GWR attempt: Nigerians read for 424 hours to revive nation's reading culture

In a remarkable show of determination and love for knowledge, a group of young Nigerians is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Reading Aloud by a Group.

Powered by Nigeria Reads, the initiative, known as Naija ReadFest, is not just about chasing a global milestone; it is about rekindling Nigeria’s reading culture and giving children a reason to believe in the power of books.

The challenge is ambitious: 424 continuous hours, 18 days, and 17 nights of non-stop reading. The current world record stands at 365 hours.

As of the time of this report, Pulse Nigerian understands that the Naija ReadFest team has impressively clocked 77 hours at The Library, Lagos, Victoria Island, with participants taking turns day and night to keep the pages turning.

“We’re reading for every child who has never owned a book,” said one of the marathoners, his voice hoarse but his spirit unbroken. “We’re proving that Nigerians still care deeply about knowledge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ambitious attempt is pegged at 424 continuous hours, 18 days, and 17 nights of non-stop reading, and the current world record stands at 365 hours. [Naija ReadFest]

But ReadFest is much more than a record-breaking attempt. It is a festival—a celebration of Nigerian authors, stories, and the unifying power of literacy.

Alongside the marathon, the event features book fairs, spelling bees, poetry slams, author meetups, and trivia nights, bringing reading to life in a vibrant, interactive way.

The campaign is livestreamed to a global audience, aiming to inspire over one million Nigerians to pick up a book and to reach more than five million people online.

Organisers hope the momentum will birth new book clubs, especially among students, and push for more substantial investment in literacy across the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ambitious attempt is pegged at 424 continuous hours, 18 days, and 17 nights of non-stop reading, and the current world record stands at 365 hours. [Naija ReadFest]

For the volunteers, readers, and cheerleaders taking part, Naija ReadFest is more than an event; it is a movement.