How to Block a Stolen Phone in Nigeria (For Android and iPhone Users)

I believe there’s nothing worse than searching your pockets or your bag for your phone and not finding it there or anywhere else, and realising that your phone has been stolen. It’s such a gut-wrenching feeling.

This is especially true today, when our phones contain a lot of important information, such as our contacts, pictures, videos of important memories, bank information, and so on.

However, losing a phone is not the end of the world, and if your phone has been stolen, you’ve come to the right guide. This guide will show you exactly how to block a stolen phone in Nigeria if you’re using an Android or an iPhone, so you can protect your data and make sure no one else gets away with using your phone.