inconsistent power supply, work long hours outside, or just want a phone that won’t give you anxiety every time the battery hits 40%, the Itel Power 70 is made for you. It’s not for hardcore gamers or camera snobs, but for regular folks who want reliability, affordability, and days of battery life, this phone is one to consider purchasing.

The Itel Power 70 won’t blow you away with specs, but that monster 6000mAh battery is not a drill because it is very real. It’s the kind of phone you can confidently travel with, binge on, or take to your village without fear. Sure, the 18W charging speed is a bit behind the times, but the fact that you might only need to charge it once or twice a week makes up for it.