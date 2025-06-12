Infinix GT 30 Pro – Full Specifications & Review

The Infinix GT 30 Pro has arrived, and it’s already turning heads in the mid-range segment, especially among gamers and power users. Launched in June 2025, the GT 30 Pro combines flagship-grade performance with gamer-centric features .

Whether you're into PUBG or Free Fire or want a flashy, capable smartphone, this one’s worth your attention. In this Infinix GT 30 Pro review, we’ll explore its specs, performance, camera, software, and real-world impressions.

Let’s dive in.