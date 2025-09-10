Between the relentless sun and our signature humidity, makeup on oily skin doesn’t just fade, it melts. One minute you’re glowing, the next enlarged pores, excessive shine, and foundation that breaks up before you've gone through your day. The best foundation formulas don’t just “cover up”; they keep oil in check, resist sweat, and stay put while still looking like skin. They blur pores, fight shine, and deliver that soft-matte, never-cakey finish that oily-skin types dream of. Even better? You don’t need to spend a fortune to get it.



These foundations do just that. They control oil, last long (8-12 hours), give a natural matte finish that doesn't look heavy and cakey, and are sweat-resistant. They are also affordable options that deliver professional results.

1. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation

This is basically the Beyoncé of drugstore foundations. It is affordable, reliable, and always on point. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation is powered by oil-absorbing micro-powders that soak up shine and blur out pores without leaving your face feeling heavy or chalky. It lasts up to 12 hours and blends so naturally that people will think it’s your skin.

We love that it comes in shades that actually work for medium to dark skin tones (think Warm Olive to Honey Bronze), making it an easy buy for students, 9-to-5ers, and makeup newbies who want everyday matte without the mask effect. It's perfect for everyday wear, heading to work, or if you're new to makeup and want a natural-looking matte finish.

2. Revlon ColorStay Foundation for Combination/Oily Skin

Biggest Feature: Contains SPF 15 protection This foundation is practically an industry classic. If you’ve ever patronised a make-up artist, then you know this foundation has been a favourite among MUAs for many years, and it's easy to see why. It soaks up oil and uses salicylic acid to prevent breakouts, which is a big win if you have oily, acne-prone skin. What really makes it stand out is that it doesn’t transfer. You don’t have to worry about it rubbing off on your clothes, fingers or handkerchief.

The coverage is flexible, so you can build up the coverage nicely without it looking cakey, so you can go for a more natural look or full glam depending on the occasion and what you need. It's one of the best professional-quality and affordable options that promises to last for up to 24 hours. My favourite part of it is the design. You don’t need to put an applicator on your face and dip it back into the container. Just pump it on your sponge, brush or fingertip.

3. Zikel EVENTRUE Matte Foundation

If you're on a budget, EVENTRUE is surprisingly good for the price, which makes it perfect for everyday use. It does a great job of controlling oil without costing a lot, and it’s gentle enough even for sensitive skin, which can often get oily and irritated. Now, it won't last as long as some of the really expensive foundations, but you'll probably get about 6-8 hours instead of 12 or more.

Since it's so affordable, reapplying and buying it again won’t be difficult. It's a simple formula that works really well in Nigerian conditions, especially if you set it with powder. For students or anyone just starting with makeup, it's a great option to start with.

4. Zaron Healthy Glow Foundation

As a Nigerian brand, Zaron understands the specific needs of Nigerian women better than its international counterparts. This foundation balances oil control with skin nourishment and contains ingredients like coconut-derived ingredients and titanium dioxide.

This protects you from UV exposure, takes care of your skin and gives you a smooth and great coverage. Finding your perfect shade is a breeze, too, since their range is spot-on for Nigerian complexions. And here's the best part: it's made to last and holds up against heat.

5. Sylvinak Undetectable Foundation

If you see Ginny & Georgia, then you know that Georgia wears makeup to accentuate her facial features, but in a way that is barely noticeable. That has always been the goal for me. If you want good coverage but still want it to look like your natural skin, this foundation does it best. An oily skin is not a barrier. It reduces the shine without making your face look flat, so you get a healthy, natural-looking matte finish.

Since it’s a Nigerian brand, the shades are made specifically for Nigerian skin tones. You won't get that awful ashy or orange look that some brands can give you.

6. Vee Beauty Second Skin Foundation

This foundation feels super light and smooth, almost like you're not wearing anything at all. It blends in really easily and lets your skin breathe. You can get medium to full coverage, and it keeps shine away without looking thick or cakey, which is awesome for oily skin. Plus, it gives you a natural, soft-matte look that feels comfortable and lasts for up to 12 hours.

7. Zikel Pro-Matte High Definition Foundation

This long-wear foundation is amazing because it stays smooth and shine-free for up to 24 hours. It's super creamy but feels light, so it blends really easily and gives you a perfect, soft-matte finish without clogging your pores. If you have oily or combination skin, this is perfect for you. It keeps you looking fresh and polished all day with no need for constant touch-ups.

8. L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation

L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte deserves mention as a top performer for oily skin. Not only does it feel light on the skin even when it’s hot, but it also conceals marks like tattoos, freckles, and birthmarks perfectly and stays looking fresh all day.

It gives you a nice, natural-looking matte finish that isn't too flat, so your skin still has some life to it while controlling oil and reducing shine. They also have a good range of shades for darker skin tones, which can be hard to find sometimes. Plus, it won't change colour after you put it on, which is really important with our climate

9. Maybelline Super Stay Active Wear Foundation

If you’re the type who never wants to be caught “unfresh”, Maybelline Super Stay Active Wear foundation is the real deal. It’s an ultra-long-lasting matte formula that claims up to 30 hours of wear.

It is sweat- and water-resistant and prevents makeup meltdown, which means you can apply it for full party glam, errands or long workdays without constant touch-ups. It grips makeup to your skin so you don’t have to constantly reapply. This justifies the price in the sense that it lasts longer and saves you money from constant repurchases.