6 Common Setting Powder Mistakes (And How This Makeup Artist Fixes Them)

“I remember attending fashion shows and noticing that some of the other makeup artists, because it’s usually a group, were quietly watching and trying to copy my trick. By day three, two of them had already started doing the same thing!”

We spoke to her about the most common makeup mistakes she sees with setting powder, especially on oily or textured skin. Starting from creasing under the eyes to caking around the mouth, she broke down exactly what you might be doing wrong and how to fix it with the right powder, tools, and technique.

Top Setting Powder Mistakes to Avoid

1. Applying Too Much

One of the biggest mistakes with setting powder is thinking that more equals better, but it’s the opposite. It often leads to a dry, cakey finish that clings to texture and makes blending harder. As Adepeju puts it, “The more you apply, the more work you have to do when it comes to blending. You're at the risk of ending up with a cakey or dry look.”

Whatever tool you use, brush, beauty sponge, or puff blender, instead of packing it on, apply your setting powder in light layers. Use your tool to press it into the skin, not swipe. If you need more coverage in certain spots, go back in gradually. Overloading powder can ruin the finish, making your skin look older, exaggerating fine lines, and breaking apart your base makeup before the day ends. Less is almost always more.

2. Using the Wrong Powder for Your Skin Type

Our expert explains that skin type plays a big role in how powders perform throughout the day. “Most times, it comes down to the person’s skin type and the finish I’m trying to achieve,” she says. “For oily skin, a matte finish is better; not something silky or radiant.” That's because powders with a silk or radiant finish tend to slide off or oxidise(darken) when your skin gets greasy.

On the other hand, if you have dry or mature skin, matte powders can cling to dry patches and emphasise texture. “A soft, radiant finish is better so it won’t cling to their skin, and the texture comes out as natural as possible,” she explains. Factor in your skin type and the finish you want. It’ll make a huge difference in how your makeup wears over the day.

3. Not Properly Setting Areas That Tend to Crease

This one’s a silent makeup killer. Failing to set high-movement areas like under the eyes, around the mouth, or along smile lines is a fast track to patchy, creased makeup. As the day goes on, your makeup might start to separate or sink into fine lines, and once it breaks, it’s hard to recover.

“People tend not to set the area properly,” says Adepeju. “They overlook it, and at the end of the day, the makeup ends up breaking.” If you're working on a client, she adds, it could cost you a callback. On yourself? You're at risk of looking funny.

4. Not Dusting Off Excess Powder

That white cast or patchy, powdery finish you sometimes see in flash photos? It's usually from skipping this step. After setting your makeup, use a clean, fluffy brush to gently sweep off any excess powder. Avoid using a sponge. It can lift your foundation instead of blending the powder in.

5. Applying Powder All Over The Face

Powder should target the areas that actually need it… mainly your T-zone, where oil builds up the most. Applying it all over, especially around the edges of your face, can leave you looking flat or overly matte. Be careful around the hairline; it's difficult to remove powder residue from your hair.

Setting Powder Recommendations For All Skin Types

1. Blossom Make Up Setting Powder

Price: ₦4,000. Where to Buy: Blossom Makeups



Loved by pro artist Adepeju, this Nigerian-made setting powder is a go-to for all skin types, oily, dry, or somewhere in between. It keeps your makeup in place, controls shine, and gives that smooth, blurred finish that lasts all day. Plus, it’s affordable, comes in multiple shades, and works beautifully even on areas like the brows. Adepeju swears by it for both everyday looks and glam sessions on set.

2. Vee Beauty Setting Powder

Vee Beauty Setting Powder

Price: ₦7,000 Where to Buy: Makeda Beauty Vee Beauty’s setting powder is another affordable Nigerian gem Adepeju recommends for a smooth, long-lasting finish. It’s great for all skin types and works overtime to lock in your makeup, control shine, and prevent creasing, especially around oily areas like the T-zone. The formula absorbs excess oil without drying you out, keeping your face fresh and photo-ready all day.

3. Lexxisco Setting Powder

Price: ₦7,000. Where to Buy: Lexxisco Cosmetics A shoutout from Adepeju herself, Lexxisco is a Nigerian setting powder that delivers reliable results. It’s affordable, works on all skin types, and comes in multiple shades to match your tone perfectly.