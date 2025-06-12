Infinix GT 30 Pro – Full Specifications & Review

The Infinix GT 30 Pro has arrived, and it’s already turning heads in the mid-range segment, especially among gamers and power users. Launched in June 2025, the GT 30 Pro combines flagship-grade performance with gamer-centric features.
Whether you're into PUBG or Free Fire or want a flashy, capable smartphone, this one’s worth your attention. In this Infinix GT 30 Pro review, we’ll explore its specs, performance, camera, software, and real-world impressions.
Let’s dive in.
Infinix GT 30 Pro: Key Specifications
Infinix GT 30 Pro Design & Display
The design is one of the phone's most eye-catching aspects. With a cyber-mecha-inspired back panel and customisable RGB lighting, this phone screams “Gamer Energy.”
Build: Plastic frame, but solid feel in hand.
Display: A 6.78" AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate means buttery smooth scrolling and gaming.
Brightness: Easily visible outdoors with a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits (in HDR scenarios).
Comparison: it outshines competitors like the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Realme in refresh rate and brightness. The Redmi Note 13 Pro has a 120Hz AMOLED display.
Infinix GT 30 Pro Performance & Gaming
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra, the GT 30 Pro flies through tasks.
Games: PUBG, COD Mobile, Genshin Impact – all run smoothly on high settings.
GT Gaming Triggers: Touch-sensitive shoulder buttons give you an edge in FPS games.
Thermal Management: A 6-layer vapour cooling system keeps temperatures stable even during extended gaming sessions.
Bonus: The phone features "Bypass Charging 2.0", which directs power directly to the motherboard during gaming, reducing heat and prolonging battery life.
Infinix GT 30 Pro Camera Performance
Rear Camera: The 108MP main sensor delivers sharp, vibrant photos in daylight. Portrait mode is decent, with good edge detection.
Low-Light: Average performance, some grain and loss of detail.
Front Camera: 32MP does a good job for selfies and video calls.
Video: 4K at 30fps on the rear; EIS is okay but not great.
In comparison, the Poco X7 offers slightly better low-light results, but the GT 30 Pro holds its own in good lighting.
Infinix GT 30 Pro Battery Life & Charging
Battery Capacity: 55000mAh standard, but optimised well for all-day use.
Screen-on Time (SOT): Around 7–8 hours, even with heavy use.
Charging Speed: 45W wired gets you to 100% in about 55 minutes; 30W wireless is a nice bonus.
Infinix GT 30 Pro Software & UI Experience
Running on Android 14 with XOS 15, the experience is smooth, but...
Bloatware: Yes, there are some pre-installed Apps, but most can be uninstalled.
UI Features: Gaming Dashboard, AI Voice Changer, customisable RGB lights.
Updates: Infinix promises at least one major Android update and 2 years of security patches.
The UI is functional and playful, but if you prefer a stock Android experience, it may take some getting used to.
Pros & Cons
Pros:
Stunning 144Hz AMOLED display
Strong gaming performance with trigger buttons
Custom RGB design for gamers
Wireless charging
Cons:
Cameras struggle in low light
XOS software isn’t for everyone
No IP rating or Gorilla Glass 5+
Price & Availability
As of June 2025, the Infinix GT 30 Pro hasn’t officially launched in Nigeria yet, so we don’t have a confirmed local price or release date. However, it has already rolled out in markets like India and Southeast Asia.
Nigerian pricing will likely vary due to import duties, dealer markups, and currency fluctuations. But if it arrives, expect it to land somewhere around 400k, depending on the variant and seller.
The Infinix GT 30 Pro is a solid contender for anyone looking for a powerful mid-range smartphone, especially if you're into mobile gaming or want something fast, flashy, and fun.
With its 144Hz AMOLED screen, Dimensity 8350 chip, shoulder triggers, and RGB lighting, this phone was clearly built with gamers and tech enthusiasts in mind. It checks almost every box for performance, entertainment, and style.
However, if your primary focus is photography or you prefer a clean, stock Android experience with no bloatware, this might not be the perfect match for you.