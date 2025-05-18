Dry Hands and Cuticles? Here’s How to Heal and Prevent Them

Cracked hands and split cuticles aren’t just uncomfortable; they can make everyday tasks painful and increase the risk of infection if left untreated. Whether it’s the cold weather , frequent hand washing, or harsh products to blame, restoring your skin ’s barrier takes the right approach. In this guide, we’ll break down what works to treat cracked hands and cuticles—from proven healing treatments to natural remedies and preventive care tips—to help you get your hands back healthy, fast.

What are Cracked Hands?

Cracked hands involve the splitting or fissuring of the skin, often caused by dryness, environmental factors, or underlying skin conditions. These can be painful and sometimes cause bleeding, making timely and effective treatment important.

How to Treat Cracked Hands and Cuticles (Creams That Work)

Using the right creams has been proven to be an effective way to heal and prevent further hand cracks. Here are some of the best creams for treating this condition:

1. Emollient Creams

Emollient creams moisturise and soften the skin by filling in cracks and forming a moisture-retaining protective barrier. Ingredients such as glycerin, shea butter, and lanolin help restore the skin's natural barrier, providing lasting hydration. Choose creams with these components. Price: ₦2,280 Where to Buy: Shop Supermart

2. Healing Ointments

Healing ointments offer higher moisturisation and protection for severely dry and cracked hands and cuticles than standard creams. Products containing petroleum jelly or beeswax work by forming a barrier that locks in moisture and shields the skin from further irritation. To maximise their effectiveness, apply a hydrating cream or lotion first, then the ointment. Applying these treatments before bed and covering hands with cotton gloves can significantly improve absorption and healing overnight. Price: ₦36,500 Where to Buy: Shop MySkinHub

3. Barrier Creams

Barrier creams effectively protect cracked hands from further irritation and allergic reactions. Often formulated with silicone or dimethicone, these creams create a protective layer on the skin. They help those frequently exposed to water, detergents, or other harsh substances. Price: $34 Where to Buy: Shop Amazon

4. Medicated Creams

For severely cracked hands, medicated creams containing hydrocortisone or other steroids can help decrease inflammation and accelerate healing, especially when eczema or dermatitis contributes to the cracking. Use these under a doctor's supervision to prevent potential side effects. Price: $19.96 Where to Buy: Shop Amazon

How to Treat Cracked Hands and Cuticles (Natural Treatments)

In addition to readily available creams, natural treatments can offer relief and aid in treating cracked hands. Here are some effective natural options for treating cracked skin.

5. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil, a natural moisturiser with antibacterial properties, can effectively treat cracked hands. It helps by reducing inflammation, preventing infections, and deeply hydrating the skin. For optimal results, apply coconut oil to clean hands before bed and leave it on overnight. Price: ₦1,300 Where to Buy: Shop Toke Cosmetics

6. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera's soothing and healing properties can help reduce inflammation and aid the recovery of cracked hands and cuticles. Apply fresh aloe vera gel or a product with a high concentration to the affected areas and allow it to absorb. Price: ₦4,500 Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

7. Honey

Honey is an excellent natural treatment for cracked hands due to its antibacterial and healing qualities. To use it, apply a thin layer to the affected areas, cover with a bandage, and leave on for several hours, ideally overnight, to promote skin healing and prevent infection. Price: ₦9,490 Where to Buy: Shop Oriflame Cosmetics

8. Olive Oil

Olive oil, due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, can act as a natural moisturiser to aid in softening and treating cracked hands. Apply a small amount to the skin and massage it several times daily to maintain hydration and support healing. However, in rare cases, olive oil may disrupt the skin barrier. Therefore, it's recommended to perform a patch test on a small area of skin first to observe your skin's reaction. Price: ₦41,765 Where to Buy: Shop UBuy

Managing Cracked Skin on Hands and Cuticles

Effectively managing and preventing cracked skin on hands and fingers requires a consistent skincare routine combined with protective habits and tips like the following: Stay Moisturised Keep your hands hydrated by consistently applying moisturising creams or natural oils, especially after washing or when your skin feels dry. Protect Your Hands and Cuticles Wear gloves to protect your hands during household tasks, when handling harsh chemicals, or in extreme temperatures. This prevents irritation and further skin damage. Stay Away from Hot Water as Much as You Can To prevent dry and cracked hands, avoid washing with hot water as it removes the skin's natural oils. Instead, use lukewarm water and gently pat your hands dry with a soft towel. Use Gentle Cleansers Wash your hands with gentle, unscented cleansers instead of harsh soaps, as they can worsen dryness and cracking. Exfoliate Regularly Regular, gentle hand exfoliation removes dead skin cells, improving moisturiser absorption. Use a mild scrub or a DIY mix of sugar and olive oil. Be mindful of your skin's needs and consult a healthcare provider, as over-exfoliating sensitive skin can be harmful.

In Closing