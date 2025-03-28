5 Shocking Reasons Why You Should Never Store Food in Plastic

Alright, let’s talk about a common practice, something we all do but rarely think about or the inherent danger, and that’s our food storing method. Have you ever grabbed a plastic container, packed your freshly cooked Egusi, Jollof rice or any leftovers, and tossed it into the fridge? Yeah, we’ve all been there. We all do that, especially busy wives and moms. But what if I told you that that habit, as little as it seems, might not be the best idea for your health, your food, or even the planet?

Today, we’re investigating why plastic food storage is bad for you (and your family) and why you should switch to glass containers as soon as possible. Don’t worry; I’m not here to guilt-trip or judge you. I mean, I’ve been there, and it’s okay not to know the dangers in some of our common practices. I just want to share some facts that might make you rethink those Tupperware stacks in your kitchen.

READ ALSO: Profitability in Food Storage

1. Plastic Can Leak Harmful Chemicals into Your Food

Let’s start with the scary stuff. Plastic isn’t just plastic. Most plastic food containers contain chemicals like BPA (Bisphenol A) and phthalates . These are just fancy names for things that can mess with your hormones and metabolism and even increase the risk of certain diseases. Do you really want that?

According to Dr. Jane Muncke, Managing Director of the Food Packaging Forum, “Even low levels of exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals , like BPA, can have significant effects on human health over time.” And guess what? When you heat food in plastic (hello, microwave warriors), those chemicals can leach into your food even faster.

But with Glass containers, no chemicals, no weird interactions, just pure, safe food storage. It’s your safest food storage option. You can get this Glass Food Storage Container Set on Temu for ₦16,808.

2. Microplastics Are Sneaking into Your Body

Here’s a fun (and by fun, I mean disturbing) fact: We’re literally eating plastic. Scientists estimate the average person consumes about a credit card’s worth of microplastics weekly. Yes, you read that right, every single week! Isn’t that scary enough? Oh, you’re wondering how? Well, over time, plastic containers break down and release tiny plastic particles into your food. A study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology found microplastics in everything from bottled water to seafood, and even salt. So, if you’re using plastic containers daily, you might unknowingly add extra plastic seasoning to your meals, which may consequently impact your health. The good news is that glass containers are a perfect replacement. They are 100% microplastic-free.

3. Your Food Will Taste Better in Glass

I know you might probably disagree, but have you ever stored spaghetti in a plastic container and then tried to clean it the next day? You will notice that the tomato sauce stains everything, and the plastic smells like leftovers from a week ago. Isn’t that true? The reason is that plastic is porous, meaning it absorbs food odors, stains, and even bacteria over time. So, if your food starts tasting a little “off” or like last week’s leftovers, your plastic container might be to blame. Glass containers, on the other hand, don’t retain smells, colors, or flavours. Your food remains fresher and tastes better, and your container won’t look like a crime scene after one use.

4. Glass Lasts Forever

Plastic containers warp, stain, and crack, eventually ending up in the trash (or worse, the ocean). Even the “microwave-safe” ones start looking sketchy after a while. And let’s be factual: How many times have you accidentally melted a plastic lid in the microwave? You’ve probably lost count. You trash it afterwards, and it will most likely end up floating in the ocean, causing climate pollution. Glass containers, on the other hand, are built to last. You can microwave them, freeze them, put them in the dishwasher, and they’ll still look brand new every single time. Plus, glass is 100% recyclable, while plastic often ends up in landfills or, even worse, floating in the ocean for hundreds of years. Switching to glass containers is eco-friendly, durable and ideal for your health. Win-Win.

5. Plastic Containers Can Harbor Bacteria (Even After Washing)

Ever noticed how some plastic containers get tiny scratches over time? Those scratches are not only annoying, they’re the perfect hiding spots for bacteria. No matter how much you scrub, some germs won’t disappear. According to Dr. Lisa Yakas, a microbiologist at NSF International, “Scratched plastic can harbor harmful bacteria that are difficult to eliminate, even with thorough washing.” So, if you’re storing fresh food in old, scratched-up plastic containers, you might be giving bacteria a free pass into your meals. Glass, on the other hand, has a smooth, non-penetrable surface, making it way easier to clean and keep germ-free. Yet another win!

So, Should You Ditch Plastic Containers for Good?

Absolutely Yes! Listen, I know that plastic containers are cheap, lightweight, and convenient. But convenience comes at a cost; your health, your food quality, and even the environment are at risk. Switching to glass might seem like a small change, but it makes a huge difference because: No harmful chemicals leaching into your food

No microplastics sneaking into your body

No funky smells or weird food stains

Long-lasting, durable, and eco-friendly

Way easier to clean and keep bacteria-free When choosing glass food containers , you must look out for containers that are made of high-quality, I mean sturdy and durable glass that lasts long. Here are three that you can consider:

READ ALSO: The Best Containers for Fresh and Delicious Meals

1. Glass Food Storage Containers with Bamboo Lids

These durable, eco-friendly glass containers keep food fresh without absorbing stains or odors. Made from high-quality borosilicate glass, they are safe for the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher.

The bamboo lids add a stylish, natural touch and help keep meals fresh. It comes in four different sizes: Small (370ml)

Medium (640ml)

Large (1040ml)

Extra-Large (1520ml) Price: ₦22,500 Where To Buy: Shop: Affordable Adorable Utensils

2. Multi-Functional Microwave-Safe Glass Container

This food-grade borosilicate glass container is perfect for meal prep, storing leftovers, or baking. It can handle extreme temperatures from -30°C to +120°C, making it safe for the freezer, microwave, and oven.

It has a leak-proof PP lid and a silicone seal to keep food fresh. This is a nice gift for friends and family who love cooking or meal prepping.

Price: Large (1520ml) – ₦16,500, Medium (1040ml) – ₦13,500. Where to Buy: Shop: Affordable Adorable Utensils .

3. Glasslock 18-Piece Assorted Oven Safe Container Set

This is another glass container ideal for meal prepping. The lids seal tightly, helped by the clasps on the edges, keeping your food fresh for days. Each container comes in various sizes, so you never have to worry about where to store your leftovers.

Price: ₦11,500 - ₦ 42,500. Where To Buy: Shop: Packaging Supply Store.

READ ALSO: 7 Top Nigerian Foods Rich in Vitamin D