Ever found yourself mid-video call with a dying battery, praying that you’ll find an outlet to charge as soon as possible? Or missed that once-in-a-lifetime sunset shot because your phone’s zoom couldn’t capture the fine details?

The Infinix Note 50 Pro+ addresses these concerns directly. With a massive 5,200 mAh battery and 100 W “Hyper” Charge, you have enough power to breeze through your workday when fully charged.

Pricing and Where to Buy

Price: ₦291,100 (256GB + 8GB, Dual SIM). Where to Buy: Shop Rifugio Communications

Price: ₦277,100 (256GB + 8GB, Dual SIM). Where to Buy: Shop Pointek .

Battery & Charging

The Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 's 100w wired “Hyper” charging takes you from 0 to 98% in 30 minutes. And suppose you’re the kind of person who forgets to plug in overnight; rest easy. In that case, the 5,200 mAh battery delivers around 8 hours and 34 minutes of real-life mixed use (emails, browsing, and a couple of videos) on a single charge, easily covering a full workday and then some.

The smartphone also features 50 W wireless charging , allowing a full charge in approximately one hour. Additionally, a Bypass Charging mode allows for gaming without stressing the battery’s cycle count.

Display & Multimedia

Out in the sunshine? The vibrant 6.78″ AMOLED screen reaches over 1,000 nits in adaptive mode, keeping maps, messages, and memes legible even in bright sunlight without squinting your eyes.



You can easily flick between apps, play games, or scroll through social feeds at up to 144 Hz without your phone lagging for a few seconds. The dual stereo setup gives a loud and clear sound with good separation.

Camera Performance

The triple-lens setup —f eaturing a 50 MP main sensor (Sony IMX896) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens (capable of up to 100× digital zoom), and an 8 MP ultrawide lens—allows you to capture crisp photos and steady videos without needing a DSLR. Low-light shots are exceptionally clear thanks to OIS and Infinix’s AI-powered noise reduction.

The camera features a stable 4K recording with quick autofocus and accurate colours, a 50 MP periscope telephoto (3× optical, up to 100× digital) for detailed zoomed-in photos, an 8 MP ultrawide with autofocus for expansive landscapes and group selfies, and a 32 MP front shooter for sharp, vibrant selfies and smooth video calls.

Design & Build

The Infinix Note 50 Pro+ measures just 7.99 mm (≈ 0.31 inches) from front to back, making it one of the slimmest devices in its price range.

By comparison, most mid-range Android phones hover around 8.5 mm–9.0 mm in thickness, so at under 8 mm, the Note 50 Pro+ feels noticeably sleeker in hand. Even flagship devices like the iPhone 15 weigh in at 7.80 mm, so you’re getting flagship-level slimness here too.

That slim profile is achieved without sacrificing strength—aircraft-grade aluminium in the frame ensures rigidity. At the same time, the frosted glass back keeps the overall footprint trim and comfortable for one-handed use.

If you’ve ever struggled with bulky, thick phones, the Note 50 Pro+’s design and build feel like a breath of fresh air. The slim edges and balanced feel make one-handed use secure, although a textured case helps seal the grip if it feels a tad slippery.

Durability & Longevity

IP64 certification means it’s fully dust-tight and splash-resistant, so accidental spills or a drizzle won’t interrupt your day or affect the phone’s efficiency. That’s a solid step up from last year’s IP53 rating on the Note 40 Pro , boosting dust protection and water resistance.

The Corning Gorilla Glass on the front, along with an included tempered-glass screen protector, guards against scratches right out of the box. The frosted rear finish resists micro-abrasions better than plain glass backs, reducing swirl marks over time. Together, these materials help your phone maintain a showroom look and solid feel even after months of daily use .

Plus, that Active Halo LED ring isn’t just for show—it delivers quick notifications at a glance without unlocking your phone. And because aircraft-grade aluminium outclasses standard alloys , the frame boosts drop resistance over older Note models.

Software & Updates

The Note 50 Pro+ runs Android 15 with Infinix’s XOS 15 overlay, delivering a familiar yet feature-packed interface that works seamlessly with AI tools like Folax and DeepSeek R1 for instant summaries and translations. This enables streamlining school projects, work reports, or social posts without extra apps.

While most navigation and animations feel fluid, UI hiccups can pop up during rapid app switching or heavy multitasking. With guaranteed updates through Android 17 and security patches until 2028, you can invest in the Note 50 Pro+ today without worrying about outdated software.

Connectivity & Extras

Global 5G and mid-band LTE coverage ensures that downloads, video calls, and streaming remain smooth and fast across continents. At home or in the office, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 provide rock-solid connections, and NFC makes tap-to-pay effortless.

The IR blaster transforms your phone into a universal remote for TVS and air conditioners—no extra device is needed. The under-display fingerprint unlocks instantly, dual SIM keeps work and personal lines separate, and the 3.5 mm jack preserves headphone freedom. Additionally, FM radio and JBL-tuned stereo speakers provide on-the-go entertainment without consuming data.

Reviewers praise its smooth 144 Hz display and periscope zoom, saying it matches flagship performance at half the price. They note battery endurance that lasts comfortably from morning commute to evening wind-down, and charging is so quick you almost forget to plug in. Some point out XOS’s occasional UI hiccups but agree it’s a small trade-off for really good hardware.

Combining blazing charging, robust endurance, a cinema-worthy screen, pro lenses, and innovative AI tools, the Note 50 Pro+ streamlines everything from work to play, making it a perfect companion for creators, gamers, professionals, and anyone who expects more from a smartphone.

With its blend of hyper-fast charging, robust battery life, pro-grade camera system, and high-refresh display, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ offers real solutions to the nagging frustrations of modern smartphone users.