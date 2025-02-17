The Best Restaurants For International Cuisine in Lagos

Lagos is a megacity that people from around the world have come to call home. The variety in the cultures of its residents is also reflected in the restaurant scene.

Do you crave dishes from far-off lands, possibly dishes you cannot pronounce correctly, or do you want a spin on the dishes native to Nigeria? Lagos’ food scene has it all. What makes this even better is that it is not a halfhearted effort; it is complete in the menus and ambience of these restaurants.

Yasmin Al Sham (Lebanese)

If you’re dreaming of the Mediterranean, Yasmin Al Sham brings the tastes of Lebanon right into the heart of Lagos. With La Chaumiere housing three restaurants (La Chaumiere, Bonjour and Yasmin Al Sham), Yasmin Al Sham serves as the division serving authentic Mediterranean dishes.

The restaurant’s ambience, rich with Middle Eastern touches, sets the stage for an authentic dining experience. From creamy hummus and perfectly spiced shawarma to fresh, warm pita bread, each dish is packed with traditional flavours. Pricing: Dishes range from ₦7000 (Balila) to ₦250,000 for the family platter that serves 10 people. They currently serve a business lunch menu consisting of fattoush, cheese rolls, mix grill, fried kebbe, mafrouke and beek sambousek, for ₦20,000.

Shiro Lagos (Asian)

Shiro Lagos, located on Victoria Island, offers a dining experience that bridges the gap between traditional and modern Asian cuisines. Its minimalist decor reflects Japanese elegance. Shiro's menu features a carefully curated selection of Asian-inspired dishes, from sushi to curries and noodles. Various vegetarian options and a station for teppanyaki and omakase are also available.

Prices here tend to be on the higher side with dishes ranging from around ₦8,000 to ₦60,000. It’s an ideal spot when you’re in the mood to treat yourself. You can find Shiro at Water Corporation Road Plot No 3 & 4, Victoria Island Oniru Estate, Lagos. Reservations: 08186298888

Encanto Lagos (Mexican)

Bright, festive decor meets the bold flavours of Mexico at 79 Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. At Encanto Lagos , the atmosphere is as enchanting as the cuisine. Here, traditional Mexican spices are brought to life in dishes that pay homage to time-honoured recipes—think tacos, enchiladas, and salsas that pack just the right amount of heat (Mexican cuisine is similar to Nigerian in the spice levels).

In addition to the Mexican-accurate menu, the lively ambience makes it a must-visit for anyone craving a little fiesta in Lagos. For lovers of Margaritas, Encanto Lagos is celebrating National Margarita Day on 22 February. Must haves: Chicken Mole Enchiladas, Chicken Fajitas and Tacos de veggies.

Nok by Alara (African)

Located on Victoria Island (12A Akin Olugbade St), Nok by Alara is a contemporary African restaurant and the culinary extension of Reni Folawiyo’s concept to celebrate African lifestyles. The dishes offered here are a spin on the classics near and dear to Africans. The Senegalese dibi, Fish Liboke, and Ethiopian Lentil stews are must-haves.

There are two dining areas here. The garden, which is an outdoor setting, offers grilled foods. The bar was painted by renowned multidisciplinary visual artist Victor Ehikamenor. The inner dining space is very contemporary, with artworks from around Africa on display. Pricing here ranges from ₦4,000 for the Milk roll bread to as high as ₦85,000 for the Nok grill platter. At Nok by Alara , emphasis is placed on locally sourced ingredients, and every component is chosen with care.

Cilantro Lagos (Indian)

At Cilantro Lagos, every spice tells a story. The restaurant serves everything from delicious curries and aromatic biryanis to crisp tandoori. It is located in Ikeja (26 Isaac John Street, Ikeja, Lagos) and Victoria Island (7 Musa Yar’ Adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos). Must-haves include Schezwan fried rice, lamb biriyani, Goan fish curry, and malai kofta (mashed vegetable dumplings). Pricing: Dishes start from ₦8,000 to as high as ₦85,000 for the Cilantro signature platter.

La Veranda (Italian)

Italian lovers, this one’s for you. La Veranda , located at The BlowFish Hotel in Lagos, is a “la fresco terrace” that’s great for a late lunch.

The menu at La Veranda features fresh, organic ingredients, making each dish healthy, flavorful, and beautifully presented. Must-haves include Rigatoni Siciliana and Gnocchi Sorrentina. Desserts are also a highlight, with my favourite being tiramisu. Prices here typically range from ₦9,500 to ₦57,000 per dish. Location: 17 Oju Olobun Street, off Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Afefeyeye (Nigerian)

Afefeyeye creatively reinterprets Nigerian meals. The menu is a tribute to local flavours—stews, spicy jollof rice, and grilled meats are just a few of the delights. Focusing on locally sourced ingredients, Afefeyeye has earned high praise for its authenticity and inventive approach to familiar favourites.

Must haves include Afefeyeye Obe Maami (signature pepper soup), jumbo grilled prawns and the Asun and Veg Stir Fry Pasta. You can find it at 41 Ogundana Street, Off Allen, Ikeja. Dishes start from ₦2,500 to ₦45,000 for the BBQ platter and ₦55,000 for the seafood platter.