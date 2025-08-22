Having noisy neighbours that blast music all night or decide to sweep their compound at 5 a.m. is one of the most annoying things that can happen in your home. Add to that the constant sounds of construction on your street or cars honking and gates clanging every few minutes, and it’s almost impossible to relax. That’s why investing in the right curtains or drapes isn’t only about style and the aesthetics of your house; it’s about peace of mind.
As a follow-up to our article on how to soundproof your home, here’s a guide on seven of the best curtains that help block street noise while keeping your home comfortable and private.
If you want curtains that truly multitask, get the JIUZHEN blackout curtains. They’re made with a thick, triple-layered fabric that feels heavy in your hand, and that heaviness is what blocks out noise from outside. They also keep sunlight and UV rays out, which means your furniture won’t fade as quickly, and your skin will also benefit from that.
Another bonus is that they insulate your room by keeping it cooler in summer and warmer in winter. They come with matching tiebacks, allowing you to style them neatly when not in use.
NICETOWN is one of the most popular brands for blackout curtains, as they’re one of the best sellers on Amazon. Their grey full shade panels come with a sewn-in lining that makes them thicker than your average curtain. This extra layer helps them absorb sound and block out sunlight.
Compared to flimsy curtains that just flutter in the wind, these hang with weight and drape nicely. They make your home look more polished while also keeping things calm inside. On top of that, they help maintain your room temperature and protect your privacy.
If you want your curtains to look and feel luxurious, velvet curtains are a classy choice. The Lazzzy Velvet Blackout Curtains look good because they’re made with velvet material, which is soft to the touch, and also looks good anywhere they’re placed.
The thick velvet fabric muffles outside noise and blocks about 85% of sunlight (not a full blackout). They also add warmth, so your space feels cosier in colder months. It’s like giving your home both a makeover and a soundproofing upgrade.
Made with a linen-like texture, the Joydeco curtains give off a natural, airy look while still being thick enough to keep noise out. They’re double-layered with a liner at the back, which blocks all sunlight and sound. If you prefer a space that's completely dark and quiet, consider the Joydeco linen curtains.
They also have a neat dual hanging system, which means you can choose between rod pockets or back tabs depending on your style.
These curtains are a clever little multitasker. The RYB HOME 3-in-1 curtains are designed with three layers, including a detachable felt liner in the middle, which helps to lessen annoying street noise. Now, to be clear, they won’t make your room pin-drop silent like a recording studio, but they do cut down the background hum from traffic, neighbours, or even barking dogs.
The outer linen-textured fabric looks soft and natural, so you still get that homely feel. They’re also easy to wash, as you only have to remove the felt liner first. This is a welcome development because most curtains of this size are usually hard to wash.
The BGment curtains are double-layered with a black backing, which means they block out all sunlight, streetlights, and even the glare from car headlights outside your window.
When it comes to noise, the two-layer design is noticeably better than single curtains. They won’t cancel every sound, but they do soften things like passing cars or neighbours chatting outside. On top of that, they’re thermally insulated. This means that your air conditioner works better in the summer, and your heater doesn’t lose warmth in the winter or harmattan season.
Curtains might seem like just another piece of home décor, but the right ones can completely change your living environment. From heavy-duty blackout curtains to luxurious velvet drapes, these options not only block out noise but also help control temperature, save energy, and add style to your home. If you’re after budget-friendly picks or something more luxurious, investing in noise-reducing curtains is one of the simplest ways to bring peace back into your home.