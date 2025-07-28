How to Stop Your Fridge From Smelling Weird

Fridge smells can go from “slightly off” to “I don’t even want to eat anymore” very quickly.
Sometimes it’s spoiled food, sometimes it's something stronger. But most times, the smell isn’t permanent, and it doesn’t mean your fridge is bad.
This guide breaks down why your fridge smells, how to clean it properly, the best products to use, and how to keep it smelling fresh in the long run.
Why Your Fridge Smells?
There are a few common culprits behind that weird fridge odour:
Rotten or expired food: Forgotten leftovers or vegetables gone bad are usually the first suspects.
Moisture buildup: A damp fridge can become a breeding ground for bacteria and mould, especially when air circulation is poor.
Dirty fridge interior: Over time, spills and crumbs left unchecked will start to stink.
Blocked drip drain or dirty drip tray: Your fridge’s condensation drain pipe or the drip tray behind it may be clogged with debris. These parts are often ignored, but can smell terrible if not cleaned regularly.
Mould or mildew: Mould can build up on inner walls or rubber door seals, especially if your fridge isn't used frequently or has poor airflow.
Old water filter: If your fridge has a water or ice dispenser, an expired filter can cause unpleasant smells.
Read also: These 7 Deep Freezers Keep Things Cold Without Spiking Your Electricity Bill
Step-by-Step: How to Clean a Smelly Fridge
Unplug the fridge: Safety first. Always turn it off before cleaning.
Empty everything: Take out all food items, even the good ones. You’ll be cleaning every corner.
Check for expired or spoiled food: Toss anything that smells or looks dodgy. Also, check for leaky containers.
Remove and wash all shelves/drawers: Use warm water and dish soap. Let them air-dry or wipe them down.
Scrub the interior: Mix vinegar and warm water or use a mild sanitising solution. Wipe all surfaces, including walls, corners, and fridge door seals.
Clean the drip tray and drain pipe: Carefully remove the drip tray (usually behind the fridge) and clean out the gunk. Flush the drain pipe with warm water and vinegar using a syringe or funnel.
Dry thoroughly: Use a clean cloth to wipe the fridge completely dry.
Leave the door open for a few hours: This will help get rid of any lingering moisture or cleaning smells.
Plug it back in and restock: Return only fresh items. You can wipe them down before putting them back.
What to Use to Neutralise Fridge Odours
Cleaning helps, but sometimes you need an extra boost to eliminate the smell. These items are perfect for deodorising your fridge:
Distilled White Vinegar: It is a natural antibacterial cleaner. Mix it with warm water to wipe surfaces, or place a small open bowl inside the fridge for 24 hours.
Supermart.
₦6,620 (568 ml)
Baking Soda: Absorbs odours. Open the box and leave it in a corner of the fridge for up to 3 months.
Supermart
₦3,060
Ground Coffee: Coffee grounds are powerful smell neutralisers. Place a bowl inside the fridge for a fresh, earthy scent.
Kaldi Africa
₦6,050 (100g)
Lemon slices: Cut fresh lemons and place them in a bowl. Great for a refreshing citrus scent.
Supermart
₦1,400 for 12
Activated charcoal: Highly absorbent and long-lasting. Keep in a breathable pouch or open container.
Elsie Organics
₦2,500 for 100g
Warm water and sanitising solution: Essential for cleaning interior surfaces and shelves.
How to Keep Your Fridge Smelling Fresh Long-Term
Once your fridge is clean, here’s how to prevent it from smelling weird again:
Clean spills immediately: Don’t let sauces or liquids sit for too long; wipe them up as soon as you notice them.
Use airtight containers: Store food (especially those that tend to smell weird, such as locust beans and many soups) in sealed bowls or zip bags to prevent strong smells from escaping.
Check and toss weekly: Go through your fridge every weekend and remove anything expired or close to spoiling.
Keep a deodoriser inside: It could be baking soda, charcoal, or coffee grounds. Always have one in your fridge.
Leave space between items: This improves air circulation and reduces moisture buildup.
Defrost regularly: If your fridge isn't frost-free, regular defrosting helps reduce water buildup and mould.
Check the drip tray monthly: Make it a habit to clean or flush out your fridge’s drip tray and drainage pipe.
]A smelly fridge doesn’t mean you need a new one; it just requires attention. By understanding the cause, cleaning it thoroughly, and using natural deodorisers, you can restore your fridge to a clean and fresh state.