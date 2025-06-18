How to Block a Stolen Phone in Nigeria (For Android and iPhone Users)

I believe there’s nothing worse than searching your pockets or your bag for your phone and not finding it there or anywhere else, and realising that your phone has been stolen. It’s such a gut-wrenching feeling.
This is especially true today, when our phones contain a lot of important information, such as our contacts, pictures, videos of important memories, bank information, and so on.
However, losing a phone is not the end of the world, and if your phone has been stolen, you’ve come to the right guide. This guide will show you exactly how to block a stolen phone in Nigeria if you’re using an Android or an iPhone, so you can protect your data and make sure no one else gets away with using your phone.
How to Block a Stolen Android Phone in Nigeria
1. Use Google’s “Find My Device” (If It’s Still Logged In)
If your phone is still connected to the internet and your Google account, here’s what to do immediately:
Go to https://www.google.com/android/find on a computer or another phone.
Log in with the Google account you used on your stolen phone.
You’ll see your device’s location (if it’s online), battery percentage, and even network.
Select Secure Device. This will lock the phone and allow you to display a message or number for whoever finds it.
Select Play Sound if you think the phone is nearby and you can trace the sound.
You can also tap Erase Device if you’ve given up hope of getting it back. This deletes all your data remotely, so use this as a last resort.
Note: Once you erase the phone, you won’t be able to track it anymore.
2. Block Your SIM Card Immediately
The thief can use your SIM for OTPs, bank fraud, or impersonation. To prevent this from happening, follow the next steps.
Call your network provider’s customer care number (MTN - 180, Airtel - 111, Glo - 121, 9mobile - 200) from another line.
Provide your phone number and any required verification details.
Ask them to block your SIM to prevent unauthorised use.
You can retrieve the SIM later at their office with your NIN and a valid ID.
3. Report to the Police
Even though the police in Nigeria may not always retrieve the phone, reporting helps in the NCC process.
Go to the nearest station and file a complaint.
Get a police report, which you’ll need for blocking your IMEI number (find it on your phone’s box or Google account dashboard) or retrieving the phone if found.
A police report may be needed for insurance claims or network blacklisting.
4. Change Important Passwords
If you couldn't remotely wipe your phone, change passwords for:
Banking apps.
Email and social media accounts.
Google account (to prevent further access).
How to Block a Stolen iPhone in Nigeria
1. Use iCloud’s “Find My iPhone” Immediately
Apple makes tracking and blocking stolen iPhones slightly easier, especially if “Find My” was turned on before the phone was stolen.
Sign in with your Apple ID and select your stolen device.
You’ll see the phone’s last location if it’s still online.
Tap Mark As Lost to lock the phone and display your contact information.
You can also remotely erase the iPhone to delete everything.
It’s important to note that once you mark it as lost, the phone is protected by Activation Lock. Even if the thief resets the iPhone, they won’t be able to use it without your Apple ID and password.
2. Block Your SIM Card
Same steps as Android:
Call your network provider and report the theft.
Block the SIM immediately to stop any unauthorised communication or access to OTPs.
SIM cards can always be retrieved later with valid identification.
3. Inform Your Bank and Disconnect All Devices
Since most of us use mobile banking, you’ll want to:
Log in to your bank apps via a new device or contact your bank to restrict access to your account from the stolen phone.
Change your Apple ID and Gmail passwords.
Check which devices are signed in and remove the stolen device remotely via iCloud or your Gmail account.
Losing a phone can feel like losing a part of yourself, but taking quick steps can help minimise the damage. From protecting your sensitive data to blocking the phone entirely, you can still do a lot to stay in control even in such a frustrating moment.
A tip for the future is always to save your phone’s IMEI number somewhere safe, keep “Find My” settings enabled, and set up strong PINs or biometric locks. That way, even if someone tries to steal your phone, they won’t be able to access your important information with it.