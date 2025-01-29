5 foods you should never store in the fridge and why

Many people believe that putting food in the fridge keeps it fresh for longer. While this is true for many foods, some actually spoil faster or lose their taste and texture when stored in the fridge.

You might be surprised to learn that common foods and even some fruits are better kept outside the fridge.

Storing certain foods in the fridge can make them go bad quickly, become too hard, lose their flavour, or even grow mould faster. Some foods absorb moisture and become soggy, while others lose their natural sweetness and freshness.

So, which foods should never go into the fridge?

1. Potatoes

Why? Storing potatoes in the fridge changes their texture and taste. The cold turns the starch inside potatoes into sugar, making them too sweet and grainy.

Keep potatoes in a cool, dark place, like a cupboard or pantry. Make sure they are away from direct sunlight and stored in a breathable bag, like a paper or mesh bag, to prevent moisture build-up.

2. Tomatoes

Have you ever noticed that refrigerated tomatoes become soft and flavourless? The cold temperature stops the ripening process, which is important for their natural taste. The fridge also damages the tomato’s skin, making it wrinkly and mushy.

Keep tomatoes at room temperature on the kitchen counter. If they are too ripe, eat them quickly or turn them into a sauce.

3. Bread

Many people think the fridge keeps bread fresh, but it actually makes it go stale faster. The cold temperature dries out the bread, making it hard and crumbly. It also encourages mould growth if the bread absorbs moisture.

Keep bread at room temperature always. If you need to store it for a long time, freeze it instead of refrigerating it.

4. Bananas

Bananas stop ripening when placed in the fridge, and their skin turns black due to the cold. If they are already ripe, refrigerating them can make them mushy and less sweet.

Keep bananas at room temperature in a fruit bowl. If they ripen too fast, separate them from each other or store them in a cool spot.

5. Onions

Storing onions in the fridge makes them soft and mouldy because of the moisture. They also absorb smells from other foods, which can change their taste.